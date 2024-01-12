Will Palworld Include Steam Deck Support?

For anyone who owns a Steam Deck, I don't have to tell you how comforting, nostalgic, and exciting it is to sit on the couch or in bed and play a handheld console filled with your favorite titles. For most of us, at least way back in the day, that usually meant Pokemon. But nowadays, it could mean Palworld. So, will Palworld feature Steam Deck support on launch day?

Does Palworld Offer Steam Deck Support?

Yes! According to the developer, Palword does support Steam Deck, as the game offers full controller support out of the box due to its release on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One on day one.

Now, the Steam Deck isn't a powerhouse. It's a relatively weak system capable of running some open-world titles, like Elden Ring, on low to medium settings for one hour before the battery dies. Palworld promises to be a massive open-world game with unique monsters, player-made factories, and 32-player multiplayer support. It's going to tax the system. That said, the game's minimum system requirements aren't hefty. The Steam Deck sits somewhere between the minimum and recommended, so I suspect we'll eke out an hour or two of gameplay per charge.

What Is Palworld?

Palworld is a unique take on the monster collecting and battling genre popularized by games like Pokemon and Digimon. But in this expansive world, your Pals serve multiple purposes. They're friends, companions, threats, labor, and sometimes even food. Yeah, that's right. If you run out of food during your adventures, you can consume a Pal.

But if you're more merciful, you can use Pals to complete quests, build structures, and adventure across the game's massive open world. There's farming, automation, factories, dungeon exploration, battles, multiplayer and cooperative modes, breeding, poaching, crime mechanics, and so much more to see and do. It's the adult version of the childhood favorite.

Palworld launches January 19th, 2024, on Steam Early Access, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and day one on Game Pass.