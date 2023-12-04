Why Wait Until the New Year To Make a Health Resolution?

According to a recent Forbes Health/One Poll survey, more than half of Americans abandon their new year's resolutions within the first three months. Number significantly drop off after that, with only 1% making it to December and 6% seeing an actual sustainable life change.

If New Year's Day is a time for fresh starts and new beginnings, why do so many make the same resolution each year but never achieve it? A new year brings another failed set of resolutions — another year of unwanted habits, pounds, or not working out. Why is it so hard to change?

That same Forbes study on New Year’s resolutions found nearly 34% of respondents set goals around losing weight. An older survey from Within Health shows that 44% of Americans are currently on a diet, creating a $76 billion diet industry. America has a problem.

Why Do So Many Fail?

Why do almost half of those who make resolutions to lose weight quit in the first 30 days? While intentions are great, the start of a new year does not change discipline. A 2015 study indicated that people with higher self-control and discipline tend to lose more weight than those with lower self-control. A shift in self-discipline is vital to successful weight loss.

Terri Bly, LCP, believes most fail at their New Year’s resolutions because they call for sweeping lifestyle changes. Humans are not created to make these kinds of changes. Instead, people should set smaller, more attainable goals that lead them to a larger goal. So, if nothing is magical about January 1, why wait until then to set actionable weight loss goals? Now is the time to take control of your health.

Potential Benefits of a Low-Carb or Keto Diet

According to The Cleveland Clinic, there may be additional health benefits to a keto diet rather than just losing weight. Patients may also lower blood sugar and blood pressure, raise HDL cholesterol, and lower triglycerides.

How Does the Diet Work?

A low-carb or keto diet is a low-carbohydrate, moderate protein, and high-fat diet that forces the body to burn fat instead of sugar. By eating minimal carbohydrates, the body will deplete its sugar storage bins and shift its metabolism to burning fat since it’s out of sugar to burn.

What's the Difference?

Low-carb and keto have several differences. A low-carb diet is more lenient and easier to maintain long-term due to the increased flexibility with food choices. Strict and dirty keto both call for fewer carbohydrates than a low-carb diet. The main difference is that dirty keto, also called lazy keto, is much more flexible in food choices.

Weight Loss Tips To Help

Make disciplined decisions. Losing weight is hard. Statista reports nearly 42% of American adults are obese. If losing weight were easy, the data would reflect a lower number. Discipline is what prompts tells you to continue on the hard days.

Look for delicious recipes that let you enjoy your favorite flavors without sabotaging your progress. This Keto Ground Beef Casserole is a perfect comfort dish that will make you forget all about carbs.

Experts at the Mayo Clinic advise people to drink plenty of water. Men should drink about 15.5 cups (124 ounces) daily, and women should drink about 11.5 cups (92 ounces) each day.

Sleep, sleep, and more sleep. The Mayo Clinic sleep specialists recommend more than seven hours of sleep each night for adults.

If the scales aren't moving, don't panic. Get your body measurements before you start. Even if the scale isn't changing, your body will if you’re sticking to your low-carb diet.

Plan your meals ahead of time. Meal planning and prepping will make you more successful by sticking to a set menu.

Change your mindset. Diets are short-term. Low-carb is a lifestyle. View your new changes as a long-term solution, not a temporary fix.

If you're serious about losing weight, you must shift your mindset and understand there is no magic bullet or overnight solution. Discipline and consistency are key. A low-carb or keto diet can be a great way to lose weight and improve your overall health, but it's essential to find a plan that you can stick to long-term.

You are not alone on this journey. There are many resources available to help you succeed. Talk to your doctor, a registered dietitian, or a certified personal trainer to create the right plan for you. Don't be afraid to reach out to friends and family for support.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.