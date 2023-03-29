She Transformed From Golden Apple to “Less Than a Person” to Husband’s Eyes After This

Racism should be considered illegal. No one should make someone else feel less than human because of their race, skin color, or ethnicity. People must have learned this by now, but humans are fond of returning to their oldest mistakes. A wise man said it takes heartbreak and tragedy to set a person on a different course.

This man is the primary guardian of his six-year-old black son. He met his wife through work, where her father worked, too. He didn't lie to his wife about his son, but he refused to introduce her to his son until he was sure something serious would come out of the relationship.

It was a smart decision — kids can make any relationship more complicated. It's smart that he didn't lie about his son but kept him out of the romance. However, there's still a third player in their relationship.

Racist Father-in-Law

When it was the right time, OP's wife finally met his son. It was during dinner and he invited his father-in-law, too. It should have been a lovely dinner, with his FIL and his wife meeting his son for the first time. Well, far from it.

OP noticed that his FIL was acting weird and awkward around his son. He even made some strange comments about his son's appearance.

That alone was enough to piss them all off, but going by the story, they all played it cool, even the son, who could have lost his temper if he was such a “threat.”

OP handled it maturely. He confronted him after dinner and told him not to contact him outside of work. His wife also took some heat — he asked her for some space.

Apparently, she did some reflecting on her time apart. A few weeks after the dinner, she told him she had cut her dad off because of his beliefs. Her racist dad was out of the picture, their relationship became stronger and their problems seemed solved.

Keyword being “seemed.”

Good Old Fashioned Knife in The Back

Now, OP's wife is pregnant and due soon. She's also trying to look for a new company to work for. She told him about the interview for a job that her dad got for her. She also told him she had been in contact with her dad for months and asked what he thought about his FIL being in their unborn baby's life.

Months? She hit him with two bombshells at once. She had been in contact with her father and considered him in their child's life. All things considered, it would be his grandchild, but what hurt most would probably be the fact that she'd been lying.

OP didn't lie or sugarcoat how he felt. He told her he felt betrayed. He told her she betrayed his son as well. That she asked that question made her “less of a person in his eyes.”

Emotional floodgates opened up, and she said he was insensitive for calling the woman pregnant with his kid less than a person. OP took a moment to cool off, and now he's second-guessing his choice of words.

Perfect Choice of Words

Even though OP thinks he said the wrong words, Reddit users don't think so. u/He_Who_Is_Right_ (whose opinion must be right) believes OP is NTA, his choice of words were perfect, and his wife wants to invite toxicity into their home.

“NTA. As the saying goes, if there's a racist at the table with ten other people, you have eleven racists. Your father–in–law has shown he's a racist. Even your wife knows her dad is a racist as she had cut him off. Your father–in–law has made no demonstration of repentance; yet your wife wants to invite that toxic presence into your home where it can poison your eldest child. What did she expect you to do and say? You're right that your words were harsh. But harsh was appropriate. It takes a lesser person to want to invite toxicity into the home, and that's what your wife did. She is the one who needs to apologize for even the suggestion of her father coming back into your personal lives. That she's pregnant is not an excuse for the extreme breach of trust she committed.”

This Reddit user also retorted to the comments that say OP is no different from his father-in-law.

“Some people claim that you are just as bad as your father–in–law. That's incorrect. Your father–in–law is a racist. You are opposing racism and keeping it out of your personal space. There is no moral equivalence.”

OP was uncomfortable with his FIL treating his kid somehow because of his skin color, and he wants to keep the behavior as far away as possible. He must have been hurt when he discovered what his wife was doing behind his back. Openness is a solid foundation of any relationship, and she faulted there.

Still, do you think she was right for still communicating with her dad and even trying to bring him back into their lives? Was OP wrong for using such harsh words on his wife?

Read the full story on Reddit here.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.