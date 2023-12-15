Why Sean Connery Quit Hollywood

One of the most legendary British actors ever to work in Hollywood, Sean Connery is best known for his mesmerizing portrayal of the fictional MI6 spy James Bond. In fact, he starred in seven different Bond movies from the 1960s through to the early ‘80s.

An Oscar-winning actor, Connery passed away in 2020 at the venerable age of 90. But years before then, he had already disappeared from our movie screens. It was way back in 2003 when he made his final Hollywood movie. But what made him step away from his glittering, almost unmatchable career in Tinseltown?

The Extraordinary Gentlemen Factor

To say that the 2003 flop The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen was a factor in Sean Connery’s decision to leave Hollywood is probably an understatement. It’s believed that this movie was the primary reason he decided never to make another Hollywood film.

After turning down The Lord of the Rings (something he must have regretted), he agreed to work on The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. But the personality conflicts between Connery and the director, as well as the poor script and storytelling, meant that the project was doomed to failure.

Otherwise known as “LXG” at the time, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen was a comic-book based movie directed by Stephen Norrington. The film has a strangely disjointed storyline and is set in an alternate universe with fictional characters from 19th-century literature. It features Connery playing Allan Quatermain, a big game hunter.

While it was well-intentioned, LXG turned out to be a disaster. Norrington and Connery had dramatically opposed working styles, to say the least. This conflict played a part in the movie’s failure.

The movie met such a bad critical reception that The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen comic creator, Alan Moore, kept his distance. He explained, “As long as I could distance myself by not seeing them, enough to keep them separate, take the option money, I could be assured no one would confuse the two. This was probably naïve on my part.”

Connery Never Again Appeared on the Silver Screen

It’s pretty rare for an actor to dislike a movie they’ve starred in so much that they decide to end their career. However, Connery had already enjoyed a career spanning five decades, and maybe he decided it was time for a rest.

While the Bond films were perhaps the most memorable in his repertoire, Connery also appeared and starred in a range of other successful movies, including The Untouchables, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Hunt for Red October, and First Knight, just to name a few.