Who Will Win The 2023 Ryder Cup?

This is the most crucial team competition for golf fans on two continents. From Friday, September 29, the United States and Europe will fight for the right to lift the Ryder Cup trophy.

2023 marks the 44th edition of the tournament, which humbly began in 1927 when a USA team beat Great Britain at the Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts.

As the event edges towards its centenary, the Ryder Cup is now the biggest tournament of its kind, and millions will tune in this weekend to see if the US can successfully defend its title.

The Teams

The two teams are made up of pre-qualifiers and captain’s picks. Players earn points through the season for results on the PGA and DP World Tour to finish inside the automatic qualifying slots.

The two team captains – Luke Donald for Europe and Zach Johnson for the United States – will complete the rosters with their picks.

The Teams for 2023 Are as Follows:

USA: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth.

Europe: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Robert McIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Aberg, Nicolai Hojgaard, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry.

Ryder Cup Format

There are three days of competition and 28 separate matches taking place. It all begins on Friday with four games of foursomes in the morning. Foursomes involve players taking alternate shots within two teams of two.

Four games of fourballs follow. The fourball format sees each golfer play their own ball. At the end of the hole, the best score from within each team is recorded.

This format is repeated on day two before the final day of action, which sees the 12 players from each team compete in 12 singles matches.

One point is awarded to the team or player who wins their match. In a tie, half a point goes to each team.

The first team to 14.5 points wins the Ryder Cup. The defending champions will retain their trophy in a tie at 14 points each.

The Favorites

The neutrals are expecting a close tournament in 2023. Team USA is the narrow favorite, but Europe is close behind. There is a third possible outcome, and that’s for a tie at 14 points apiece.

In the 42 previous editions of the Ryder Cup, there have been two ties, 1969 and 1989, so these are rare outcomes.

That’s the independent viewpoint, but do the reigning champions have enough to get over the line?

Can Team USA Defend Their Trophy?

The United States won the 2021 Ryder Cup by a comfortable scoreline of 19-9. They benefitted from home course advantage and a much stronger squad, but much has changed in the subsequent years.

The arrival of LIV Golf means that the two teams vastly differ from the sides that competed at Whistling Straits in 2021. While a truce has been called between the PGA and LIV tours, only Brooks Koepka from the LIV golfers will appear in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

USA team captain Zach Johnson must have felt that Koepka, as the winner of this year’s PGA Championship, had plenty to offer the competition this year. The remaining LIV golfers, such as Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Bubba Watson, are either struggling for form or past their best as players.

Over in the team Europe camp, captain Luke Donald has moved on from some of the aging picks used by his predecessor, Padraig Harrington, in 2021. While the combination of Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey, Lee Westwood, and Ian Poulter may have worked for Thomas Bjorn in 2019, Donald has rightly moved on.

The result is that the teams look to be closely matched this year. The Americans are marginally weaker, while Europe has strengthened and has some high-quality, promising young players in their ranks.

Key Players

If there will be a surprise package among this year’s Ryder Cup players, Europe’s Ludvig Aberg could be the one to watch. After a stunning college career earned him a unique PGA Tour exemption, the Swede has been impressive on both sides of the Atlantic.

Aberg won his first DP World Tour with a stunning final round at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland. That performance booked his Ryder Cup place; he should be an essential figure for the home side.

In the USA camp, Justin Thomas is the man under pressure. The two-time Major winner endured an alarming slump in form towards the end of last season and has been picked on reputation rather than current performances.

Naturally, there will be a focus on those who appear towards the top of the Official World Golf Rankings. Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay for the USA, and Europe’s Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm need to be at their best across the three days.

The Marco Simone Course

The Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome has the honor of holding the 2023 Ryder Cup. The United States and Europe alternate hosting duties and this is the first time the competition has arrived in Italy.

The course is a par 71 with some good length at around 7,268 yards. Power-hitting will find some reward, but there will be punishment waiting for wayward shots.

Marco Simone is the regular venue for the Italian Open, and most of the European team have experience of this course. Nicolai Hojgaard and Robert McIntyre won here in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick have finished as runners-up in the Italian Open, while Rory McIlroy was fourth here in 2022.

None of the American team has played here competitively, but will that be a factor at this year’s Ryder Cup?

The Verdict

Team USA won comfortably in 2021, but that victory went against recent trends. Team Europe went into that competition as defending champions after winning seven of the previous nine events.

During that European solid run, there was a theory that, while the United States had the higher-ranked golfers, they struggled to gel as a team. In contrast, Europe relied on that team ethic to get them over the line.

In 2021, the US was too strong. The hosts included several players at the peak of their game, while Europe made poor selections in terms of captain’s picks. This year, there is a better balance among the rosters, and neutrals should be able to sit back and enjoy an entertaining and closely fought tournament.

Those rooting for one of the two sides will be more nervous as the action develops. The United States includes more golfers in the top ten rankings, but that solid team ethic remains among the Europeans.

It will be tight, and a 14-14 tie certainly isn’t out of the question. We’ve seen the women return the same scoreline in the Solheim Cup this month, and the Ryder Cup has the potential to be just as close.