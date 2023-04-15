12 Honest Insights: Why Do People Hate Boomers So Much?

Boomers: who are they? The current generation of young people tends to label boomers as a monolith — an out-of-touch, unfashionable, aging group of anti-progressives.

Most of them apply the term to anyone aged 40 or above, though should the average Gen Z kid read something one day, they may learn that the baby boomers were born between 1946-1964.

Following the Silent Generation

One might say the boomers rebuilt society as we know it. However, the fashionable opinion is that boomers created all our current problems: the environment, the fiscal system, racism — the list goes on.

An online discussion is asking why boomers get so much shade these days. Here are some takeaways.

1. Divide and Conquer

How does a government go about wreaking havoc on working-class people's rights? By pitting one generation against the other. Our first commenter believes this is so we “hate each other instead of hating corporations and billionaires.”

2. The Grass Is Greener

Economically, boomers are much better off than their grandkids. Sadly, for some Gen Z kids, property ownership may never happen. “You look at another person and see how easy everything is for them, how much they have,” admits a realist.

3. The Boomer Strikes Back

One boomer argues that financial prudence and years of sacrifice created the long-term growth they desired. “I recall paying 25% interest on my auto loan,” he explains, “and 11% interest on my mortgage while earning a wage more reminiscent of this generation’s allowances.”

4. Scapegoating Ain't Cool

“Oh yes,” types another older contributor. “Boomers absolutely ruined the environment in a single generation because it was a nature-friendly utopia before that.” This forum member finds youngsters somewhat delusional.

5. Boomers Started Earth Day

Boomers were behind some of the greatest humanitarian movements in history: the CND movement, the Civil Rights movement, and the environmentalism movement. “The first Earth Day was April of 1970!” recalls a participant.

6. College Was Easier

Another contributor shows that further education was once accessible to anyone who could work part-time. He remembers college fees of “$350 a year,” which he could save over the summer, so this gentleman is sympathetic to college students going into crippling debt.

7. Blame the Greatest Generation!

One boomer echoes the same thoughts as his own grandkids. “The ‘greatest generation' had ruined the culture with their warmongering and greed,” says a commenter with a long memory. Rebelling against your forebears has always been a thing.

8. No, Blame the Politicians!

Those sneaky congressmen and women on both sides of the aisle are the culprits, according to one savvy sister. “Let's be honest,” she alleges. “It's not Republicans or Democrats at fault — it's lifelong career politicians on either side of our government.” (See Divide and Conquer)

9. Millennials and Gen-Z Would Hate Growing Up in the ‘50s

“Boomers existed without internet, cable tv, smartphones, things like MRIs and such,” reflects another older community member. Most boomers didn't have a color TV until the '70s; they had to create much of their own fun.

10. Rubbing It In

“My family bought our home in suburbia in 1968 for $17k,” boasts someone lucky to still live under the American gold-backed dollar. With such a stable currency, assets were safer, and life was good. Okay, boomer — enough already!

11. Millennials Are Next

Generational angst is normal. In the '50s, parents couldn't believe the level of behavior displayed by their kids. A millennial predicts the same for millennials. “I’m sure Gen Z will eventually blame millennials for the massive mental health crisis social media has introduced.”

12. We Gave You a Superpower!

“In the US, we boomers threw the most fortunate dice hand in economic history,” describes a proud 72-year-old. “Most of the industrialized world was a smoking ruin after WWII.” The man speaks of the biggest spike in prosperity ever seen in history. Surely this is something to celebrate.

Disrespecting Your Elders

I don't understand why boomers get so much grief. Of course, nobody is perfect, but look around your peers and ask yourself a genuine question: What would we have done differently?

