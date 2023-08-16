Who Were Yoda’s Four Padawns?

Grand Master Yoda was considered one of the greatest Jedi of all time. Living to 900 years old, his influence on the Jedi Order was significant, including the people he educated. It is estimated that Yoda taught over 20,000 students in his lessons, including Jedi like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu, and Qui-Gon Jinn. While he had many students, there were specific people he took under his wing.

Who were Yoda’s padawans, the Jedi he personally chose to train as his apprentices? It was an honor to be taught by not only a High Council member but a Grand Master too. Here are the four Jedi in the current canon, which were the padawan learners of Yoda.

1 – Count Dooku

Count Dooku is by far Yoda’s most well-known padawan. There is a running joke with fans that this Jedi line of Yoda’s is the downfall line. Yoda taught Dooku, who in turn taught Qui-Gon Jinn, leading to Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Ahsoka Tano. Anakin, of course, famously became Darth Vader, who helped destroy the Jedi Order. Fans playfully like to blame Yoda for this.

Even though Dooku would eventually leave the Jedi and become a Sith Lord, before that, Dooku had a good relationship with his master. The two deeply respected each other, and his care for Yoda and his padawans like Qui-Gon kept Dooku in the Jedi despite hating the Order's and the Republic's corruption.

Yoda cared for Dooku when his apprentice discovered the truth about his birth family, an occurrence that rarely happened with a Jedi. Dooku came from royalty, but his father thought his child was a freak, casting him out to die in the woods as a newborn. As he was a child at the time, this news devastated Dooku, making him feel unwanted. Yoda helped his padawan work through and accept the complicated emotions of knowing this information.

Later in his life, when he became the last heir to the royal house of Serenno after the death of his brother, Dooku asked Yoda permission to leave the Order, needing his master’s support. With a heavy heart, Yoda granted it.

Dooku would eventually become a Sith Lord and help orchestrate the Clone Wars. His actions would lead to the end of the Republic and the Jedi Order. Despite that, Dooku always respected Yoda and thought highly of his master, even when the former was a villain.

2 – Kantam Sy

Kantam Sy has become a fan favorite of the High Republic era. The non-binary Jedi is a significant win for LGBTQIA+ representation in the franchise, as they have one of the best stories still being written. Kantam’s narrative is incredibly unique, too, featured in the YA novel Midnight Horizon.

When Kantam is on the verge of becoming a Jedi Knight, they try to hide that they are struggling with a particular side of themself. Of course, Yoda being the wise old master he is, noticed a problem. It turned out that Kantam was in love which clashed with their path of being a Jedi. They fell for a circus performer, clouding if they wanted to be a Jedi. Yoda, with care for his student, took Kantam’s lightsaber and let them go.

Kantam joined the circus diving into performing for the group while indulging in a whirlwind romance. As the flames of the new relationship began to fade, Kantam and the man parted on mutual good terms.

But Kantam wasn’t ready to return to the Jedi yet, still unsure of why Yoda let them go in the first place. It led to Kantam traveling the galaxy, picking up random jobs to make it by. They did a little bit of everything from being a waiter, smuggler, delivery person, mechanic, bodyguard, and other side work in between. This experience shaped Kantam’s views of the galaxy and the everyday people the Jedi should serve and protect.

One day on Naboo, Kantam felt a pull in the Force as a child was in danger. Racing into action, they rescued a Force-sensitive girl, Lula Talisola, from a predator and realized the orphan had the potential to be a Jedi. Bringing her back to the temple where Yoda was stationed, Kantam understood their purpose. Yoda gave his student back their lightsaber, knighting Kantam. Afterward, Yoda was excited to meet his student’s new ward and helped Kantam begin their role as a teacher, a job they would continue for years.

Midnight Horizon is the best look at Yoda and Kantam’s relationship as master and padawan. Built on trust and the ability of a Jedi to let go of attachments, even love, it’s the more unique story of Yoda’s padawans.

3 – Lula Talisola

While Lula was Kantam’s padawan, she was around Yoda enough to be considered one of his padawans. Her main story is The High Republic Adventure comic line, where she starts the narrative on a mission with Yoda and not Kantam. This situation is similar to Ahsoka and Obi-Wan in The Clone Wars. While Anakin was Ahsoka’s master, she was around Obi-Wan enough as he was Anakin’s master. Therefore, she had many lessons from Kenobi and sometimes one-on-one training without Anakin there.

Lula’s story is similar to Kantam’s, leading the master and padawan to follow in each other’s footsteps. Lula falls in love with a girl named Zeen Mrala, which, like Kantam, makes her question her place in the Jedi Order. Kantam finally understands Yoda’s position during Midnight Horizon, facing the possibility of letting Lula go just like Yoda let them walk away to figure out their path.

Because Yoda disappears early in Phase I of the High Republic and doesn’t return until the final books of the phase, Lula and Yoda don’t have much time to interact together. What is there, though, shows he’s a caring master to her, nurturing her bravery, wit, and leadership abilities.

4 – Cin Drallig

Cin Drallig is Yoda's padawan with the least known information about him. He was a background character in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, has a minor speaking role in one episode of The Clone Wars, and popped up in a small smattering of books and comics. Legends material shines a little more light on Cin, but again, it’s not much to go on.

What is known is Yoda personally trained Cin in lightsaber combat. His student would become a Battlemaster and one of the best duelists in the Jedi Order. These skills are why Cin was chosen to be the Chief of Security at the Coruscant temple during the final years of the Jedi Order. As Order 66 befell the Jedi, Cin battled bravely, protecting other Jedi until it took Darth Vader himself to kill the warrior.

Cin did have a nickname among his students. He was known to be a tough teacher when training others in lightsaber combat. Therefore, his students called him “The Troll.”