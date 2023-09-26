Why McLaren’s Tech Department Believes They’ve Unlocked The Future of EVs

Many questions swirl around how electric vehicles (EVs) will develop throughout the next decade as internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles get phased out.

How much can people expect EV capabilities to grow, and how will their style and character compare to the legacy ICEs they're replacing? These significant factors will determine the automotive industry's success in getting the public to embrace their EV revolution.

The problem is that no one knows how effective or practical these developments will be or how long they might take.

Enter the boss of McLaren Applied's electrification division, Steve Lambert. Not only is Lambert on the cutting edge of EV innovation, but his team is actively researching and developing technology to rocket the future of transportation into unparalleled territory.

How McLaren Applied Plans To Change The Game

McLaren Applied is the McLaren Group's independent technology research company that utilizes data and advancements from the Group's racing division to explore vehicular possibilities for EVs, trains, busses, and even mining machinery of the future.

The team at Applied breaks down the total paradigm shift new electric technology will bring to the industry into four phases.

Kicking off phase one were EVs like the 2010 Nissan Leaf and Tesla's offerings, which proved that EVs could be practical road cars.

Phase two saw EVs raise their profile with luxurious cars like the Mercedes Benz EQC and the Jaguar I-Pace. Not only could EVs be practical, but in the right hands, they could also compete with the best of the best in the marketplace.

The industry is currently on the cusp of phase three. This is where automotive manufacturing will start to change in unprecedented ways.

As practices currently stand, EVs are primarily serviceable and based on long-standing ICE designs that the public is accustomed to. As ICEs are phased out, and EV technology becomes the new norm, Lambert anticipates an unheralded rise in efficiency throughout the industry.

When vehicles no longer require ICEs to power them, all their components are free to change – powertrains, aerodynamics, packaging, and lighter designs are just some aspects that this efficiency revolution will galvanize.

Lambert believes two cornerstones of this efficiency phase will be silicon-carbide inverters and 800v electrical design. Both developments are McLaren Applied focuses.

In short, the inverter will give vehicles smoother power delivery through electric powertrains that will more precisely determine how much energy a car needs from its motor. This increased efficiency will reduce a vehicle's noise, vibrations, and harshness for a smooth ride.

Beyond just leading to a smoother, more energy-efficient ride, this inverter, combined with an 800v electrical design, will allow cars to run on smaller motors and cheaper batteries, requiring less raw materials to produce them.

Lambert believes this breakthrough in efficiency for both how vehicles are produced and operated will allow automakers to shift their focus from selling cars based on what they look like (number of seats, shape, and size) to how each car specifically drives.

Precision motor control will be the future of the automotive industry. So it's no surprise Lambert has referred to silicon-carbide inverters as an “unsung hero” of this phase.

What Does Phase Four Hold In-Store?

Lambert believes that Phase Four is where EVs will match and ultimately overtake ICEs in public popularity.

Because of the above-mentioned precision motor control technology, EVs will have unique driving modes never before possible. Lambert imagines this will make driving both more efficient and fun for individual drivers than ever before.

He fully expects each subsequent generation of EVs to improve the driving experience for consumers.

Source: (AutoCar).