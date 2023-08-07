I Traveled To See Taylor Swift: Why You Should Travel for Live Music

The allure of live music always enraptured me. Screeching in solidarity with 40,000 other music enthusiasts as sweat rolls down our backs and the sun pats our foreheads amused me more than kicking a ball down a field or hiking through the wilderness.

Musical legends who make my Spotify wrapped each year include icons like Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, My Chemical Romance, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift for the last 15 years. So when Swift announced the Eras tour on November 1, 2022, my world stopped, as did millions of other Swifties. We needed to accrue the tickets and be as close as possible to the glowing goddess.

At the time, there was a collective understanding among Swifties that we’d get another job, work double the hours, and do anything to afford the chance to yodel with Swift around an enchanted stadium, wherever that location may be.

Surviving The Ticket Battle

Two weeks after Swift announced the show dates, she claimed tickets would go up for sale on Ticketmaster, and a collective scream from each Swiftie in the nation shook America. We didn’t know that the ticket sale would rival that of the Hunger Games, sending thousands into a battle to get their hands on one of the limited tickets sold for each show.

Due to demand and Ticketmaster’s inability to keep up with the drive for tickets, Swift added extra dates to most cities, making the Eras tour have a minimum of two stops in each city and a maximum of five shows per venue. School districts issued warning notes that school was not to be missed to attempt to get tickets. Several workers skipped a day of work to camp out on Ticketmaster as a chance to be a “lucky one” and get a few tickets to any of the shows.

To get ahead of the millions rallying for tickets, my friends and I logged into our respective Ticketmaster accounts and braced for battle; some opened a tab at work, while others took the day off.

Teamwork Really Does Make The Dream Work

Garnering a team to purchase the maximum number of tickets is the best way to guarantee passes to a show. Whoever got through the queue first had to buy six tickets to the Tampa show. We decided to try for the second night on Friday, April 14th. I logged into Ticketmaster six hours before the general sale with a friend; when the queue opened, our Ticketmaster websites collectively crashed, which soon led to a major lawsuit against the ticket seller monopoly.

My friend Jake and I waited for the site to regain composure and let us in, but the tickets had sold out at that point. A few seconds later, my friend Kaity alerted us that she somehow stumbled upon six-floor tickets to the Eras Tour. Jake and I stared at our Macs graced with a spinning rainbow wheel, and our mouths agape as the realization settled in. We were going to witness the spectacle of the year.

We planned our outfits and itineraries for six months and worked extra hours to pay Kaity off in payments, considering the tickets were $1,038 each for the Florida show.

The Best Part About Traveling for Live Music Is Seeing The World

You may not think so, but attending concerts in different locations is the best way to explore all the beauty the world has to offer. Usually, concert tickets go on sale up to six months in advance, granting you enough time to plan a trip, save money, and determine which bucket list items you need to jot to your itinerary.

Through live music, I’ve had the treasure of exploring the forests of Delaware, going on the London Eye, eating a croissant in Paris, and munching on the best quesadilla I’ve ever had in Texas. Through traveling to various locations, you witness sights and experiences you never would have otherwise.

One of my friends sat tired-eyed on Ticketmaster to claim two tickets to the Cincinnati show. While she failed the first time, Ticketmaster releases new tickets in batches closer to each performance. She recently bought two tickets to the first Ohio date on June 30. During our trip, we will marvel at Swift’s three-hour concert, wander through the American Sign Museum, waltz through the botanical gardens, and dine at the best chili restaurants in the chili capital of the United States.

Why Should You Travel for Live Music

As cliched as it sounds, rap legend Eminem spits the truth when he wrote, “You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow. This opportunity comes once in a lifetime.” For the Eras tour, that lyric translates directly. Taylor Swift designed this specific tour to cover sixteen years of her career, following lockdown, and four new album releases. When is she going to do this again?

If possible, take that vacation time or PTO and plan a trip around your favorite artists’ tour dates. Pick a random place or somewhere you’ve always yearned to visit, research the location, and jet set.

What Makes Each Show Different

A lot of non-concert goers gripe about those who attend the same show over and over again. What they don’t realize is that each performance presents a different experience. Although Swift relies on a loose script each night, she searches for the quirks and specialties in each city and the crowd that makes the show stand out for others.

For Tampa, she adored our energy amidst the grueling humidity. Being in a stadium filled with thousands of excited, music-loving fans infects you with happiness. It’s impossible not to smile at live music events, especially when the performer knows how to command a crowd.

Surprise Songs

Another addition she bedazzles her performances with surprise songs. Each night of the tour, Swift selects two special songs not on the setlist to gift the audience. One on the guitar, and one on the piano, a massive plus for Swift concerts is the uncertainty going into the show.

You never know what she has in store. And since the Pennsylvania-born diva is fond of Easter eggs (hints that foreshadow her upcoming music), you may get lucky and witness an Easter egg.

But What About Ticket Prices

Another grumble many people utter about traveling is the cost. Yes, traveling costs a pretty penny, but there are ways to mitigate fees and curtail costs. For example, purchasing plane tickets ahead of time or investing in a credit card can save hundreds of dollars, and traveling with others splits the price by two or more.

Plus, money comes back, experiences, or in the case of live music, lineups don’t. So dance, sing, shriek, and buy those tickets.