Who Will Win The 2023 Rugby World Cup?

With the Six Nations Championship now at a close, the attention of the rugby-playing world is turning to the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in September.

With less than six months to go until the first game in Paris, now is the time to take a detailed look at the sides fighting for this year’s title.

#1 France

Fresh from humiliating England at Twickenham in the Six Nations, France will enter the 2023 Rugby World Cup as favorites.

Although they’ve never won the Rugby World Cup, France has been building towards this tournament for the last four years. Plus, in Antoine Dupont, they have an undoubted star of the game who was voted the 2021 World Player of the Year.

Rugby legend Matt Dawson even described his performance against England, saying: “…he is Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane… it was like watching Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator where everything goes digital.”

Added to this, not only is the French team in fine form, but they’re also the tournament hosts. So, a highly-skilled Les Bleus side will be backed ferociously by their ardent fans.

The only negative for France is that even though they’ve beaten South Africa and Australia in the last year, they were handily beaten by Ireland in this year’s Six Nations Championship.

#2 New Zealand

Champions in 1987, 2011 and 2015, New Zealand is understandably one of the favorites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup this October. With an experienced and talented squad including top stars such as Sam Cane and Beauden Barrett, the All Blacks will be tough to beat.

Despite struggling in the early part of 2022 (the All Blacks lost four of their first six games), they ended the year with a seven-match unbeaten run. Plus, they once again claimed victory in the Rugby Championship, beating South Africa, Argentina, and Australia.

With France going into the tournament as favorites, the pressure will largely be off New Zealand, who can focus on playing their best rugby.

#3 South Africa

The 2019 Rugby World Cup winners have a good chance of repeating their success in 2023. Still led by inspirational captain Siya Kolisi and following an impressive series win against the British and Irish Lions in 2021, the Springboks remain a force to be reckoned with.

This year’s edition of the Rugby Championship will go a long way toward determining their status for the tournament. However, the comfortable victories last year against New Zealand and Australia suggest that the Springboks are still one of the southern hemisphere’s best sides.

#4 Ireland

Fresh from a sparkling performance in the Six Nations and admirably led by coach Andy Farrell, Ireland are the best side in the world, according to the World Rankings.

However, although they’ll undoubtedly head into the tournament as one of the favorites, two factors may hold them back. Firstly, although Ireland has reached the quarter-final stage of the Rugby World Cup seven times in the past, they have never progressed past it. As a result, they’ve never had to deal with the pressure of performing on the world’s biggest stage.

Secondly, although they’re world number one, the draw has been particularly unkind to Ireland, who must face South Africa and Scotland in their pool. Progress from this stage and they’ll then likely face either New Zealand or France in the quarter-finals. If Ireland is to win the Rugby World Cup this year, they’ll have to do it the hard way.

The Verdict

After coming up short in 1987, 1999, and 2011 Rugby World Cup finals, 2023 will be the year that France finally lifts the Webb Ellis Cup.

A skilled team filled with match-winners like Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, and Grégory Alldritt, France will also have the advantage of playing their big matches in front of a ferocious home crowd. This is particularly the case with their opener against New Zealand and the final, played in front of 80,000 screaming French fans at the Stade de France.

However, the tournament’s opening game between France and New Zealand, which is held on 8th September, will likely go a large way towards determining the tournament’s champions. Should the All Blacks emerge from Paris victorious, it will blow the competition wide open.

