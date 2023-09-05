Wildest Dreams Coming True: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Comes to Film

If you weren't one of “The Lucky One(s)” who witnessed the “Cruel Summer” and “Miss Americana” mash-up in real-life, “I Know Places,” or one place in particular, you can go to see a cinematic version of the spectacle.

During a segment on Good Morning America, an anchor announced that Swift's multi-billion dollar tour, which spans ten albums and seventeen years of music, secured enough of a “reputation” to garner a concert film. The two-hour and forty-five-minute film hits AMC theaters on Oct. 17 in North America and Mexico.

Swift confirmed the announcement with a social media post captioned, “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon. Starting Oct. 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!”

Sam Wrench, the director responsible for Billie Eilish Live at the O2, tackled Swift for his next project. The camera crew filmed footage from the six-day segment of the Eras Tour at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

You Need To Calm Down

Fans rushed to AMC's website, muttering this is me trying' as they attempted to purchase tickets to the one-of-a-kind cinematic experience. Movie tickets were $19.89 (before tax) for adult tickets referencing Swift's fourth re-recording of 1989 (Taylor's version), which drops on Oct. 27. Kids and senior tickets cost $13.13, an homage to Swift's lucky number before tax.

The “gold rush” on the AMC website amassed $26 million in presale ticket sales a month prior to the film's release, breaking the record for the most presale tickets sold at AMC Theaters, and the AMC app and website. Two movies so far — The Exorcist: Believer, and What Happens Later — have altered their release dates to avoid competing with Swift.

Swifties breaking records is “Nothing New.” Dedicated stans broke Ticketmaster last year while they fled to the site to purchase tickets to the anticipated Eras Tour. Three and a half million fans attempted to register for presale, clocking in at the highest pre-registration ever on Ticketmaster.

Timeless Taylor

The Eras Tour wrapped its Mexico City segment on Aug. 27, and Swift will take a two-month break before the release of the Eras movie and the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version). The next Eras Tour leg starts on Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Swift will pick up right where she left us.