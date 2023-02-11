7 Reasons to Keep Paying in Cash in 2023

In this digital age we call home, cash is no longer the primary way to pay for stuff. But some people still prefer using cash in certain transactions.

So why do people still use cash in 2023?

Redditors flooded a thread on r/AskReddit with their reasoning.

1: To Control Spending

Many Redditors said that using cash helps them save money because they have to physically hand over their cash. With credit cards, all one has to do is tap the machine — and boom! The transaction is complete.

But others say that it doesn't quite help them keep spending under control. “Not me,” said u/Sunset624. “I’m constantly going back to the ATM. It must be the withdrawals.”

2: To Leave No Paper Trail

Have you ever made a purchase you didn't want people to find out about? In the era of debit cards, your spending can be tracked just about anywhere you use your card.

That's where cash comes in as the answer: “I use cash for transactions I'd rather there not be a financial paper trail for,” said u/queuedUp.

3: Because They Get Paid in Cash

Some workers regularly are paid in cash, which means they have a good chunk of it to either deposit in the bank or spend.

“I wait tables and a good chunk of people leave me cash. I love cash. Tip your servers in cash. Please,” said u/Purple_Crab_Leg.

4: Because of a Power Outage

You never know when a big storm will hit and take the power with it. What do you do when the electronic systems that usually help you pay for things are no longer running?

“my bank card doesn't work during a power outage, but my money does,” said u/Dull_Menu5286.

5: Illegal Purchases

Now I'm not condoning this one, but you'd be pretty sorry to spend money on illegal goods by using your credit card.

Many Redditors said they use cash to hire sex workers, purchase illegal substances, and more.

6: It's More Impressive

When you're shelling out the big bucks to impress a romantic prospect or a potential client, you can put on a bigger show by spending cash.

“It’s more impressive when you pull out a stack of hundos to pay your bar tab than it is to tap your iPhone,” shared u/2ndChance_1stMistake.

However, it may not be a great idea to carry huge amounts of cash on you while you're drinking.

7: To Have on Hand for People in Need

If you see someone who's down on their luck asking passersby for some spare change, you can't do much to help without having some cash on you. While you could offer to take them out for a meal or to buy some supplies, it's usually more respectful to provide someone with money to use at their own discretion.

