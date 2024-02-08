Looking Back: 24 Wildest Moments From ‘The Oprah Show’

Author: Gabrielle ReederEdited by: Julia Fisher
“You get a car! And you get a car!” Tom Cruise leaped off Oprah's couch, proclaiming his deep love for Katie Holmes. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles referred to a strange interspecies relationship before a group of children. What hasn't happened on The Oprah Winfrey Show?

1. Mary-Kate and Ashley's Size Controversy 

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on an episode of Oprah.
Image Credit: Harpo Productions/Harpo Studios.

Oprah decided to ask child actors about their struggles with an eating disorder through a series of rude, unprofessional questions on public television. Rumors spread, as they do, about Mary-Kate's alleged eating disorder, so Oprah launched into an off-putting question that switched the interview's tone.

“New rumors have recently surfaced that really upset you, right? Ah, you know, the one about eating,” the host inquired. Ashley jumped to her sister's side, responding respectfully about not reading comments, but Oprah didn't allow that polite answer to sway the interview's course. She continued to ask the twins their size, questioning their answers.

2. Robin Williams and Nathan Lane's Awkward Interview 

Nathan Lane and Robin Williams on Oprah.
Image Credit: Harpo Productions/Harpo Studios.

Robin Williams and Nathan Lane appeared on Oprah during the The Birdcage promotional tour. Excited to speak about his starring role in the film, Lane beamed as he headed into the Oprah interview. When he sat down and Oprah began firing questions, she targeted his unconfirmed sexuality rather than him achieving his dreams.

Oprah asked Lane if playing a gay character instilled any fear of getting typecast in future roles. Robin Williams, rest his soul, pointed out Oprah's vocal inflections, adding a bit of comic relief and shifting the conversation. 

3. Drew Brees' Birthmark Discussion 

Drew Brees on Oprah.
Image Credit: Harpo Productions/Harpo Studios.

The New Orleans Saints/Los Angeles Chargers quarterback accepted an invitation to Oprah's show in 2010. As the revered football legend sat down, Oprah jumped toward him, asking who kissed him. Most people who know what Drew Brees looks like know of his birthmark. That action highlights Oprah's lack of research.

4. Wagon of Fat Debacle 

Oprah on the "Wagon of Fat" episode of the Oprah Winfrey show.
Image Credit: OWN/Youtube.

What says, “I've lost weight!” like wheeling around a wagon of fat? Donning a sleek black turtleneck tucked into blue jeans, Oprah tugged out a wagon filled with 67 pounds of lard- the amount of weight she lost. At the time, the idea seemed empowering, at least to Oprah, but looking back, it's all a bit fatphobic. 

5. Tom Cruise Jumping on the Couch

Tom Cruise jumping on Oprah's studio couch on the Oprah Winfrey Show.
Image Credit: Harpo Productions/Harpo Studios.

Who doesn't remember Tom Cruise jumping onto Oprah's couch after she asked him about his new love affair with Katie Holmes? He punched his hands into the air and jumped off the couch, folding into laughter over his expression.

6. Michael Jackson's Virginity

Michael Jackson during an Oprah interview.
Image Credit: OWN/Youtube.

Michael Jackson met with Oprah for his first interview in 14 years. The singer spoke with the talk show host in a 90-minute segment on rumors, love, and whether or not Jackson participated in adult relations. He gasped when Oprah asked him, “Are you a virgin?” and responded, “How could you ask me that question? I'm a gentleman.”

7. Elizabeth Taylor's Drama 

In 1992, Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor told Oprah Winfrey about a near-death experience she had had 30 years before.
Image Credit: OWN/Youtube.

Beloved actress Elizabeth Taylor conversed with Oprah in 1988. Before the camera crew hit record, Taylor pleaded with Oprah to stay away from her romantic life and stick to her book Elizabeth Takes Off. Oprah disobeyed the request and pried into Taylor's private life, attempting to gnaw away her guard and uncover her current boyfriend. Oprah mused about the situation, joking about Taylor's secretive answers. At one point, Taylor assured Oprah her personal life was none of her business.  

8. The Fake Memoir Scandal 

James Frey, author of A Million Little Pieces, being interviewed by Oprah.
Image Credit: Harpo Productions/Harpo Studios.

Author James Frey wrote A Million Little Pieces, a non-fiction (everyone thought) novel about his addiction and recovery process. Oprah applauded his writing, placed his book in her book club, and invited him onto the show to sing praises. A year later, reports alleged Frey falsified events in his book and wrote a piece of fiction with some basis of truth. Oprah invited him back on the show to interrogate him and ask if any parts of the book were classified as non-fiction. He admitted he embellished some bits and could not remember other crucial events he spoke on. 

9. Lance Armstrong's Doping Confession 

Lance Armstrong on OWN interviewed by Oprah.
Image Credit: Harpo Productions/Harpo Studios.

Getting Lance Armstrong to admit to ingestion of illicit substances on national television is a feat Oprah tackled with zero effort. The famous athlete won first place in the Tour de France seven times in a row, but not without the help of choice substances. Oprah interviewed Armstrong in 2013 with a long list of straightforward questions centered around Armstrong's performance enhancers. He answered without pause, sharing his truth.

10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Relationship Woes 

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles aka TMNT and April O'Neil on The Oprah Winfrey Show.
Image Credit: Tim Jennings/Youtube.

Judith Hoag (April O'Neil) and the band of four-shelled creatures named after famous artists joined Oprah for one of her show's weirdest, wildest moments. Kids piled into the audience, glistening over their favorite superheroes as Oprah asked a strange question. “Is there one of the turtles you like more than the others? I mean, is there anything romantic or anything?” Oprah probed Hoag.

April turned into her hands, blushing, saying, “There are children here. I can't say that. The more you know the turtles, the more attractive they become.” The camera panned to the in-audience parents glaring at the guests, expecting the moment to end with that odd comment. It didn't. Raphael shouts, “Oprah, I've been trying to talk her into an interspecies relationship for months now.” We don't know how this passed through television ratings. 

11. David Blaine Underwater Stunt 

David Blaine attempting to break a world record for breath-holding on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2008.
Image Credit: Harpo Productions/Harpo Studios.

World-famous magician David Blaine tacked a world record on Oprah's show, trying to hold his breath for 17 minutes. The segment featured an interview the day before the stunt, where David detailed the painful moments near the end of the act. He said the most difficult part of holding his breath entails the last six minutes when his body wants to breathe. Yet, he forces his brain to remain still without oxygen. We all held our breaths, watching this air.

12. Dolly Parton's Plastic Surgery Discussion 

Dolly Parton on The Oprah Winfrey Show.
Image Credit: Harpo Productions/Harpo Studios.

Madame Dolly Parton stuck to her respectful country roots when Oprah shed judgment on her plastic surgery operations. Parton joked of her cartoonish appearance, laughing about always looking the same. Oprah continued to prod, mentioning her honesty about plastic surgery. Parton agreed with her, saying, “Yes, I have, and I'll have some more when I need 'em.”

13. Alien Abduction Interview 

Oprah interviewed Constance Morgan and Dorothy Wallis, women who said they were abducted by aliens, taken aboard spaceships and examined by beings from outer space.
Image Credit: Harpo Productions/Harpo Studios.

Two women, Dorothy Wallis and Constance Morgan, accepted guest spots on Oprah's show during her first season. The two women explained their scary encounters with alien abduction and knew others would refuse to believe them. Morgan and Wallis shared their stories, revealing that the aliens abducted, watched, and tested them in their spaceships. 

14. Mad Cow Disease Controversy and Lawsuit 

Footage from during Oprah's trial with the beef industry regarding her statement on Mad Cow Disease.
Image Credit: HLN/Youtube.

Remember the lawsuit against Oprah? The powerful woman pledged to never consume another hamburger after learning about Mad Cow disease and the effects of contaminated beef on the human body. The beef industry claimed their sales dropped $11 million, resulting in a public outcry against the beef industry. So, they did what any industry Oprah defamed would do. They sued, and Oprah won. 

15. Car Giveaway 

Oprah on her famous car giveaway episode of the Oprah Winfrey Show.
Image Credit: Harpo Productions/Harpo Studios.

Everyone recalls Oprah's excitement over gifting everyone in the audience a new car. How can one forget the uproarious applause encapsulating the room following Oprah's announcement, “And you get a car! and you get a car!”?

16. Ellen's Coming Out Interview 

Ellen on Oprah in 1997.
Image Credit: Harpo Productions/Harpo Studios.

Former talk show host Ellen declared her sexuality in 1997. Ellen's sitcom Ellen saw her as a gay character, which caused audiences to wonder about the validity of the actor's sexuality. So, she completed an interview with Time and stepped on Oprah's platform, wearing a simple sweater and dark jeans to clarify her astounding public announcement. She reiterated that existing as a member of the LGBTQ+ community is okay, even though she's fallen out of favor due to allegations of rude or mean behavior toward guests and workers on her show. 

17. Barbra Streisand's Microphone Arts and Crafts 

Oprah Talks to Barbra Streisand.
Image Credit: Harpo Productions/Harpo Studios.

We can't stop a diva from diva-ing any more than we can stop a talk show host from questioning their interviewee. “I own this studio, I've been here, I don't know how many years, I've never seen a white mic,” Oprah gestured toward the microphone Streisand held opposite her puppy, who also adopted a white coat. Streisand joined in on the joke, dodging the discomfort. “It's actually off-white to match my off-white sweater,” Streisand revealed she spray painted the mic without Oprah's permission, and Oprah cut to commercial.

18. Brown Eyes/ Blue Eyes Experiment 

In this 1992 Oprah Show episode, award-winning anti-racism activist and educator Jane Elliott taught the audience a tough lesson about racism by demonstrating just how easy it is to learn prejudice.
Image Credit: Harpo Productions/Harpo Studios.

A teacher and activist, Jane Elliott, introduced her anti-racism experiment to Oprah's audience without their knowledge. She split audience members with blue and brown eyes up, favoring the ones with brown eyes and treating them to donuts and prime seating. Blue-eyed spectators did not eat anything and sat after the brown-eyed guests got situated. Elliott taught the audience how easily humans adapt to racism and segregation.

19. Terry McMillan Interview 

Their romance went from a fairy tale to The War of the Roses after author Terry McMillan learned her young husband, Jonathan Plummer, was gay. Look back at their tense 2005 Oprah Show appearance and find out what Oprah was really thinking during the interview.
Image Credit: Harpo Productions/Harpo Studios.

Network television focused on views before we posted on TikTok for likes and Instagram photos for followers. A 2005 episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show featured two guests: Terry McMillan and her gay ex-husband, Jonathan Plummer. Many moments allowed Oprah to approach the topic sensitively, but she ignored each venue and stuck to a humiliating tactic. She kept asking Plummer how he didn't know his sexuality when he married McMillan, and McMillan threw her head around, annoyed with the interview and the situation.

20. Mackenzie Phillips Confession 

In 25 years, Oprah interviewed hundreds of survivors of sexual abuse but says Mackenzie Phillips' story struck a very strong chord with viewers. Watch as Oprah reflects on the response she received after Mackenzie told her story on "The Oprah Show".
Image Credit: OWN/Youtube.

2009 interview with Mackenzie Phillips and Oprah focused on Phillips's book about her addiction and her relationship with her biological father, John Phillips. Phillips divulged that the relationship turned into a consenting relationship, and Phillips got pregnant but terminated the pregnancy, unaware if she and the baby shared a father. 

21. Sarah Ferguson Royal Family Drama 

In 1996, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, sat down with Oprah to discuss the realities of marrying into the royal family. Sarah opened up about what it was like to live in Buckingham Palace, why the late Princess Diana was the perfect princess, and how the British media is "cruel" and "invasive."
Image Credit: Harpo Productions/Harpo Studios.

Can't we all use a little honesty in our lives? Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and former wife to Prince Andrew chatted with Oprah over the misleading fairy-tale story everyone thinks of the Royal Family. “You didn't marry to get the fairy-tale. You married a man. you fell in love, and you married the man, and then you got to come to terms with the fairy tale.” Ferguson joked that life inside the palace does not equate to a fairy tale but rather real life, at least in the royal's eyes. 

22. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interview 

For the first time Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, publicly discusses her father Thomas Markle and her half-sister's forthcoming tell-all book in this previously unaired clip from her and Prince Harry's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.
Image Credit: CBS Mornings/Youtube.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry, agreed to an interview with the one and only Oprah a year after their famous departure from Buckingham Palace. The special outlined racial injustices aimed toward Markle about their baby's race and her struggles with depression. She admitted the family always found a way to undercut her issues with depression by bringing up her race.  

23. Forsyth Visit 

In 1987, The Oprah Show had only been on the air for five months and trouble was brewing in the deep south. Forsyth County, Georgia, known for being a hotbed of racism, was in the headlines for some residents' hostile response to local civil rights protests. For the first time, Oprah left her studio and headed straight into the eye of the storm.
Image Credit: Harpo Productions/Harpo Studios.

Oprah left her studio to venture into the Deep South. A county by the name of Forsyth, a place that claimed no black residents dwelled there since 1912. The segment occurred in 1987. Throughout the segment, Oprah placed a microphone up to Frank Shirley, the self-proclaimed “head of the community of Keep Forsyth and Dawson County white.” The mustached bigot averted Oprah's eyes, stating he's “opposed to communism, race-mixing, and low morals. And homosexuals are of low morals, in my opinion.”

24. Whitney Houston Tell-All Interview 

During a 2009 Oprah Show conversation, Whitney opened up to Oprah about how she struggled to find happiness, even with all the acclaim, success and money that her career had afforded her.
Image Credit: Harpo Productions/Harpo Studios.

The legendary Whitney Houston linked with Oprah in a 2009 tell-all. She pronounced issues surrounding her marriage to Bobby Brown and how living in her shadow took a mental toll on his identity. Houston mentioned how she tried to belittle herself to please her man and shrink her success, which led to a drug addiction and substance abuse by his side.

