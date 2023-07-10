Who Says Barbie’s Not a Girl-Boss Feminist? Diablo Cody, That’s Who.

Barbie was introduced to the world on the 9th of March, 1959. She was created to mimic the most notable women in the world. Women like Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor who were known for their beauty, movies, and belief in women's innate rights. Staunch feminists, these two trailblazing bombshells left indelible marks on the world in their own beautiful ways.

Empowering Women's Rights

However, not everyone remembers how empowering Barbie was for young girls who intrinsically saw their identity through the eyes of their favorite doll. She became the quintessential feminist and represented every facet of a woman's life through the imagination of girls who loved to play. A mother, a business executive, a wildlife ranger, a high school student; whatever you wanted Barbie to be, she could be. That's a message that still rings true today, nearly 175 years after the first Suffragette Movement to give property and voting rights to women began.

Of course, some don't feel the same about Barbie's representation as a feminist. Diablo Cody backed out of writing the script for the new Barbie movie in 2018 because she didn't think the atmosphere in 2014 adhered to who Ruth Handler, the inventor of Barbie, intended Barbie to be. With the new Barbie movie coming out in theaters on the 21st of July, 2023, people are speaking about how empowering Barbie was and still is in the fight for women's rights and equality across the globe.

Needs To Die

One user hopes people will embrace new narratives about women instead of adhering to old stereotypes. “This whole ‘feminists can't be pretty and girly' narrative needs to die.”

Clickbait

Another person thinks the tweet was posted to garner reactions and not necessarily to tell the whole story. “I feel like the tweet was really clickbaity.”

Nothing Was Pink

Someone took issue with the ‘pinkificaton' of Barbie's everything. “The extra weird part is that the original Barbie clothes/paraphernalia weren't pink. Remember her convertible? White. Her camper? Yellow & orange. She had business clothes & elegant evening gowns. Nothing was pink.”

Personal Experience

One interested party shared their own Barbie experience from childhood. “My Barbies were DOMINATING in every academic field, every branch of govt, every Broadway musical…with an amazing outfit to dazzle for every occasion and the coolest car on the road. President SEQUINS was here to bring world peace, y'all!! The most girl boss.”

Shun Femininity

Another participant explained Cody's issue with the Barbie movie and why she couldn't write the script. “She's trying to say they wanted Barbie's femininity to be an unimportant part of her character to fit her into the modern “girl boss” narrative that shuns femininity.”

80s Barbie

One fan of the classic doll remembered an old commercial from when traditional TV was the only way to watch anything. “I still remember an old 80s Barbie commercial that said: “We girls can do anything like Barbie.” Barbie stayed booked, busy, and bossed up.”

Barbie Brand

Another individual knows a bit about branding. “Her entire brand is that she could do everything. You could throw a bunch of random titles out, and she's done it before. “

Empowering

A massive fan of the brand recognizes Barbie's uniquely inclusive opportunity. “Barbie's whole thing is ‘be who you wanna be!' it's empowering for kids!! If Barbie can be that, why can't they? There's no discrimination just because she's girly, loves everything pink, and is into fashion. It's something I love about Barbie! The whole ‘be yourself, you can do anything!' vibe is great!”

Raised Me

Somebody was definitely raised well. “Barbie raised me to be a girl boss.” Every woman in a ‘man's job' or ‘executive position' who loved Barbie is a girl boss.

Too Old

One poster thinks people are too old to fall for clickbait without reading first. “Guessing none of y'all read the article and once again going off of clickbait, which y'all are entirely too old to be doing.”

Social Media

Did y'all know Barbie has a social media presence? One respondent did. “She's become that more over the years. Barbie even has a social media channel where she talks about mental health and other important issues.”

Legally Blonde

Several forum users think that Elle Woods is the personification of Barbie. “By girl boss feminist, does she mean aggressive and in your face? Like Captain Marvel? Because I think Legally Blonde already showed how you could do Barbie without her losing her bubbly, upbeat persona?”

Out of Context

Diablo Cody did say that Barbie isn't a girl-boss feminist, but she only meant that in the sense that in 2014 we didn't have the same definition for feminism that we have now. Back then, a woman couldn't be feminine and own her power as a business executive, doctor, lawyer, etc. In 2014, Barbie couldn't be a beautiful and empowered woman.

Nowadays, women have once again embraced their power and femininity, demanding the same rights for themselves that men are offered just by being men. Kudos to Diablo Cody for standing up for the original theme of who Ruth Handler intended Barbie to be. From Barbie Mariposa (2008), “The most beautiful thing you can be is yourself.”

