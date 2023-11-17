Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Plan to Take Legal Action Against Former Assistant

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith plan to take legal action against a former personal assistant who alleges Will and Duane Martin had a sexual relationship. Martin appeared on both The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Bel-Air.

On a recent interview with Unwine With Tasha K, an individual named Brother Bilal — who claims to have worked as Will Smith's personal assistant — says that years ago he walked in on Smith and Martin engaged in a sexual act. A representative for Smith told People, “This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false.”

In an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Jada Pinkett Smith says that she and her husband plan to take legal action against Bilal. “Let me just say this: It’s ridiculous, right?” says Pinkett Smith. “And it’s nonsense. This is a person that tried a shakedown, a money shakedown that didn’t work. We’re gonna take legal action. Because it’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody, versus just making up salacious, malicious stories. So, that’s actionable. So we ‘gon roll with that.”

Jada Pinkett Smith Says That Brother Bilal Previously Worked with Will Smith on a Book and Just Wants Money

Earlier this year, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she and Will Smith have lived separate lives for years but are still married. “We love each other…we are figuring out right now as we speak, what that looks like for us,” said Pinkett Smith. “But there’s no being separated. There’s no, ‘we’re going to get divorced.' I’m not giving up on that dude. And he’s not giving up on me… So, let’s just stop and let’s get to this deep healing and figure this out.”

Just because Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are separated doesn't mean that the couple will tolerate people saying anything they want about their relationship. About Brother Bilal's allegation, Pinkett Smith says, “It’s based around this person’s idea that they, in some way, were doing business around Will’s book, and that they spent money [and] needed to be compensated. So he already tried to do this money shakedown. Will was willing to give him a certain amount, and he didn’t take it. So, this whole situation is based on that.”

A source close to the Smiths tells People, “They've dealt with — and ignored — innuendo and homophobic rumors for years. Will and Jada are united that this is just another person trying to use their fame for advancement. They will sue him.”

Jada Pinkett Smith's new memoir, Worthy, is out now. Will Smith is currently working on a fourth Bad Boys film, scheduled for release on June 14, 2024.