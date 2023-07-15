Why I Think Soundtracks Are Better Than Most of What’s on The Radio

I come from a music-loving family. We each have our own specific tastes. In fact, my parents’ only real, ongoing fights are about whose taste in music is terrible and whose isn’t. My dad loves heavy metal, classical, and even bluegrass. My mom is a lover of music from the 70s and 80s. I venture on a different yet interesting path, to say the least. Rather than listening to what has a chance to be on the radio, my love is for soundtracks.

Now, that’s not to say I completely hate what’s on the radio. I still have a few well-known songs that I will happily listen to. But given the choice between that and just soundtracks, I am more likely to choose my favorite instrumental goodness. This may seem odd to some, but let me explain why I find soundtracks better than what's usually playing on the radio.

So Much Emotion in So Few Words

Being a gal of few words, I like non-verbal ways of explaining my emotions. That’s probably one of the big reasons I love art so much: the making and viewing of it. Sure, a pop song’s medley or a singer’s way of singing may be able to do something similar, but not to the extent that soundtracks can.

Think of the opening to Pixar’s Up. As the opening explores the life of Carl and Ellie, no words are exchanged. Instead, all the emotions of their years together, starting from the joy of their wedding to the sorrow Carl felt on Ellie’s passing, are all encompassed in one opening theme.

Emily’s moon dance in Corpse Bride also has very few words exchanged in the scene. Yet even if you were to just listen to the music of that scene (and I do all the time), it is not difficult to understand the scene centers around something melancholic and strange, and yet it is still an elegant and beautiful thing to witness.

Laika’s Coraline has music filled with wonder and hints of unease to describe the Other World perfectly. It is created to mesmerize Coraline into wanting to stay, but if you look closely, it shows you the cracks in the facade. The Last of Us (2013) ’s main theme is able to perfectly reflect the solemn, serious tone of a post-apocalyptic world, with the hints of southern American culture that are seen in Joel’s character.

A Wider Range of Tone

Most of what I hear on the radio has one tone for the whole song. It tends to stick to that feeling, whether it’s sadness, anger, or joy. Soundtracks are not the same way because movies are not about one emotion. One of my favorite examples of this is from the soundtrack of V for Vendetta (2005). In the scene where Evey finds out that V was the one to imprison her, the music starts out as incredibly bleak, like her reaction. Still, as she goes to the roof and is in the rain, the music becomes more robust and more powerful as a new determination grows within her, and she fully realizes the joy of being alive and free.

There is also a sense of realization from V as he reflects on when he experienced something similar after escaping the Larkhill Resettlement Camp and how they are similar but still incredibly different. All of those emotions and reflections are enclosed in one track from the movie, i.e., “Evey Reborn.”

The ambient music for Minecraft also does an excellent job of playing with multiple tones. The melodies are calm, serene, and even wondrous, but there is still a bit of darkness to them. Its light notes are mixed with a feeling of slight unease and isolation. If you are known to play the game by yourself, then you know how that perfectly reflects the game. The world is vast and beautiful, and there are so many things to discover and explore. And yet there are dangerous monsters, and you seem to be the only person left in the world.

A Soundtrack Tells The Movie's Story Without Having To Watch It

There are some soundtracks that I have listened to so many times that I am able to recreate the scene the track is from solely from the song and my memory. Still, even without knowing much about a film, it’s not hard to get a basic outline for what is happening in a scene based on its score.

I’m going to use the scene of Evey in the rain from V for Vendetta as an example again. As previously mentioned, after Evey is taken to the roof, we can see that it is raining. There is a touch of music in the background that I really appreciate. The instrument resembles the rumble of thunder. So even if I didn’t watch the scene, I could imagine rain when I listened to the song.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban has another track that I also think would be an excellent example for this section. It is called “Buckbeak’s Flight.” The song plays in the part of the movie where Harry rides Buckbeak the hippogriff for the first time. At first, Harry is almost in a panic as Hagrid lifts him onto the creature and sends the two running. This is reflected in the track’s opening by heavy drumming reminiscent of the pounding of running feet. But after they take off into the air, the sound of strings and flutes begins to swell. It all gives the sensation of flying or, at the very least, wind flowing past you.

Ever since I was young, I have noticed that my family has had almost supernatural abilities when it came to music. My father can play any instrument, even if he has never seen it before, within five minutes of being introduced to it. He can quickly play any song by ear. My mother has a vast mental catalog of every piece of music ever on the radio and uses it to recognize songs from only a couple of notes.

For a long time, I didn’t think I inherited such an ability. Now as an adult, I’ve come to the realization that my skill is being able to tell what piece of media a song is from, be it a main theme or a simple background track. But do you want to know the funny part? I don’t even have to have watched the scene or played the scene to know it. Maybe that’s why I love soundtracks so much.