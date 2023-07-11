Will Robots Write Poetry While We Humans Continue To Work Hard Labor?

With the massive embrace of programs like ChatGPT and other AI writing programs, many people are wondering if robots are going to take over cushy jobs like painting and continue to leave the hard labor for humans. It quickly struck a chord with several people on social media.

Humans doing the hard jobs on minimum wage while the robots write poetry and paint is not the future I wanted — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) May 15, 2023

Genius

One user thinks that this tweet is genius.

Genius. Elite tweet even for you! — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) May 15, 2023

Transform the World

Another person hopes we can transform the world.

Our radical politics for change needs now to take on a spiritual dimension if we are to dislodge these distopian material relations permanently. We have time, just, but we need ideas AND ways of being that can transform the world. 🌎🕊🙏 — @ResearchErasmus (@ResearchErasmus) May 16, 2023

Nurture Creativity

Someone hopes we will all nurture creativity.

Our innate human creativity is the answer (it always has been throughout the ages). But so many of us have shut it off and don’t believe we’re creative. We need to nurture creativity in ourselves and others ✨ — Dr Helen Ferrara (@DrHelenFerrara) May 17, 2023

Love People

One interested party knows how society should work.

I've got this in mind as well: We should love people and use things, but we do the opposite. — 🙌🏻 (@_ilves) May 15, 2023

Human Made

One individual wants people to support more humans.

We can reject this. We must reject this. Create, share & buy(!) human-made art. 🌼 — Joanna DeVoe (@JoannaDeVoe) May 19, 2023

What's Coming

Another participant had a good laugh.

It is always funny when people try to predict the future based on what they know from the past, not what's actually coming.https://t.co/Tlzy8fVWVy — Football Mood ⚽Ⓜ (@footballmood) May 18, 2023

Cheap Labor

One respondent believes cheap labor creates its own problems.

Whilst there is access to cheap labour then there is no incentive to automate. Let's be controversial, slow the flow of immigrants, drive up labour costs, automate. Accelerate development within developing nations, initially in agriculture which profits develop industry. — David Pro (@ProphetsAble) May 15, 2023

Let Down

One contributor had high hopes.

The Jetsons made the future look so great. I had high hopes. Huge let down. — Rebecca (@RebeccaLapinsky) May 16, 2023

Only a Matter of Time

Somebody thinks the switch to AI will eventually be everywhere.

It's definitely going to get confusing. It's not just the arts. These things can write code, do legal briefs, and much more. They aren't great at it yet but its only a matter of time before we hire AI lawyers. I wonder how much they'll charge per hour🙄? — Steven Chabotte (@schabotte) May 16, 2023

Growing Wealthy

One commenter thinks artificial intelligence is making some people very wealthy.

Robots aren't doing anything. Humans fed other humans' life work into mathematical models so they might sell said models to for-profit content farms to pump out statistically likely facsimiles.

Don't forget there are humans growing wealthy behind this driving others to min wage. — Kwaze Kwaze (@KwazeKwaze) May 15, 2023

More Profitable

Someone else thinks AI will be everywhere eventually.

don't you worry, the robots will be doing the minimum wage jobs as well, as soon as it is clearly more profitable to do so – and it will be rolled out as a retaliation to workers getting even a microscopic improvement in their conditions — Tube Amps for Justice, USA (@CuriousAudioUS) May 18, 2023

Minimum Wage

A second commenter thinks it's the knowledgeable worker who should be worried.

There are millions of minimum wage jobs a robot can not do, and at least as many millions of "knowledge worker" jobs AI can do. This is going to be fun! — Robert Lawton (@Rklawton) May 15, 2023

Write Please

Another contributor thinks this premise makes a great story, something along the times of Terminator perhaps?

Someone write this dystopian novel immediately — Rehclif (@rehclif) May 15, 2023

Best Course of Action

Artificial intelligence may be years away from a world takeover like in Terminator. Still, there are also ways we can stop the spread of AI-generated content, and that's to support human-created content. Artists, painters, writers, editors, models, no matter your platform of expression, following your favorite content creators and purchasing their works is the best way to ensure AI doesn't take over every facet of our lives.

If you enjoy a specific artist, listen repeatedly to a particular song, or are inspired by someone's work of art, purchase their skillful productions.

