The French Dream: Why Americans Are Moving to Europe for a Better Quality of Life

The American dream, once coveted by millions of individuals worldwide, is a concept that even Americans are now straying further from.

If the American ethos once rested on the idea that anyone can be successful in the land of all possibilities, the harsh truth comes close to the opposite. And it's not just youngsters that are seeking to find a better lifestyle abroad. A recent study of 2,000 US adults reveals that 50 percent dream of living in France, while 55 percent of the respondents think this Western European country offers a better lifestyle compared to America.

Around 31 percent would move to La République Française, and for 23 percent, it wouldn't be their first time living here. Many unignorable factors behind these numbers lead U.S. residents to relocate to European countries. The past tumultuous decade in politics, the growing crime rate, high housing prices, higher cost of living, and a strong dollar against the euro are all spurring interest in leaving the United States.

In the past, some American retirees would radically change their lifestyle and move to France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Greece. Today, American youth are turning their focus on the quality of life offered by faraway European countries. The U.S. housing market is among the primary triggers for the increasingly widespread relocation of American citizens to Europe.

Home sales to Americans have risen substantially, thanks to the ability to live a lifestyle they couldn't afford in their home country. Plus, European states are making it easier for them to work remotely for companies residing in America.

The power of an employee's money increases with a rising US Dollar. Being paid in dollars while working on European soil, allows a higher quality of life, especially compared the situation in America.

Studies show the ex-pat life is no longer a hyped-up TikTok trend, but a growing reality for those seeking better healthcare, fewer public health concerns, a more laid-back lifestyle, and other highly sought-after opportunities.

Working Remotely in Europe Is Easier

If the pandemic brought anything good, it's the ability to work from almost anywhere. European countries looking to capitalize on remote work and boost their tourism industries offer digital nomad visas for non-European nationals. If the whole process of moving abroad comes with challenges Americans must overcome, things are more manageable in the remote work area. Americans are now able to move to Europe and maintain their remote jobs.

Countries like Portugal and Iceland allow employees to live there for up to two years while waiting for approval from different programs. The Nomad Digital Residence program in Barbuda and Antigua also enables remote employees to live and work there for two years.

Additionally, countries like Spain and Croatia simplify the process of gaining temporary residency to work for a foreign company. Greece, Spain, and Portugal are eyeing big-pocketed foreign investors and corporations, aspiring to attract talent and brain gain to boost their economies and development. However, visa length, application fee, income requirement, and other conditions vary significantly from country to country.

While a nomad visa focuses on offering temporary residency, the golden visa programs aim to provide citizenship and residency for investors pumping large amounts into several European countries. They can basically “buy” the right to residency, regardless of whether they choose to live in the country.

For example, Spain grants the golden visa and residency for families and individuals investing €500,000 in property in the country. Italy is another desired destination, requiring the same investment as Spain, except that it allows investors to live there for a maximum of two years or repeat the process. Once Americans have lived there for ten years, they can become eligible for citizenship.

Relatively cheaper housing and remote work make the continent a favorite choice for individuals of all ages, particularly those priced out of the U.S. housing market or those who want to travel and explore cheaply.

The Economic Factors Motivate Americans To Relocate to Europe

The strength or weakness of a global currency reflects the financial state of that region, and a strong dollar against the euro is an economic factor triggering the desire in many Americans to relocate there. Additionally, Americans can now buy properties in Europe that they couldn't dream of back in the U.S. Homes in their state of origin are unaffordable for many.

In European countries, dollars can buy more property there, and the housing market is more promising. The strong dollar also makes a living in Southern Europe more affordable than it already is, as the cost of living there is much cheaper than in many Western European countries. The vibrant lifestyle and mild climate are also extremely appealing.

There Are Several Ways to Transfer Money Between France and The United States

European countries are making it easier for American employees to perform their job from there. Americans now seek the safest and cheapest ways to transfer money between countries. Depending on the user's needs, there are different methods to transfer between USA and France:

F.X. Solutions and safety. Currencies Direct offers wide-ranging solutions, including stop and forward contracts, rate alerts, and so on, which can help you transfer at a better rate or safeguard your funds from fluctuations in EURUSD.

Service. Moneycorp is a leading payment fintech, recognized for its personalized service and how it meets the growing needs of users.

Transferring money from USA to France and vice-versa is necessary, and reputable providers facilitate the navigation of the complex global payment market. The cheapest way to transfer money from USA to France remains to send funds through a dedicated currency specialist. These usually offer excellent exchange rates that beat the bank and lower international fees. However, it's important to choose the right specialist depending on how large the sum transferred is.

The Quality of Life Is a Significant Trigger for Relocation

Americans are drawn to the healthcare system in most European countries, whether it's about its access, equity, or efficiency. In objective terms, the USA is more developed regarding science, whereas European countries put more emphasis on social concerns. A better healthcare system draws Americans to Europe. France, for instance, is often considered to have one of the best healthcare systems in the world. The average life expectancy there is 83 years, considerably more than the average of 77 years in America.

However, there are other reasons Americans seek French relocation.

Crime and robbery rates in Europe are lower than in many parts of the U.S. Families with children mostly look to escape the violence in their city and relocate to a safer location.

According to Study Finds, 36% of Americans moved to France or would consider doing so for city life, 35% for the cuisine, and the rest for an improved lifestyle. The French Riviera is a popular location for 20% of respondents, and Lyon is a go-to option for another 18%.

Pop culture gives Americans a sense of the French lifestyle, with famous series and shows like Emily in Paris on Netflix giving a glimpse of what to expect in the capital. However, many are also attracted by the exquisite food here, regarding French as a “foodie country.” There's also the inspirational sense of fashion. And the picturesque, beautiful landmarks and landscapes are strong motivators for those opting for France relocation despite other states.

Other highly sought-after cities with a better quality of life are found in countries like Spain, Italy, Greece, and Portugal. In Spain, Americans are willing to spend the most per square meter, according to Spanish government data, explaining why home sales there rose by 88 percent last year compared to the first half of 2019.

Meanwhile, almost 10,000 American citizens were living in Portugal in 2022, an impressive 239 percent increase from 2017. Locals are starting to worry about the Americans setting roots there and the potential influx risks. While the cost of living in Europe is preponderantly lower than in the United States, Southeastern countries are the cheapest.

Western nations provide better opportunities regarding healthcare, education, and other social aspects.

For millions of U.S. citizens, the “American dream” turns into the “European dream,” with France being among the most preferred relocation options. The myriad reasons why they are choosing to live in European countries are wide-ranging, with the healthcare systems, improved social care, more affordable housing, lower crime rate, remote work opportunities, and a more relaxed lifestyle at the top of the list.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.