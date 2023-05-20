12 Wholesome Movies With Strong Women Doing Their Thing

In a society where diversity and equality are essential, cinema has provided many films depicting strong and inspirational women. Recently, individuals posted films that entertain while also highlighting the power, perseverance, and tenacity of female protagonists.

1. Gifted (2017)

This is a beautiful story about Frank Adler. Chris Evans played this role. He is raising Mary, his niece, played by Mckenna Grace. Mary, a child genius with amazing mathematical ability, must negotiate a normal upbringing while her talents attract the attention of others.

The film explores themes such as family, love, and the importance of recognizing each other.

2. Brooklyn (2015)

Set in the 1950s, Brooklyn recounts the story of Eilis Lacey, played by Saoirse Ronan, a young Irish lady who goes to Brooklyn, New York, in quest of a better life. John Crowley's movie realistically depicts Eilis' experiences as she falls in love, fights homesickness, and learns to adjust to a new country.

With its dramatic tale and powerful performances, Brooklyn highlights the strength and persistence of a lady trying to make her way in the world.

3. Mermaids (1990)

Mermaids, starring Cher, Winona Ryder, and Christina Ricci, is a charming coming-of-age comedy-drama. The story centers around the unorthodox Flax family, led by Rachel Flax and portrayed by Cher.

Rachel's teenage daughter, Charlotte, played by Winona Ryder, navigates the trials of puberty while her younger sister, Kate, played by Christina Ricci, adds her particular flare to their family dynamic when the family moves to a new town. Mermaids is a lovely study of love, identity, and the mother-daughter connection.

4. Roman Holiday (1953)

Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck feature in the classic romance comedy Roman Holiday. Hepburn plays Princess Ann, who flees from her royal duties while visiting Rome and goes on a covert adventure. During her adventure, she encounters Joe Bradley, an American journalist played by Gregory Peck. The video transports viewers through the streets of Rome as Princess Ann discovers freedom and falls in love.

This movie is a classic picture with a strong and independent female protagonist thanks to its intriguing tale and compelling performances.

5. To Catch a Thief (1955)

To Catch a Thief, directed by Alfred Hitchcock, is a fascinating romantic mystery set on the French Riviera. Cary Grant plays John Robie, a former jewel thief who becomes the lead suspect after several high-profile robberies. Robie links up with Frances Stevens, played by Grace Kelly, a gorgeous and mysterious affluent woman, to clear his reputation.

They go on an enthralling trip packed with suspense, romance, and stunning cinematography.

6. Some Like It Hot (1959)

Some Like It Hot is an outstanding comedy of all time, starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon. Billy Wilder directed this movie. It is about two music artists, Joe and Jerry. They encountered a mafia hit and dressed up as women to evade the thugs. They encounter amusing occurrences and unexpected romance as they establish an all-female band.

With its smart humor, brilliant acting, and Marilyn Monroe's renowned portrayal of the beautiful and beguiling Sugar Kane, this classic comedy celebrates the power of laughter.

7. Heartland (1979)

Heartland is a film show that follows the excursion of Elinore Randall, performed by Conchata Ferrell. The film follows Elinore as she passes on her comfortable city life and goes to the harsh Wyoming wild to demonstrate that she can live and thrive autonomously. After overcoming numerous obstacles and accepting isolation, Elinore discovers strength, purpose, and a strong connection to the earth.

Heartland is a riveting story about self-discovery and empowerment that focuses on the bravery and tenacity of a woman who wants to live her life as she wants.

8. East Side Sushi (2014)

Anthony Lucero is the head of this upbeat and inspiring film that relates the excursion of Juana Martinez, played by Diana Elizabeth Torres, a Mexican-American single parent enthusiastically for Sushi. Regardless of social and orientation obstacles, Juana wants to be a gourmet sushi expert and follows her desire by working at a little Japanese café.

Juana shows that she can overcome stereotypes and succeed in a male-dominated industry by working hard, being persistent, and having a deep love for making Sushi.

9. Resort To Love (2021)

A romantic comedy film, Resort to Love stars Christina Milian as Erica, a talented singer who is reeling from a recent breakup. Erica takes a gig at a luxurious resort on an idyllic island for a fresh start. However, she soon discovers that her ex-fiancé is getting married at the same resort.

Caught in a whirlwind of emotions, Erica navigates unexpected romantic encounters, hilarious mishaps, and soulful music as she finds herself torn between moving on and revisiting past feelings.

10. Secret Superstar (2017)

This is a heart-touching musical movie-drama from India directed by Advait Chandan. The film revolves around Insiya, portrayed by Zaira Wasim, a young girl from a conservative Muslim family who dreams of becoming a successful singer.

With the help of a supportive mentor, played by Aamir Khan, Insiya defies societal norms and finds her voice by anonymously uploading her songs on the internet. As her popularity grows, Insiya faces challenges and learns valuable lessons about determination, resilience, and the power of dreams.

11. Enchanted April (1991)

Enchanted April, directed by Mike Newell, is a lovely period play based on Elizabeth von Arnim's novel.

The film depicts the lives of four ladies from various backgrounds who decide to spend a month in an Italian castle to escape their humdrum existence. The ladies undergo personal transformations, develop unexpected friendships, and rediscover joy and romance as they immerse themselves in the beauty of their surroundings.

12. The Great Gatsby (2013)

This film is a stunning adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's renowned and timeless novel. Baz Luhrmann directed it. The film depicts the 1920s Jazz Age. The plot revolves around a mysterious millionaire, Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio), who fell in love with Daisy Buchanan (Carey Mulligan).

Nick Carraway, played by Tobey Maguire, takes us through expensive parties, hidden relationships, and the American Dream. The plot revolves around love, ambition, and the allure of money. Powerful women, notably Daisy, heavily influence the story.

