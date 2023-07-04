9 Chilling Horror Movies That Take Place In The Wilderness

I'm a massive fan of all things horror, so I'm always looking for new recommendations from fellow horror fans. My favorite sub-genre of horror is battle royale, with a one-man-left-standing type of vibe.

A recent online discussion looks to take things one step further, searching for horror films that feature the protagonist braving the elements and being the last person left standing.

1: The Grey (2011)

Starring Liam Neeson, The Grey is a survival thriller about a group of workers from an Alaskan oil refinery heading home on a plane when it crashes in the icy wilderness.

The men might fight for their lives as they try to escape the grueling icy conditions and a wolf-pack stalking their every move.

2: The Descent (2005)

One of my all-time favorite horror movies is The Descent. Something about those underground monsters is exceptionally well done, as well as the character development of our protagonists.

After Sarah undergoes a traumatic loss, she and her friends decide to take a trip a year later. They choose North Carolina to explore some caverns and descend into the earth. But what they discover there threatens to end their trip early.

3: Wolf Creek (2005)

This gruesome Australian survival horror film follows three backpackers traveling in the Australian outback who a sadistic serial killer targets.

They must run for their lives to hope for a chance of survival.

4: The Blair Witch Project (1999)

This famous found-footage horror film takes place in the forests of the Black Hills. Three student filmmakers trek into the woods to film a documentary about the Blair Witch — a local myth.

However, they soon realize the myth may be more accurate than they ever knew.

5: Eden Lake (2008)

When a couple visits a remote lake house for a quick getaway, they're confronted by a group of young men who make their lives a living hell.

Can they escape the solitude of the wilderness and the threats that lurk within them?

6: Alive (1993)

This infamous survival thriller based on a true story asks us to ponder what extreme measures we'd take to survive.

When a plane crashes in the Andes mountains, survivors are thrown into a brutal environment with little hope of survival. They must make unthinkable sacrifices to their humanity to stay alive.

7: The Ritual (2017)

When four long-time friends take a hiking trip in the deep forests of Scandinavia, they face a tension between each other when they take a wrong turn and soon discover that an unknown spirit stalks their every move.

8: A Perfect Getaway (2009)

What happens when a romantic trip to Hawaii turns into your worst nightmare?

That's what A Perfect Getaway is about. When a couple chooses to celebrate their honeymoon in the Hawaiian wilderness, they soon meet a group of hikers who claim another couple was murdered. After that, the two must discover the truth to stay alive.

9: The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

A family traveling through the desert in their camper vans finds themselves stranded after an accident in the desert. Soon, strange events begin to occur, putting the family in mortal danger.

Source: Reddit.