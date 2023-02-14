9 Wilderness Survival Horror Movies So Good You’ll Call Off Your Camping Trip

I'm a massive fan of all things horror, so I'm always looking for new recommendations from fellow horror fans. My personal favorite sub-genre of horror is battle royale, with a one-man-left-standing type of vibes.

But for Redditor u/budlyll66, wilderness survival horror is their

They took to r/MovieSuggestions for ideas: “Can you recommend some horror movies where people go hiking, mountain climbing, etc., and something/someone tries to kill them or they kill each other?”

1: The Grey (2011)

Starring Liam Neeson, The Grey is a survival thriller about a group of workers from an Alaskan oil refinery head home on a plane when it crashes in the middle of the icy wilderness.

The men might fight for their lives as they try to escape the grueling icy conditions and a wolf-pack stalking their every move.

2: The Descent (2005)

One of my all-time favorite horror movies is The Descent. Something about those underground monsters is extremely well done, as well as the character development of our protagonists.

After Sarah undergoes a traumatic loss, she and her friends decide to take a trip a year later. They choose North Carolina to explore some caverns and descend into the earth. But what they discover there threatens to end their trip early.

3: Wolf Creek (2005)

This gruesome Australian survival horror film follows three backpackers traveling in the Australian outback who are targeted by a sadistic serial killer.

They must run for their lives in order to hope for a chance of survival.

4: The Blair Witch Project (1999)

This famous found-footage horror film takes place in the forests of the Black Hills. Three student filmmakers trek into the woods to film a documentary about the Blair Witch — a local myth.

However, they soon realize that the myth may be more real than they ever knew.

5: Eden Lake (2008)

When a couple visits a remote lake house for a quick getaway, they're confronted by a group of young men who begin to make their lives a living hell.

Can they escape the solitude of the wilderness and the threats that lurk within them?

6: Alive (1993)

This infamous survival thriller based on a true story asks us to ponder what extreme measures we'd take in order to survive.

When a plane crashes in the Andes mountains, survivors are thrown into a brutal environment with little hope of survival. They must make unthinkable sacrifices to their humanity in order to stay alive.

7: The Ritual (2017)

When four long-time friends take a hiking trip in the deep forests of Scandinavia, they face a tension between each other when they take a wrong turn and soon discover that an unknown spirits stalks their every move.

8: A Perfect Getaway (2009)

What happens when a romantic trip to Hawaii turns into your worst nightmare?

That's what A Perfect Getaway is about. When a couple chooses to celebrate their honeymoon in the Hawaiian wilderness, they soon meet a group of hikers who claim another couple was murdered. After that, the two must discover the truth in order to stay alive.

9: The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

A family traveling through the desert in their camper vans, after an accident in the desert, finds themselves stranded. Soon, strange events begin to occur, putting the family in mortal danger.

