Why Trump Refused To Mask Up During The Pandemic

A new tell-all book from a former Trump Whitehouse aide has revealed why Donald Trump refused to wear a mask throughout the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Cassidy Hutchinson, whose bombshell testimony was a crucial moment in last year's public hearings by the House select committee into the January 6 Capitol riots, the ex-President never wore a mask because he was worried about smearing his makeup.

Covered in Bronzer

In her new memoir, Enough, which details her time as Mark Meadows' aide during his time as Trump's Chief of staff, Hutchinson describes Trump's visit to an Arizona Honeywell facility in May 2020, where he was maskless, even though the facility was manufacturing them.

Hutchinson wrote that Trump had tried on a white mask before the event and that when he asked staffers for their opinion, she “slowly shook her head” and pointed to the straps of the N95 she was holding and that as he looked at the straps of his mask, he could see that they were “covered in bronzer.”

Looking Strong, Looking Healthy

“Why did no one else tell me that,” Trump said. “I'm not wearing this thing.”

After this incident, Trump was only ever seen wearing a mask a handful of times.

“The press would criticize him for not wearing a mask, not knowing that the depth of his vanity had caused him to reject masks ― and then millions of his fans followed suit,” Hutchinson wrote.

However, Trump's official excuse for not wearing a mask, as he told Washington Post journalists Carol Leonining and Phil Rucker in 2021, is that it was because of “the importance in his mind of looking strong, looking healthy, looking impenetrable.”

Bombshell Claims

Although Enough comes out September 26th, the book has already made headlines as it contains claims that Rudy Giuliani touched the 27-year-old white house staffer backstage at Trump's rally that preceded America's dumbest coup attempt.

In the book, Hutchinson wrote that Giuliani put his hands “under my blazer, then my skirt” at the January 6 rally.

Giuliani has denied the incident took place, and his political adviser, Ted Goodman, has called Hutchinson's claims a “disgusting lie.”

Simon & Schuster, the publisher for Enough, has responded by stating, “We stand behind our author and her book.”