Fantas History

Fanta is a popular orange soda sold in over 180 countries worldwide. The beverage was first created in Germany in 1940 by the German-based Coca-Cola bottling company during World War II when the country could not receive Coca-Cola syrup due to trade restrictions.

The plant manager, Max Keith, created a fruit-flavored drink using apple fiber leftover from lollipops and whey from cheesemakers. The original Fanta had a red-orange color from beets, and its flavor changed over time depending on what ingredients were available until it became the Fanta orange we know today.

The name Fanta was chosen after an employee contest, where Keith encouraged his employees to use their imagination, or “Fantasie” in German, to come up with a name. The winning entry, Fanta, was suggested by an employee named Joe Knipp.

Who Owns Fanta?

Fanta was brought to the United States after the war, and in 1960, Coca-Cola acquired the trademark. Today, Fanta is one of the many beverages under the Coca-Cola Company, a public multinational beverage corporation that trades its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

As of September 19th, 2022, a share of the Coca-Cola Company is valued at $59.99, up 0.76%. The company has numerous shareholders, the most significant institutional shareholder being Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., which owns 400,000,000 shares, making up 9.25% of the company. The second and third-largest institutional shareholders are the Vanguard Group, Inc. and BlackRock Fund, which own 7.93% and 4.61% of the company.

Other notable shareholders include SSGA Funds Management, Inc., Fidelity Management and Research Company, Geode Capital Management LLC, Wellington Management Company LLP, JP Morgan Investment Management, Inc., Charles Schwab Investment Management Company, and Northern Trust Investments, Inc.

The top mutual fund shareholders include Vanguard Total Stock Market Index, Vanguard 500 Index Fund, Fidelity 500 Index Fund, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, Government Pension Fund-Global, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Value Index Fund, Vanguard Institutional Index, SPDR Series- Consumer Staples, and Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF.

In conclusion, Fanta is a popular beverage under the Coca-Cola Company, owned by numerous institutional and mutual fund shareholders, with the largest being Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.

Fanta Fun Facts

1. Fanta Was Created in Germany During World War II

As the article mentioned, Fanta was created in Germany in 1940 during World War II when the country was cut off from Coca-Cola syrup due to trade restrictions. The German plant manager, Max Keith, created Fanta using apple fiber and whey to keep the plant going.

2. Fanta Has Over 90 Different Flavors

While Fanta orange is the most popular flavor, the brand has over 90 different flavors sold in different countries around the world. Some unique flavors include Fanta Shokata in Romania, a combination of elderflower and lemon, and Fanta Melon Frosty in Thailand.

3. The Name “Fanta” Comes From The German Word for “Imagination.”

The name “Fanta” comes from a contest held by the company to name the new beverage. Keith encouraged employees to use their “imagination” or “Fantasie” in German. Joe Knipp came up with the name “Fanta,” and it stuck.

4. Fanta Was Introduced to The United States in 1955

Fanta was introduced to the United States in 1955 and quickly became a popular soda among teenagers. In 1960, The Coca-Cola Company acquired the Fanta brand, and it has been a part of its portfolio ever since.

5. Fanta Has Sponsored Popular Events and Campaigns

Fanta has been involved in various campaigns and events over the years. For example, Fanta sponsored the 2006 FIFA World Cup and the Big Brother reality TV show in the UK. The brand has also collaborated with famous music artists and launched unique campaigns like “Fanta Funhouse” in Brazil.

FAQ

What Flavors of Fanta Are Available?

Over 90 different flavors of Fanta are available globally, but the most popular and widely available flavor is Fanta orange. Other popular flavors include grape, pineapple, strawberry, and apple.

Is Fanta Vegan/Vegetarian-friendly?

Most flavors of Fanta are vegan and vegetarian-friendly. However, some flavors may contain ingredients such as honey or carmine derived from animals. It's always a good idea to check the ingredients list to be sure.

Is Fanta Gluten-free?

Fanta is gluten-free, as it contains no ingredients derived from wheat, barley, or rye. However, it's always a good idea to check the ingredients list to be sure.

Is Fanta Carbonated?

Yes, Fanta is a carbonated beverage containing carbon dioxide gas that creates bubbles and gives the drink its characteristic fizz.

Is Fanta Bad for Your Health?

Like all sugary drinks, Fanta should be consumed in moderation. It is high in sugar and calories, and regular consumption can contribute to weight gain and other health problems. It's always a good idea to make water your go-to beverage and save Fanta as an occasional treat.