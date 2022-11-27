Whole Foods Pulls Major Revenue-Driving Product, Politicians Are Furious

Earlier this month, Whole Foods announced that it would no longer sell lobsters caught off Maine's coast. The decision comes after environmentalists expressed concerns that the fishing industry in the part of Maine where the lobsters come from is allegedly threatening a rare whale.

Environmentally Conscious

Whole Foods explained that The Marine Stewardship Council and Seafood Watch pulled their support for the United States lobster fishing industry. In a joint statement with Senators Susan Collins and Angus King and Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, Maine Governor Janet Mills expressed frustration at the company's decision to pull a major revenue source from their shelves.

“We are disappointed by Whole Foods’ decision and deeply frustrated that the Marine Stewardship Council’s suspension of the lobster industry’s certificate of sustainability continues to harm the livelihoods of hardworking men and women up and down Maine’s coast.”

Related: Is Biden's Mental Capacity a Serious Issue?

Save The Whales

The two sustainability organizations pulled their support for lobster fishing in Maine over concerns about risks to North Atlantic right whales from fishing gear. Political leaders in Maine have rallied against this decision, arguing that no right whale has died because of Maine lobster gear and that the fishing community in Maine has worked hard and long to protect whales.

“In an appeal to retailers just weeks ago, we outlined the facts: there has never been a right whale death attributed to Maine lobster gear; Maine lobstermen have a 150-year history of sustainability; and Maine’s lobstering community has consistently demonstrated their commitment to protecting right whales,” Mills said in the statement.

Mills claims that Whole Foods, as well as the two sustainability organizations, are blindly following the recommendations of misinformed environmentalists, and that they should reconsider their decision.

“Despite this, the Marine Stewardship Council, with retailers following suit, wrongly and blindly decided to follow the recommendations of misguided environmental groups rather than science. We strongly urge the Marine Stewardship Council and retailers to reconsider their potentially devastating decisions.”

Related: Democrats Are ‘Crime Deniers, Inflation Deniers, and Education Deniers' Says GOP Chair

Pat on The Back

Environmental groups have been singing Whole Foods and the sustainability organizations' praises. Virginia Carter is an associate with Save America's Wildlife campaign at the Environment America Research & Policy Center. She says that the decision made by Whole Foods is an “important action to protect the highly endangered whale.”

Carter emphasized the gravity of the whales' situation should nothing change.

“With fewer than 340 North Atlantic right whales in existence, the species is swimming toward extinction unless things turn around.”

Whole Foods said that they will be pausing their purchasing of the lobsters until the suspension is lifted.

“We will pause purchasing lobster from the Gulf of Maine and resume when the MSC suspension is lifted or when the MBA Seafood Watch program rating is changed to green or yellow,” a Whole Foods spokesperson said.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.