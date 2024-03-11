Why Deadpool and the TVA Can Save the MCU

Expect a riot of action, timeline-hopping shenanigans, and a plethora of cameos in Deadpool and Wolverine. At the core, this film promises to recalibrate the MCU's continuity—rewriting, recasting, and axing members of the former 20th Century Fox's Marvel stable to clear the stage for fresh faces. But can it save the MCU?

Deadpool, a Nexus Being in the comic lore, embraces his role as Marvel's renegade, wielding the TVA's pruning shears, snipping timelines, and dispatching obsolete characters. As a master of fourth-wall demolition, he views the MCU not just as reality but as a cinematic plaything–much like She-Hulk, ready to tweak and twist the Marvel multiverse at will.

Deadpool and Wolverine might prove the MCU's most self-reflective film yet. With a legacy stretching over 16 years and brimming with inconsistencies, the film has fertile ground for these two characters to sculpt the MCU into its most glorious iteration yet, steering its future course and paving the way for future MCU blockbusters.

So, hold onto those chimichangas and brace for a meta-filled thrill ride. Marvel Jesus has descended to save the MCU. But, how will he and his adamantium-infused bestie go about their mission?

Retconning Without Retconning

Deadpool, the Marvel maestro of meta, joins forces with Wolverine, wielding their unique powers to stitch up the MCU's narrative fabric. The Time Variance Authority enlists this dynamic duo, betting on Deadpool's fourth-wall awareness to surgically remove Marvel's past narrative blunders. Imagine Deadpool diving into previous Marvel failures, wielding his wit and weapons to wipe away flops and fiascoes like a seasoned editor. They might even tackle WandaVision's Ralph Bohner debacle, slicing away the phony Quicksilver and restoring narrative integrity.

This narrative nip-tuck becomes the ultimate device for a superhero film both self-aware and smart, casting a critical yet comic eye over the MCU's past misfires with meta-storytelling and timeline tinkering. The recasting tool provides Disney with an out regarding Jonathan Majors' recent firing from his role as Kang. This saves Disney from an outright recast because the new actor would already exist within the cinematic multiverse.

Re-Casting via Variants: Out With The Old

The Loki series ushers in the era of variants—alternate versions of characters from diverging universes or timelines. Deadpool and Wolverine might exploit this to phase out outdated Marvel personas, clearing the stage for fresh faces.

Picture them bidding farewell to Wesley Snipes's Blade before Mahershala Ali steps into the vampire hunter's boots. This passing of the torch allows Marvel vets like Snipes to bow out with grace, making way for Ali's debut.

Imagine the spectacle of Deadpool confronting a dashing, unscarred variant of himself, or audiences gasping at a Tom Cruise Iron Man cameo. The multiverse teems with endless possibilities, and our duo's encounters with their own variants promise intrigue, interesting character interactions, and absolute hilarity.

Deadpool, Wolverine, and Loki TVA Timeline Entanglement

In the leadup to Deadpool and Wolverine, fans buzz with timeline entanglement questions from the Loki series. Both sagas spotlight the TVA, but where does Deadpool and Wolverine fit? Will they navigate the Time Keepers' propaganda-filled heyday? Wrangle with Kang's authoritarian TVA? Adventure through the TVA's post-Loki chaos?

Imagine the joy as Deadpool and Wolverine tangle with Loki, Mobius, and the delightfully deranged Miss Minutes—Tara Strong's vocal charm incarnate. Throwing these icons into the mix, if only for a scene-stealing moment, promises laughs and zany exchanges.

While Loki's role remains unconfirmed, his show introduces the TVA and the concept of variants to the MCU. Loki's connection to the TVA suggests a cameo by the God of Mischief—or at the very least, a nod from the TVA's charmingly manipulative mascot, Miss Minutes. With time as their playground, Deadpool and Wolverine's multiverse escapades might just cross paths with the God of Stories. The clock ticks with anticipation.

Deadpool and Wolverine's Fox Universe Eradication?

Marvel Comics once tasked Deadpool to dispatch the heroes of the Marvel universe, and now, a similar fate looms for the Fox Marvel Universe. Deadpool and Wolverine's TVA mission? Possibly to axe obsolete characters ripe for recasting or those the TVA deems obsolete.

The trailer teases Deadpool battling against the backdrop of a crumbling 20th Century Fox logo, hinting at a showdown in the time-bending void from Loki. But their TVA contract might not just be about assassinations—they might also play protector, stopping key figures from vanishing into oblivion. They might even get pointers from the likes of Professor Xavier as they leap through timelines and realities.

Leaked photos show the duo clashing with a notorious X-Men foe in the void. And with whispers of Halle Berry's Storm return, speculation swirls about which Fox-era X-Men might appear—and face Wolverine's claws. Will Wolverine grapple with slaying his old comrades, or even a doppelganger?

While the duo seems set to scrap with villains, one wonders about the heroes. Will they comply with erasing the Fox timeline or rebel? Perhaps they'll ally with Fox variants, mounting a resistance against the TVA's draconian decrees.

Footage of Deadpool pummeling TVA agents in what appears to be the location where Wolverine met his end in Logan suggests a revolt, especially if the TVA dares to defile such hallowed ground. All bets are off as Deadpool and Logan might turn their blades against the TVA itself, realizing their purge is akin to a cosmic genocide. With the TVA's hand on the parchment that writes history, expect the unexpected in this high-stakes multiversal melee.

Interactions With MCU Heroes Past and Present

Imagine the possibilities as Deadpool and Wolverine rub shoulders with MCU legends past and present. They might stumble upon Scarlet Witch in their timeline tumbles. And, if luck smiles upon Marvel fans, they might savor a Magneto-Wanda alliance, a family reunion courtesy of Deadpool's haphazard vortex vaulting, which could have devastating effects on the multiverse. Whoopsie!

Picture Chris Evans saluting as Captain America again, or a Bucky Barnes variant donning the stars and stripes, leaving Evans to flame on as the Fantastic Four's Johnny Storm and face mockery from Deadpool for being “demoted.” Deadpool, ever the fanboy, could run into the giant green arms of the Hulk, igniting glee that only Ryan Reynolds can embody. The potential sparks from such encounters promise a ton of cinematic delights and potentially unforgettable and hysterical character interactions.

Breaking the Fourth Wall and Mocking Superhero Tropes

Deadpool's gift for skewering superhero clichés shines brightest when he shatters the fourth wall. That’s his bread and butter and a large part of the reason fans brim with excitement over Deadpool finally entering the MCU.

Expect his sardonic commentary to add a self-aware bite to the film, staying true to his cheeky charm. Be prepared. This isn't your cookie-cutter superhero flick; Deadpool and Wolverine promises to turn the Disney superhero formula on its head. By unleashing Deadpool to “fix” the MCU, we brace for a wild ride that flips the script, delivering shock, awe, and a healthy – much-needed – dose of irreverence to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fixing MCU Disconnections

The MCU once wove its stories with seamless precision, from Iron Man's 2008 debut to the epic Infinity Saga bookend of Avengers: Endgame. Each film flowed into the next, with post-credit teases for thrills ahead. Yet, since Endgame, the narrative web has tangled, spawning convoluted arcs and dangling threads. Enter Deadpool, armed with wit and scissors, ready to snip and rethread the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse into coherence like a heavily armed homicidal tailor.

With many post-credit promises still hanging in the balance, Deadpool could be the linchpin, explaining why Harry Styles waltzed in as Thanos' brother Eros in Eternals, among other Marvel mysteries. Deadpool and Logan may stand poised to revisit and revise key MCU moments, potentially altering historical outcomes to streamline continuity. But as Tony Stark ominously cautioned, “Mess with time — It tends to mess back.”

Saving vs. Sabotaging – Preventing and Triggering Incursions

Erik Voss of New Rockstars theorizes that plot holes aren't just storytelling slip-ups— but rather potential catalysts for catastrophic incursions within the MCU. The greater the narrative neglect, the greater the risk to the fabric of the multiverse.

Reed Richards outlined the stakes in Multiverse of Madness: incursions mean mutual destruction for colliding universes which can be caused by individuals crossing through the multiverse, slowly ripping at the fabric of reality before universes begin bleeding into one another.

Deadpool and Logan's cinematic escapade might inadvertently set off or stave off such disasters. Suppose their mission mandates the Fox X-Men's demise, clearing the stage for new threats like Doctor Doom to invade and wreak havoc across different timelines and universes. This could set the stage for Secret Wars.

But in their quest to repair the MCU, Deadpool and Wolverine might just compound the chaos, proving that the road to multiversal Hades is paved with good intentions.

A Foundation for the MCU's Future

Deadpool and Wolverine marks the MCU's bold entrance into R-rated terrain, a sharp turn from Disney's usual family-friendly content. With the first two Deadpool films' notorious violence, Disney dips its toes into more adult-centric content, as evidenced by the recently released TV-Mature rated Echo series on Disney+.

Should Deadpool and Wolverine hit the mark with audiences, it might just herald a paradigm shift for the MCU. The stakes are sky-high, with in-universe repercussions and real-world impact at play. As mentioned, this film could serve as the perfect precursor to the fifth Avengers installment. Marvel Jesus, in his grand plan to rectify the MCU, might inadvertently set the stage for Secret Wars. Another whoopsie!

This could reignite enthusiasm among fans suffering from superhero saturation, weary from the relentless barrage of superhero content from Disney and others. Conversely, if Deadpool's latest outing misses its target, the fallout for Marvel's cinematic future could prove dire. With Deadpool and Wolverine as Marvel's sole 2024 cinematic release following a reshuffled phase lineup, the pressure mounts for the House of Mouse.

While much of the plot remains a mystery, Deadpool and Wolverine promises Multiverse mayhem, riotous fourth-wall antics, callbacks, retcons, and some wild off-the-wall cameos. Can Deadpool and his unbreakable adamantium-infused comrade in arms save the MCU and clear the board for what's next?

All will be revealed when Deadpool and Wolverine lands in theaters on July 26.