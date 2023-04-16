Why Are Married Men Happiest When Married Women Aren’t Nearly as Happy?

In a recent online forum for people 55 years and older, a pertinent question is bringing some home truths to the fore.

They ask: “Why are married men statistically the happiest group? Why are married women not nearly as happy?”

This is fascinating, considering all the marriage trends today and how they differ from the more traditional approach.

The original poster worries about the younger generation's behavior and what this means for the future.

Here are some takeaways.

Different Strokes

We begin with a zinger. I suspect this comes from a beleaguered wife. “Why are married men statistically the happiest group?” she asks. “Because of women.”

The follow-up: “Why are married women not nearly as happy?” I think you know what punchline is coming — it's because of men.

Women Find Men Too Much Work

When one poster lost their grandfather, upon asking his surviving grandmother whether she would date again, her answer was direct.” I'm never letting one in my house again,” was her response, according to the poster.

Men Need Moms Always

Another grandpa-related post describes how things soon went south when their mom went away for a fortnight. “I got a call from my dad about a week in,” says the contributor. Dad had never before turned on the washing machine, used the kitchen appliances, or done the dishes. He was in disarray without his wife.

When Mom Has Had Enough

Another poster shares how after their mom had a stroke, their father soon became sad with the amount of housework. His daughter says she reminded him that mom needed his help after looking after their home for 40-plus years. “That quieted him a bit.”

This Little Piggy

One estranged wife reveals how she left her husband for a while as he was becoming too much like hard work. Upon her return, she found a pig sty. “The tubs were covered in mildew,” she laments, “and a pile of unopened loaves of rancid bread was in the kitchen.” Maybe she should reconsider returning next time.

Wish You Were Here

Traditionally, men were the breadwinners while their wives stayed home, raised the children, and kept the home. However, with the advent of independent women and fewer marriages than ever, men are also losing their independence.

“A lot of widowers wind up utterly lost because they have no idea how to do anything,” says a discussion member. “It's sad.”

You Had One Job

Men's housework ability is under scrutiny in this thread for sure. Another lost woman shares how her spouse neglected all household chores when she was recovering from surgery.

“I showed him all the work he left piled up for me and asked if he'd get away with that in the office,” she explains. “It was an eye-opener, to be sure.”

Scorched Earth

Some wives are unforgiving when husbands don't pull their weight or dismiss housework as beneath them. “Honestly, I started throwing dishes at his head and then threatened to tell his boss that he's having issues at home,” comments one uncompromising woman.

It's Evolution, Baby

Sometimes, you just need to shake your head. Another wife story: this time, a woman discusses her husband's unwillingness the see the general purpose they both share.

“I'm not being subservient; I'm literally trying to keep the dude alive. This sort of thing is why married men live longer.”

Really, Bro?

Finally, an observer shares how, when visiting her married mom-of-two girlfriend, she struggled in the kitchen to cook, entertain, and help the kids with homework.

Her husband sat and chatted before his wife avoided a near kitchen disaster with the stove. “You could have asked!” is his response when his wife complained about his lack of help. Really, bro?

