Geeks Don’t Have Whoopi’s Back On Diablo 4 Mac Attack

If you planned to play Diablo IV on your Mac, we have bad news for you: you can't. It's news nerd culture queen Whoopi Goldberg didn't receive until it was already too late.

In a recent Instagram post, apparently live from her fabulous shoe closet, Whoopi bemoaned the recently released and well-received Diablo IV‘s lack of Macintosh compatibility. She doubled down a little over a week later, questioning where exactly her refund was for a game she can't play.

Whoopi Goldberg Is a Nerd Culture Queen

See, Goldberg is a nerd culture legend who cites Nichelle Nichols's Uhura character in the original Star Trek films and series as a foundational role model for young women of color.

Since watching Nichols, Goldberg has gone on to play a computer hacker, star in a movie with a puppet T-Rex (several puppet movies, actually), and play April O'Neil's Boss in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014).

Plus, we can't forget her turn as the beloved, wise, and comforting Guinan on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

She's one of us and was one of us when it wasn't cool; before Vin Diesel played D&D, before Jack Black got in Brutal Legend, before Wii Bowling, and Henry Cavil's bedtime magic PC building videos.

Leave Whoopi Alone

Alas, Whoopi's now left in the lurch and looking like the oddest combination in culture: the tech-illiterate gamer. How could she not know? We let her down.

Let's just say many people are making mean and uncalled-for comebacks in the comment section. She sang for The Pope and launched Lauryn Hill and Jennifer Love Hewitt into the stratosphere while pretending to pretend to be a Nun twice and a third time on Broadway and in London.

Let's give her a break, shall we?