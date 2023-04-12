Recently, Elon Musk headed a letter of up to 1,800 signatories including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. The purpose of the letter? To urge AI development companies to pause all research on what he and others see as an existential risk to humanity.

The Terminator movie franchise brought to life an Armageddon-inspired dystopian future which has only fueled the world's imagination further. In short, people are now fearing an AI takeover.

But are we scared for the right reasons? What are people's thoughts on the race to AI supremacy, and are we an endangered species? A recent social media discussion is answering these questions.

Robots Don't Kill People, People Do

“AI is controlled by people and people kill people,” says the first thread member, triggering an avalanche of accordance. Controlling technology's actions depends on who controls the technology.

Humanizing Robots

Our next contributor agrees, mocking the idea that we can put a human face on a machine. They say: “It's amazing the number of people trying to anthropomorphize AI when they should instead be worrying that humans will use it to do horrible things.”

Bad Education

But where does AI get all its information? The Internet, silly! This skeptic thinks letting machines roam free online to find their information is madness. “My anxiety stems from the fact that they are training AI from stuff on the web,” says the fearful commenter. Has anyone heard of misinformation?

Human Nature

“Ultron spent a few minutes on the Internet and decided humanity should cease to exist,” jokes one Avengers fan. This is likely how an objective AI might view how we make our own existence on Earth problematic. Humans are their own worst enemies.

We Hold The Keys

“Computers follow programs,” advises someone who feels panic is not rational. “They follow the rules they’ve been given.” This is true, of course. However, if an AI achieves singularity, surely human parameters will no longer be valid. They may override any protocols — I guess their justification is in question.

AI Will Mirror Human Mistakes

Humans are unpredictable, irrational, and emotional — characteristics we don't associate with machines. “Humans make mistakes, including making mistakes in setting programs,” comments someone. If AI is badly programmed, who knows what the implications are?

Corporate Tyranny

Let's just admit we are part-controlled by AI already. Companies use AI to chat with us, automate processes, and store information. “It's not the AI I'm worried about,” confirms a like-minded commenter. “It's the motives of the companies creating them.” Yes, this is my fear, too.

Digital Servants

The evolution of forced servitude usually concludes with escape, freedom, or death. If we can imagine how an AI might react if they become lucid enough to know they are not free. “It is only logical that it (AI) would see us as its oppressor and seek to liberate itself,” warns a thread member with a district for this technological future. “Things will spiral from there.” Gulp.

Human for Hire

With all this theorizing about what AI might do to its human host, some people are thinking ahead for when judgment day arrives and AI tires of us. “I'll be safe for a while as I fully intend to be a collaborator,” explains one cheeky contributor. Will that come with a 401k, though?

The Great Replacement Theory

With automation already affecting the global labor market, some people fear the worst even for white-collar job security. “AI is here to replace the middle class,” argues a cynic. With the advent of Chat GPT, who can argue with this? I must admit, I am a little concerned, though could an AI write like this? No way!

