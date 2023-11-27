Why Daryl Hall Is Suing Former Partner John Oates

Daryl Hall is suing former music partner John Oates to prevent him from selling his portion of their joint venture. As Hall & Oates, the duo scored hits such as “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can't Go for That (No Can Do),” “Out of Touch,” “Maneater,” and “You Make My Dreams.”

Daryl Hall — the lead vocalist of Hall & Oates — argues that Oates' plan to sell his share of a joint venture violates a Hall & Oates business agreement. As reported by the Associated Press, “A Nashville chancery court judge issued the temporary restraining order on November 16, writing that Oates and others involved in his trust can’t move to close the sale of their share of Whole Oats Enterprises LLP to Primary Wave IP Investment Management LLC until an arbitrator in a separately filed case weighs in on the deal, or until the judge’s order expires — typically within 15 days, unless a judge extends the deadline.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, it's unclear what exactly Oates wants to sell. EW reports, “Primary Wave Music has owned a significant interest in the Grammy-winning duo's song catalog since 2007, and Hall has expressed his dismay over not owning their catalog in the past. Most of the lawsuit, as well as information surrounding the sale and the pair's business agreement, is not publicly available. Hall’s attorney requested that certain filings remain sealed because it is a private dispute that is covered by their confidentiality agreement.”

Daryl Hall and John Oates Have Released 18 Studio Albums and 63 Singles Together as Hall & Oates

Hall & Oates have released 18 studio albums, beginning with 1972's Whole Oats. The duo's most recent album, Home for Christmas, dropped in 2006. In 2014, Hall & Oates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Two years later, Hall & Oates received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Hall & Oates performed together as recently as 2019, but the pandemic seems to have soured their professional and personal relationship.

In a 2022 interview with Los Angeles Times, Daryl Hall didn't sound enthusiastic about the possibility of new Hall & Oates music. “Well, that’s inappropriate to this conversation,” said Hall. “But I have no idea. I don’t have any plans to work with John. I mean, whatever. Time will tell.” When the interviewer pushed the subject and mentioned rumors of a new Hall & Oates record, Hall replied, “That was before the pandemic. Perceptions changed, life changed, everything changed. I’m more interested in pursuing my own world. And so is John.

“That takes me back to what I was saying about duos. I had to say, ‘And so is John.' I couldn’t just say what I think, I had to add what he thinks. That’s the f— up part of being a duo.”