The Wildest Moments in ‘The Walking Dead’ (Show, Comics and Games)

The Walking Dead made its bones on appalling the audience with ghastly surprise twists. Fans have been captured for 20 years by the anticipation of which character will meet their end and how in each new installment. Every new release of The Walking Dead has a sickening moment, so have a look at the 22 wildest.

1. Rick Loses His Hand

While the TV adaptation revealed The Governor’s true nature in a slow burn, the comic ripped that Band-Aid off immediately. The Governor chopped off Rick’s right hand when Rick refused to give him info on the prison. Rick survived but spent the rest of the series with only one hand.

2. The Governor Tortures Michonne

The Governor didn't limit his welcome wagon just to Rick. After cutting Rick’s hand off, he chained up Michonne and brutalized her in several ways. He added to the cruelty by forcing Glenn to listen while she suffered.

3. Abraham’s Death

Abraham’s death marked the true precursor to the war against Negan. Just as Abraham bears his heart to Eugene and shows growth as a character, a crossbow bolt penetrates the back of his skull and pops out of his eye. He was the first of Rick’s group to fall victim to The Saviors.

4. Negan Kills Glenn

This moment broke both characters and audiences. Rick’s cockiness finally catches up to him when The Saviors surround him and his group in the middle of the night. The group can only watch as Negan bashes Glen’s head in with Lucille.

5. Lee’s Final Moments

Players spent all of Telltale’s The Walking Dead season 1 shaping the kind of person Lee (and, by extension, Clementine) was. With very heavy hearts, fans had to say goodbye. Players' last decision as Lee was whether to tell Clementine to kill him before he turned or to preserve her innocence by letting Lee die out of sight.

6. AJ Cuts Off Clementine’s Leg

The final season of Telltale’s The Walking Dead brought Clementine’s journey full circle. Now, she faced the mercy of a child whom she had taught right from wrong. The player can choose whether to spare Clementine the pain of becoming a zombie or spare AJ’s feelings by telling him to abandon her. He picks a surprising third option: chopping off her leg with an ax to save her life.

7. Zombie Guts Camouflage

In the early days of the series, the characters were still learning the rules of their new world. Rick and his group made the miraculous discovery that they could walk amongst the zombies unimpeded by slathering themselves with walker guts. It was stomach-churning initially, but this technique has saved their lives countless times.

8. Laurie and Judith Die

Laurie’s death in the TV show broke hearts bu the source material packed a stronger punch. While Laurie attempted to flee the prison with newborn Judith, one of The Governor’s soldiers shot her. Neither she nor the baby survived.

9. The Governor Decapitates Tyreese

Tyreese’s death signaled the true start of The Governor’s war on the prison. Rick and his allies had no choice but to watch helplessly as The Governor made good on his promise to kill Tyreese if they didn’t open the doors.

10. The Cannibals Eat Tainted Meat

In his final days, Dale (or, in the show, Bob) learned that it wasn’t just walkers who craved human flesh. One night, he was abducted and woke up with his last remaining leg on the cooking fire. But he had the last laugh when he informed his captors that zombies had already bitten and they were eating “tainted meat.”

11. Carl Shoots Shane

Carl’s killing Shane marks a turning point in both the comics and the TV adaptation. Both comic and TV versions send a shock, but for different reasons. In the comics, Carl shoots a still-alive Shane to protect Rick. In the show, he has a much more developed relationship with Shane, making it no less impactful when Carl shoots an undead Shane.

12. Carl Gets Shot in the Head

Carl survived gunshots before, but this time, it caused chaos. Alexandria’s defenses were shattered as zombies poured in to attack its residents. As Carl and Rick tried to flee to safety, a stray bullet fired by Alexandria’s panicking leader blasted through Carl’s face, obliterating his eye.

13. The Whisperers’ Warning Shot

After the war with the Saviors, Alexandria, The Hilltop, and The Kingdom enjoyed peace and prosperity not seen since before the apocalypse. But their illusion of safety was broken when The Whisperers made themselves known. The Whisperers quickly and quietly murdered members of each community, including Rosita and Ezekiel, and put their heads on pikes as a warning.

14. Rick Gives Mercy to Negan

The war with The Saviors comprised the most significant conflict in the entire series, with Negan taking the helm as its greatest villain. After all the death, destruction, and humiliation suffered at the hands of Negan, Rick finally has a chance to end him. But to our surprise, Rick chooses to let Negan live and begin a new era of mercy.

15. Walkers Break Into Alexandria

The Walking Dead’s loves to give characters the illusion of safety only to shatter it. Alexandria appeared the gold standard of survival communities, but their walls fell like any other. Thankfully, the invasion was squashed, and Alexandria rebuilt better than ever.

16. King Ezekiel’s Debut

Towards the end of the series, audiences had already seen several attempts at creating societies in the zombie apocalypse world. But the introduction of King Ezekiel and The Kingdom put the rest to shame. Sitting on his throne with his faithful tiger Shiva, Ezekiel alone brought a whole new world to The Walking Dead.

17. Rick’s Death

Rick survived it all. Zombies, migrations, wars. As the comic book series approached its end, it seemed like he would finally get his restful, happy ending. Unfortunately, Sebastian, the spoiled son of the Commonwealth’s leader, shot him in bed.

18. Ben Kills His Twin

Ben’s evolution showed how deeply the zombie world can turn children into monsters. Ben’s violent acts escalated into stabbing his twin brother Billy to death. Ben showed no remorse because he expected Billy to “come back.” No one knew what to do with the killer toddler until Carl secretly murdered him while everyone else slept.

19. Prison Barbershop Decapitation

The early days of inhabiting the prison necessitated an adjustment for Rick’s group, as it was never clear who they could or couldn’t trust. The high fences and strong walls couldn't stop a serial killer living on the inside. Thomas, the least suspect of the inmates, decapitated Maggie’s younger sisters, Susie and Rachel, in what remains one of the grisliest pages in the series.

20. Julie’s Pact

The zombie world took a massive toll on Tyreese’s teenage daughter, Julie. She and her boyfriend, Chris, made a suicide pact. But Chris’ premature gunfire left her the only one dying. Tyreese found them and with his bare hands made sure that Chris held up his end of the deal.

21. The Claimers vs. Rick

The period immediately following the fall of the prison marks the darkest in the series. Rick crosses paths with the Claimers. The Claimers ambush Rick’s group in the middle of the night to kill and loot and take Carl’s innocence. Fortunately, they fail, and Rick makes them pay.

22. Rick and Crew Kill the Cannibals

At this point in the story, Rick and his crew had become instruments of violence. After seeing what the cannibals did to Dale/Bob, Rick’s group trapped the cannibals like animals and killed them far more viciously than necessary.