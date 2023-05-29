12 Fun Whodunit Films To Keep You Guessing Till The End

Are you dying to put your detective skills to the test and get on board a thrilling journey of mystery and suspense? If you enjoy engaging in a game of “whodunit” and love movies that keep you guessing until the end, these 12 fun whodunit films are perfect for your evening plans.

From classic tales to modern gems, these films will keep you guessing until the final reveal, offering an immersive and entertaining journey into the world of suspenseful investigations.

1. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang follows a small-time crook, Harry Lockhart (Robert Downey Jr.), who stumbles into the world of Hollywood while posing as an actor. When a murder occurs, Harry finds himself caught in a web of intrigue and must team up with a private investigator (Val Kilmer) to unravel the mystery.

Filled with witty banter and unexpected plot twists, this film keeps you guessing as you navigate through the tangled web of clues and misdirection.

2. Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1998)

Set in a world where animated characters coexist with humans, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? combines live-action and animation in a unique blend. Private detective Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) is hired to investigate a murder involving the beloved cartoon character Roger Rabbit. As Eddie unravels the case, he discovers a conspiracy that threatens the toon world.

With its clever storytelling and colorful suspects, this film will keep you guessing until the end in this classic comfort film filled with nostalgic childhood characters.

3. The Nice Guys (2016)

In 1970s Los Angeles, private investigator Holland March (Ryan Gosling) and enforcer Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) find themselves reluctantly teaming up to investigate the disappearance of a young woman. Following the twisted trail of clues, they uncover a conspiracy involving the adult film industry and high-level corruption.

With its blend of comedy and mystery, The Nice Guys keeps you guessing as you navigate through the seedy underbelly of L.A.'s crime world.

4. Triangle (2009)

Triangle takes you on a mind-bending journey as Jess (Melissa George) and a group of friends become trapped on an abandoned ship in the middle of the ocean. As they encounter strange occurrences and face dangerous situations, they realize they are trapped in a time loop. With each loop, the mystery deepens, and the killer's identity becomes a perplexing puzzle.

If you like whodunits and science fiction, this underrated hidden gem is the perfect combination.

5. Scream 4 (2011)

The Scream franchise is known for its self-awareness and clever subversion of horror movie tropes. In Scream 4, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) returns to her hometown, Woodsboro, where a new Ghostface killer emerges. As the body count rises, everyone becomes a potential suspect, and the film keeps you guessing about the killer's identity until the climactic finale.

While every Scream movie is a fun horror whodunit, the fourth installment stood out for its modern reinvention of the slasher film by weaving in a clever take on modernity and internet culture.

6. Game Night (2018)

This comedic whodunit will keep you entertained with its clever twists and turns. Game Night turns the concept of a typical game night on its head when a group of friends gets caught up in a real-life mystery. What starts as an interactive murder mystery game quickly spirals into a night of chaos and danger. As the line between the game and reality blurs, the characters and the audience are left guessing who can be trusted and what is part of the elaborate game.

7. The Thin Man (1934)

You're not a whodunit connoisseur until you've studied up on the classics that created the genre. The Thin Man introduces the iconic detective duo Nick and Nora Charles (William Powell and Myrna Loy) as they are drawn into a murder case during the holiday season. With their wit and charm, they navigate through a web of suspects and hidden motives to uncover the truth.

This classic whodunit, filled with sparkling dialogue and charismatic performances, keeps you guessing as you join Nick and Nora in solving the perplexing mystery.

8. Knives Out (2019)

With clever, intelligent writing, a charismatic cast, and a compelling narrative, I wish I could watch this film for the first time once over again to relive the excitement of unraveling the mystery. Knives Out is a modern whodunit masterpiece that puts renowned detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) at the center of a complex murder investigation. After the wealthy patriarch of a dysfunctional family is found dead, Blanc must untangle a web of deceit, conflicting alibis, and family secrets.

With a star-studded cast and a cleverly crafted plot, this film keeps you guessing by skillfully subverting expectations and delivering shocking revelations while maintaining an atmosphere of suspense, intrigue, and hilarity. While the sequel was uninspired and lackluster, this is one of the few films of recent years to genuinely impress me with its originality (even if it is a play on movie tropes that are as old as time).

9. Scream VI (2022)

After leaving the horrors of the Ghostface murders in Woodsboro behind, four survivors seek solace and a fresh beginning in the bustling streets of New York City. However, their hopes for a peaceful existence are shattered when a merciless new killer emerges, unleashing a wave of bloodshed and terror.

Forced to confront their traumatic past once again, the survivors find themselves plunged into a deadly battle for survival as they race against time to unmask the new killer and put an end to the nightmarish rampage. This fresh take on the franchise that finally leaves suburbia and takes on the urban setting of New York City more than makes up for the disappointing predecessor in Scream V. Scream VI brings back the original thrills the franchise found its calling from in the original – all bets are off, and there are new rules.

10. Happy Death Day (2017)

Prepare for a mind-bending thrill ride like no other in Happy Death Day. This ingenious film fearlessly combines the pulse-pounding intensity of a slasher horror with the intriguing puzzle-solving of a whodunit, all wrapped up in a wickedly hilarious time-loop narrative. Meet Tree Gelbman (played by the phenomenal Jessica Rothe), who wakes up on her birthday only to be trapped in a chilling Groundhog Day scenario where she's fated to relive her murder again and again.

As she embarks on a desperate quest to break free from this sinister cycle, Happy Death Day fearlessly satirizes the conventions of the genre, expertly toying with your expectations while tickling your funny bone. With each repeated day, Tree unravels tantalizing clues and encounters an array of zany suspects, all while delivering a masterclass in mystery, suspense, and dark humor.

Prepare to be delighted, horrified, and utterly enthralled as this slasher film keeps you guessing until its jaw-dropping final twist, leaving you breathless and begging for more. Speaking of begging for more, if you like Happy Death Day, check out its worthy sequel in Happy Death Day 2U.

11. Burn After Reading (2008)

Burn After Reading is a dark comedy that follows a group of eccentric characters who stumble upon classified government documents. As they attempt to exploit the situation for personal gain, their actions set off a chain of events that lead to misunderstandings, blackmail, and unexpected consequences. With its witty dialogue and unexpected turns, this film keeps you guessing about the ultimate outcome and the true motivations of each character.

12. Zodiac (2007)

In the mood for something dark and broody? Zodiac is a gripping thriller based on the true story of the notorious Zodiac Killer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The film follows a cartoonist (Jake Gyllenhaal) and a journalist (Robert Downey Jr.) as they become obsessed with uncovering the identity of the elusive killer.

As they follow leads and sift through evidence, they face numerous suspects and dead ends, making Zodiac a compelling and suspenseful whodunit that keeps you guessing until the final frame. Despite being over two and a half hours long, Zodiac never feels like it's dragging. What makes the movie compelling is that we never found out who the real Zodiac killer is, making us even more hopeful of finding some leads in the film.

Source: Reddit.