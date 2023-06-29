Who Is the Main Character in Star Wars?

Star Wars is a global pop-culture phenomenon. People love it so much that it now has many movies, TV shows, animated shows, and games. And there are many important characters, too, making it difficult to identify who is the franchise's main character.

Like Game of Thrones, Star Wars is too big and complex to have a “main character.” But some characters are undeniably more important than others. The franchise has many characters who have played major roles in some parts of the story. But if you have to name the poster child of Star Wars, that will definitely be either Luke or Anakin Skywalker.

Who Are the Major Characters of Star Wars?

Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader is one of the major characters in Star Wars. The story from Episode I to Episode VI is about him. He is the main antagonist in the Original Trilogy and the main protagonist in the Prequel Trilogy.

Luke Skywalker is the next big name after his father. He is vital to the trilogy and to the overall saga. And so, many consider him the main character in the Original Trilogy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is another name that immediately comes up when thinking of Star Wars. He served an important role in the Original Trilogy by being Luke's guide. And the Prequel Trilogy revealed that he was the mentor of Anakin.

Princess Leia single-handedly redefined female characters in sci-fi and became the gold standard not only for women in Star Wars but also in the whole genre. She is part of the main trio in the Original Trilogy.

Han Solo is the last person in the main trio in the Original Trilogy. He is a scoundrel with questionable morality. And without Han Solo, the story would not be the same.

Yoda is the Master Jedi who taught Luke the way of the Force. Everybody who knows Star Wars knows Yoda, and that's because of how important this character is to the story.

Darth Sidious is the actual main antagonist of the first six episodes of the Star Wars saga. He orchestrated the fall of the Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic.

Chewbacca, C-3PO, and R2-D2 are also from the main gang, but their roles in the story is not as important as the ones listed above.

Is Rey the Main Character in Star Wars?

Rey Skywalker, who formerly goes with just Rey, is the main character in the Sequel Trilogy. Rey is a combination of Luke, Princess Leia, and Han Solo. From that description, you know she's a big deal.

However, Rey is not the main character of the Star Wars saga. The best candidates for that title are the protagonists of the Original and Prequel Trilogies, Anakin and Luke Skywalker.

Who Is the True Main Character in Star Wars?

George Lucas. the creator of Star Wars, has discussed this many times. He has said that the story really revolves around Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Luke was just there to be the device that would bring Anakin back to the light side to fulfill the prophecy.

However, Luke is the protagonist of the Original Trilogy. Moreover, he remained very prominent in the Post-Return of the Jedi Era. So, we can say that Luke is probably the most iconic character in the franchise.

Still, these two are interchangeable as the main characters of Star Wars. Either you stick with that, or you say that there's no true main character in the saga.

Does Star Wars Have More Than One Protagonist?

Yes. As mentioned above, Star Wars is too big of a franchise to have only one protagonist.

Luke Skywalker, Anakin Skywalker, and Rey Skywalker are the protagonists of the Original Trilogy, Prequel Trilogy, and Sequel Trilogy, respectively.

And the other series like Rebels, Resistance, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Mandalorian also have different protagonists.

Who Is the Best Main Character in Star Wars?

Anakin Skywalker is considered the best main character in Star Wars. He was from the light side, then went to the dark side, then back to the light side. That's an epic story arc.

Is Obi-Wan Kenobi a Main Character in Star Wars?

Yes. Obi-Wan Kenobi is a supporting character in the Original Trilogy, but he is a deuteragonist in the Prequel Trilogy. He, alongside Anakin Skywalker, is the main character in Episodes I – III.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is also the main character of the TV show named after himself.

Who Are the Protagonists in Star Wars?

The following are the protagonists in the Star Wars franchise:

Qui-Gon Jinn

Din Djarin

Han Solo

Jyn Erso

Ezra Bridger

Ahsoka Tano

Rey Skywalker

Luke Skywalker

Anakin Skywalker

So there you have it! The main characters of Star Wars all play an essential role in the larger story the franchise is telling. Even if there is only one true main character, everyone around them adds to the story and makes their actions and presence even more meaningful.