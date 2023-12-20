20 of the Wildest Criminal Punishments Handed Down by Judges

It’s a little-known fact that the judicial system allows for some degree of creativity. Rather than hand down custodial sentences, judges in certain states have some leeway regarding the verdict.

This is a case of the punishment fitting the crime, and judges have made some genuinely wild decisions over the years.

1. Sentenced To Work in a Fast Food Restaurant

This weird sentence hit the headlines in December 2023 after an Ohio woman threw hot food in the face of a worker at a fast food restaurant. Rosemary Hayne was caught on video at a Chipotle chain and was sentenced to six months in jail with 90 days suspended. The judge decreed that if Haynes agreed to work at the restaurant for 20 hours a week, the jail time would be cut by two months.

2. Landlord Gets a Taste of His Own Medicine

The problem of slum landlords has been with us for centuries. As Cleveland's Nicholas Dionisopoulos discovered, those who provide unsanitary living conditions for their tenants are no longer above the law. In 2008, having been found guilty of breaching several building codes across his property portfolio, Dionisopoulos was fined $100,000 and ordered to live in one of his run-down houses for six months.

3. The Bread and Water Diet

After being convicted of starving two horses in 2005, Texas resident Melissa Dawn Sweeney was sentenced to 30 days. Judge Mike Peters stipulated that she would only be served bread and water for the first three days. In addition, enlarged photos of the horses were ordered to be placed on the walls of her cell.

4. Six-Year-Old Goes to Traffic School

When a New Mexico woman was stopped because her six-year-old son wasn’t wearing a safety belt, she put the blame firmly on the child. She claimed the boy was responsible for undoing the device, so the judge sentenced the minor to traffic school. His punishment was to attend a class relating specifically to seatbelt safety.

5. The Donkey March

It’s back to Ohio for another in a line of creative punishments. In 2003, Brian Patrick and Jessica Lange were found guilty of defacing a baby Jesus statue at a Catholic Church nativity scene. Judge Michael Cicconetti handed out 45-day jail sentences while ordering the pair to march through town leading a donkey as part of their apology.

6. Grab Your Shovel

A man who deliberately knocked over a port-a-potty in Painesville, Ohio, was given an unpleasant taste of his own medicine. Judge Michael Cicconetti hit the headlines when he ordered the 18-year-old to scoop manure at the Lake County Fair. The judge said, when handed down the sentence, “You act like an animal; you’re going to take care of animals.”

7. It’s a Sign

Signs play a crucial role in many creative sentences. In Harris County, Texas, in 2010, husband and wife Daniel and Eloise Mireles were found guilty of stealing $255,000 from a victims of crime fund. Along with a suitable jail sentence, the pair were ordered to stand at a busy Houston interchange for five hours a weekend for six years. Both held signs proclaiming, “I am a Thief.”

8. A Hair for a Hair

After 13-year-old Kaytlen Lopan fell foul of the law in Colorado in 2012, she was handed a punishment that fit the crime. Lopan and her friend had cut the hair of a three-year-old girl they met in McDonald’s. Juvenile Judge Scott Johansen issued a verdict including detention and community service but offered to reduce the sentence if the offender’s mother cut off her daughter’s hair in the courtroom. Mom complied.

9. Take a Walk

I wouldn’t like to get on the wrong side of Michael Cicconetti. The Ohio judge struck again after a woman was convicted of not paying her cab fare. Cicconetti ruled she could spend 30 days in jail or take a 30-mile hike. The 18-year-old offender opted to take the walk.

10. Jail or Marriage?

A modern form of a shotgun wedding took place in Texas in 2015. Judge Randall Rogers of Smith Country was presiding over a case where a man had assaulted his current girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The assailant was given a choice: marry her or spend 15 days in jail. In what must surely be the ultimate test of a relationship, the man chose to get hitched.

11. Man, I Feel Like a Woman

When Homer Simpson and Ned Flanders lost a golfing bet, they mowed each other’s lawns wearing their wives’ Sunday dresses. Perhaps Judge David Hostetler drew inspiration from this scene when he dished out a similar punishment to John Stockum and Jason Householder in Coshocton, Ohio. The pair were found guilty of throwing beer bottles at a female motorist. They turned down the option of 60 days in jail in favor of the alternative – an hour’s walk downtown in dresses, wigs, and makeup.

12. Spot the Idiot

Signage appears in this tale from Cleveland, Ohio, in 2012. After pleading guilty to failing to stop for a school bus, Shena Hardin had her driver's license revoked for 30 days and was fined $250. Further shaming was heaped on by Judge Pinkey Carr when Hardin was ordered to hold a sign during rush hour that read, “Only an idiot would drive on the sidewalk to avoid a school bus.”

13. Shaming the Medieval Way

Shaming as a sentence isn’t a new phenomenon. In a report from Newcastle, England, in 1655, reference was made to the “drunkard’s cloak.” This was used as a punishment and intended deterrent for drinkers causing a nuisance, and the cloak was simply a barrel with holes cut out for arms and legs. The offender would parade through the city while being jeered by the expectant crowds.

14. Knit Your Way to Freedom

In 2012, 89-year-old Heidi Kohl snapped after her neighbor continually parked their car across her driveway. Grabbing a suitable knife, Kohl slashed around 50 tires in the ultimate act of revenge. She was caught, and while expecting a custodial sentence, the system took pity on her and ordered her to knit sweaters for the victims instead.

15. Nobody Here But Us Chickens

Even by Michael Cicconetti's high standards, this was a bizarre punishment. When three Ohio men were caught soliciting as part of an undercover sting, they may have expected a regular fine and modest custodial sentence. Instead, in a moment of genius, Cicconetti offered a single alternative – dressing in chicken costumes while holding a sign stating, “No Chicken Ranch in Painesville.” The ordeal lasted three hours, but it meant that the men avoided jail.

16. Watch and Learn

The classic Walt Disney movie Bambi formed part of an unusual sentence in Missouri in 2018. A man convicted of his part in an ongoing illegal deer poaching trade was ordered to watch the tearjerker once a month across the length of his one-year custodial sentence.

17. Abandoned in the Woods

Michael Cicconetti abhors animal cruelty, and why wouldn’t he? The Ohio judge is harsh on this type of crime, and he once sentenced a woman to a night in the woods after she was found guilty of abandoning kittens. Michelle Murray was ordered to make do without food or camping gear. This unusual punishment was in addition to fines and a custodial sentence.

18. Listen to Barry Manilow

If this doesn’t work as a deterrent, I don’t know what will. In Fort Lupton, Colorado, Judge Paul Sacco has an innovative way of dealing with noise violation offenses. Those convicted of playing car stereos too loudly have been made to listen to Barry Manilow, nursery rhymes, and TV theme tunes at full blast for an hour.

19. A Cotton Picking Punishment

In Uzbekistan, judges have devised a novel way of dealing with employment shortages in some parts of the country. Cotton picking is a primary industry, but there have been issues with child labor. Major brands have looked to pull out, so small-time criminals, including traffic offenders, have been made to pick the cotton instead.

20. One Wise Monkey

It’s only fair to offer the last word to judge Michael Cicconetti, the king of creative sentencing. After teenager Jeremy Sherwood was found guilty of stealing from a video store, Cicconetti offered him a choice between jail and a more fitting punishment. Sherwood opted to sit outside the store, wearing a blindfold and holding a sign that said, “See no evil.”