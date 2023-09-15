Will Hunter Biden’s Indictment Hurt Joe Biden in 2024?

Yesterday, Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, was indicted by a federal grand jury on three felony counts related to a firearm he purchased in 2018. The news is yet another dark cloud over the aging president's chances of a second term in 2024.

Specifically, the charges against Hunter Biden include:

Making false statements on a federal firearms form

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Conducting financial transactions with a foreign national in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act

Though Hunter Biden has denied all the charges against him, the indictment could affect Joe's popularity in the polls and his chances of keeping the White House as his temporary residence for the next four years.

The Jury Is Still Out

Some experts believe that the indictment could hurt Joe Biden's re-election chances, while others believe it will have little impact.

On one hand:

The indictment could damage Joe Biden's reputation. The indictment comes at a time when Joe Biden is already struggling with low approval ratings (over half of Americans disapprove of the Biden presidency).

The charges against Hunter Biden could also lead to renewed scrutiny of Joe Biden's own business dealings and his family's financial interests, potentially energizing Republican voters. Republicans have been eager to attack Joe Biden and his family for years.

The indictment could give them a new talking point and could motivate Republican voters to turn out in the 2024 election and depress Democratic turnout. Some Democrats may be discouraged by the indictment and may be less likely to vote in the 2024 election. This could be especially true among young voters, who are already less likely to vote than older voters.

But then again, many Americans are more focused on Biden's effect on the economy rather than what his son is up to.

Strictly speaking, the charges against Hunter Biden are unrelated to Joe Biden's presidency. This means that it is unlikely that the indictment will directly impact Joe Biden's ability to govern. And Joe Biden still has a strong base of support among Democrats. This support base is likely to be resilient to the Hunter Biden indictment.

To make matters worse for Republicans, they do not have a strong candidate for the 2024 presidential election. This means that Joe Biden may not face a particularly strong challenger unless a name other than Donald Trump emerges from the GOP primaries.

It is difficult to say definitively whether Hunter Biden's indictment will hurt Joe Biden's 2024 presidential chances. There are strong arguments to be made on both sides.

It is likely that the Hunter Biden indictment will have some impact on the 2024 election. However, it is unclear how much of an impact it will have. The ultimate impact of the indictment will depend on a number of factors, including the outcome of the legal case, the state of the economy, and the strength of the Republican challenger.

It is important to note that the Hunter Biden indictment is still in its early stages. It is possible that the charges against Hunter Biden will be dropped or that he will be acquitted. If this happens, it is likely that the indictment will have less of an impact on Joe Biden's 2024 chances.

Overall, it is too early to say definitively whether Hunter Biden's indictment will hurt Joe Biden's 2024 presidential chances. The indictment's impact will depend on several factors that are still unknown.