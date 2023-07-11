Will Robots Write Poetry While We Humans Continue To Work Hard Labor?

by
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence. using command prompt for generates something, Futuristic technology
With the massive embrace of programs like ChatGPT and other AI writing programs, many people are wondering if robots are going to take over cushy jobs like painting and continue to leave the hard labor for humans. It quickly struck a chord with several people on social media.

Genius

One user thinks that this tweet is genius.

Transform the World

Another person hopes we can transform the world.

Nurture Creativity

Someone hopes we will all nurture creativity.

Love People

One interested party knows how society should work.

Human Made

One individual wants people to support more humans.

What's Coming

Another participant had a good laugh.

Cheap Labor

One respondent believes cheap labor creates its own problems.

Let Down

One contributor had high hopes.

Only a Matter of Time

Somebody thinks the switch to AI will eventually be everywhere.

Growing Wealthy

One commenter thinks artificial intelligence is making some people very wealthy.

More Profitable

Someone else thinks AI will be everywhere eventually.

Minimum Wage

A second commenter thinks it's the knowledgeable worker who should be worried.

Write Please

Another contributor thinks this premise makes a great story, something along the times of Terminator perhaps?

Best Course of Action

Artificial intelligence may be years away from a world takeover like in Terminator. Still, there are also ways we can stop the spread of AI-generated content, and that's to support human-created content. Artists, painters, writers, editors, models, no matter your platform of expression, following your favorite content creators and purchasing their works is the best way to ensure AI doesn't take over every facet of our lives.

If you enjoy a specific artist, listen repeatedly to a particular song, or are inspired by someone's work of art, purchase their skillful productions.

Source: Twitter.

+ posts
