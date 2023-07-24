7 Wholesome Chandler and Monica Moments According to Friends Fans

In the eyes of many fans, Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) are everyone's favorite Friends couple.

A recent online discussion looks for the most wholesome moments between the two.

1 – Chandler Convinces Erica

One fan thinks of this moment when binge-watching the show.

They said, “My wife's an incredible woman. She's loving, devoted, and caring, and don't tell her I said this, but the woman's always right. I love my wife more than anything in this world. And it kills me that I can't give her a baby. I really want a kid. And when that day finally comes, I'll learn how to be a good dad, but my wife, she's already there. She's a mother without a baby. Please?”

2 – Chandler Likes Maintaining Monica

Chandler telling Monica that she loves her for who she is and he likes “maintaining” her is one of the most wholesome moments in Friends.

One fan mentions that they love the follow-up moment when Monica tells Phoebe that she doesn't need to be her girlfriend because she has the best boyfriend even more.

3 – Monica Opens The Wedding Gifts

Another standout moment is the episode where Monica opens all the wedding presents while Chandler searches for the disposable cameras.

Chandler: “You opened all the presents without me? I thought we were supposed to do that together!”

Monica: “You kissed another woman?”

Chandler: “Call it even?”

Monica: “Okay!”

4 – They Support Each Other's Careers

Chandler supports Monica's career wholeheartedly. He urges her to stay in New York for her dream job at Javu.

5 – When Chandler “Has” Monica

One fan shares one of their favorite bits of dialogue. This is when Monica spends more than rent on a pair of boots that ultimately destroy her feet.

Monica: “Have you ever had something that was so beautiful everyone wants it?”

Chandler: “I have you.”

6 – When Monica Decides on a Marriage Instead of a Wedding

Monica finds out that her parents spent her wedding fund, and she panics. But Chandler informs her of his savings account. It's enough for the dream wedding she's been planning her entire life.

However, he puts his foot down about spending it all. Eventually, he tells Monica that he thinks they should spend it all on the wedding because he wants her to be happy.

But, after hearing about Chandler's financial sacrifices in his future-forward-thinking (only one kid goes to college), Monica has a change of heart.

7 – When Monica Gives up Her Wedding Dress

One fan mentions, “When Chandler reveals why he wants the Swing Kings and says, ‘While Monica and I were dancing to them.. it was the first time I knew that you were the woman I wanted to dance all my dances with.'”

Monica never tells him that to secure the Swing Kings, she has to give her dream wedding dress to a psycho bride who booked the band until she does.

Source: Reddit.