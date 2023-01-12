Everyone loves finding new ways to make money. If you're looking for a fun way to make a little extra cash without having to leave the comfort of your sofa — you're in luck!

This is a comprehensive list of the best game apps that will have you winning real money in no time. Whether you're looking for scratch-off games, virtual casinos, or just fun, addictive games where you can win money, you won't want to miss out on these 29 game apps to win real money.

29 Best Game Apps To Win Money Online

1. Bingo Cash

Download the free Bingo Cash app and start playing your favorite game from your couch. Just as good as the classic but with daily bonuses, fun challenges, and skill-based tournaments.

Plus, enjoy an ad-free experience so you can play without being interrupted. Win real cash prizes and cash out securely via PayPal. Turn your skills into dollar bills with Bingo Cash!

Note: Cash tournaments are not available in the following states: AZ, AR, IA, LA, DE, and SC.

Available on iOS and Samsung.

2. Solitaire Cash

Solitaire Cash takes you to a world of brain-teasing fun, leaving your heart filled with nostalgia and pockets filled with rewards.

After downloading the game for free, you can start playing regular or cash tournaments and win real money and prizes.

Note: Cash tournaments are not available in the following states: AZ, AR, IA, LA, DE, and SC.

Available on iOS and Samsung.

3. Bubble Cash

This game will pay you money for popping bubbles! Play ad-free on your phone and compete with opponents in free or paid tournaments. Collect gems as you play and use them to access additional games.

Deposit money or refer friends to join paid games and win real cash prizes. Aim your bubble shooter to pop all your bubbles as quickly as possible and withdraw your earnings via PayPal!

Note: Cash tournaments not available in AZ, AR, IA, LA, MD & SC

Available on iOS.

4. Cash'em All

Earn free gift cards and money by playing free games on your mobile device. You'll earn free tokens for every minute you play.

Download the app to see available games and how many tokens you can earn for each game.

Available on Android.

5. Yatzy Cash

Want to win real money by playing classic dice games? Yatzy Cash is a brand new dice game that includes large tournaments and head-to-head competitions where you can win real prizes and money.

A new take on your favorite traditional dice game, Yatzy Cash is a 13-round game. In each round you can roll the five dice up to 2 more times to achieve one of the 13 slots, each category can only be filled once. Achieve the highest number of points at the end of the game and you're the winner.

Note: Cash tournaments are available in most of the world. Cash tournaments are not enabled in the following states: AR, CT, DE, IL, IN, LA, ME, and SD. If you don’t live in a prize-enabled region, you can still play for free.

Available on Android and iOS.

6. Spades Cash

Welcome to Spades Cash game, a brand new Spades game where you can win cash and other real prizes.

Playing in solo mode, each player gets their own points and competes with players from all over the world, participating in tournaments to win cash prizes.

But the best thing about playing Spades Cash is there are no ads so your game won't be interrupted.

How it Works:

• Enter a head-to-head or multiplayer tournament.

• Compete against real opponents of similar skills. Each player gets the same game board, turns, and time limits.

• Beat your opponents and win cash prizes.

Note: Cash tournaments are available in most of the world. Cash tournaments are not enabled in the following states: AR, CT, DE, IL, IN, LA, ME, and SD. If you don’t live in a prize-enabled region, you can still play for free.

Available on Android and iOS.

7. Mistplay

Mistplay is an app that provides users the opportunity to play games in exchange for monetary rewards. All you have to do is play games and rack up points to redeem in-app for gift cards.

Who could say no to a gift card from Amazon, Google Play, Playstation, Xbox, or GameStop?

If you've read some of our other articles, then you know that we love Mistplay here at Wealth of Geeks. It's one of the best game apps that will have you receiving compensation from the minute you start playing. You can even play with friends and unlock new achievements and earn points faster.

Mistplay supports user communications and offers a chat feature, encouraging connections among participants. The app is also free to join, so don't worry about being caught with user fees to play the games.

While Mistplay is only available on Android, they have plans to launch an Apple iOS app soon. Download the app and start playing those awesome games for free money!

Available on Android.

8. Blackout Bingo

Over 5 Million players agree Blackout Bingo is the fresh, social, competitive twist to the classic game where you can win real-world rewards and cash prizes (where available)! Join globetrotting heroine Chelsea, and play in amazing and exotic places.

Historically, Bingo was a game of chance. If you were lucky enough to have the right card, you'd win.

Now with Blackout Bingo – YOU are in control! Everyone playing sees the same balls AND cards. It takes concentration, speed, and strategy to become a bingo master. Do you have what it takes?

Note: Cash tournaments are available in most of the world. Cash tournaments are not enabled in the following states: AR, CT, DE, IL, IN, LA, ME, and SD. If you don’t live in a prize-enabled region, you can still play for free.

Available on Android and iOS.

9. Pool Payday

Pool Payday is the #1 pool game for cash. Compete in 1-on-1 in live real-time games for fun, for-profit, or both. Cash prizes are redeemable via PayPal, Apple Pay, and more.

Practice for free, earning extra scores for speed, ball positioning, calling pockets, and trick shots, then turn pro and play for money powered by Skillz in our head-to-head competitions, leagues, and tournaments.

Pool Payday is the perfect pool game for competing with friends and winning cash.

Note: Cash tournaments are available in most of the world. Cash tournaments are not enabled in the following states: AR, CT, DE, IL, IN, LA, ME, and SD. If you don’t live in a prize-enabled region, you can still play for free.

Available on Android and iOS.

10. Solitaire Cube

Solitaire Cube is a modern version of the classic Klondike Solitaire that includes large tournaments and head-to-head competitions with cash prizes (where available).

Key Features:

Klondike Solitaire: Stack cards into piles to sort them by their suit.

It only takes a minute or two to play a round, but it is so fun you'll want to play for hours.

Fast animations and smooth touch controls on all devices.

Play for free as long as you want without any ads.

Solitaire is no longer solitary – play against other opponents in these face-paced card games.

Games can be played head-to-head with other players or in large, multiplayer tournaments.

Both players solve the same deck in head-to-head games, and the player who finishes with the most points wins.

Challenge people worldwide with Skillz , a competition platform complete with leaderboards, trophies, physical or virtual prizes, and an amazing loyalty program that rewards you for playing.

Note: Cash tournaments are available in most of the world. Cash tournaments are not enabled in the following states: AR, CT, DE, IL, IN, LA, ME, and SD. If you don’t live in a prize-enabled region, you can still play for free.

Available on Android and iOS.

11. Dominoes Gold

A digital twist on the classic board game dominos – play Dominoes Gold and win real prizes. Challenge your opponent by playing identical games against the computer to see who can defeat it.

Join the Skillz community and compete in domino tournaments for prizes. Play the computer first in the classic domino game Fives then compare your score to an opponent. Whoever has the highest score in Fives will win real-world prizes. Get the highest score before time runs out.

Dominoes Gold Features:

Classic board game with a twist

Competitive dominos games for prizes

Insanely addicting domino games to train your skills

Fast-paced domino games are played in real-time

Note: Cash tournaments are available in most of the world. Cash tournaments are not enabled in the following states: AR, CT, DE, IL, IN, LA, ME, and SD. If you don’t live in a prize-enabled region, you can still play for free.

Available on Android and iOS.

12. Swagbucks

Swagbucks will give you $5 just for signing up, and you can make money relatively fast by playing games, watching videos, taking surveys, and completing other miscellaneous tasks. Most surveys pay between $0.25 and $0.50, but some can be worth several dollars.

Earn points to exchange for cash or gift cards. 1,000 points will get you a $10 gift card of your choice.

Available on Android and iOS.

13. Golden Hearts

Play slots, bingo, poker, and even scratch-offs on the only site that pays cash prizes AND supports your favorite charities. You get to keep the money you win and your charity benefits too, it's a win-win!

Simply head to Golden Hearts, pick your favorite charity, play their 24/7 live games, and win real cash. Golden Hearts is played through your web browser so you don't have to download an app onto your device.

Available on web browser.

14. Jackpocket

Play the lottery from home. Get lottery tickets delivered right to your phone with Jackpocket.

If you love playing lottery games, you’ve gotta get Jackpocket. Our lottery app is the easy, secure way to order lotto tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Pick 3, and more from state-licensed retailers. Jackpocket players have won over $30 million in lottery prizes to date!

With the Jackpocket app you can:

• Play Mega Millions, Powerball, and more official lottery games in your state

• Get automatic alerts when you win and receive prizes right through the app

• Check lottery results and track jackpots across the country

• Team up with friends in lottery pools for a better chance to win

• Use the Autoplay feature and never miss your favorite lotto game

• Texas and Colorado can even get scratch-off games mailed to their door (with more scratch-off states coming soon)

Available on Android and iOS.

15. Gamehag

Gamehag rewards you with soul gems when you complete quests. There are many games to choose from, but only some have quests that allow you to earn soul gems.

You can also earn soul gems by interacting in the Gamehag community by writing reviews, answering questions, and doing other similar tasks.

Once you get started playing and have collected soul gems, you can trade them in for gift cards, cryptocurrency, and even V-Bucks.

Available on web browser.

16. AppStation

Get rewarded for playing mobile games completely free with AppStation – no deposits required and no in-app purchases.

Choose and play your favorite game from our list and earn coins for every minute you spend playing games.

Exchange your coins for free gift cards from popular retailers such as Target, PlayStation, and Amazon.

Available on Android.

17. Drop

Earn cashback by playing games, shopping, or answering polls with the Drop app. Earn points for completing various tasks and cash your points in for free gift cards. Choose from many different games to play in Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store.

You can even earn extra points from “power offers,” used when you shop at your two selected retailers in-store. Select these two retailers carefully as you currently aren’t able to change them.

Available on Android and iOS.

18. Cashyy

Cashyy is a completely free app that will pay you cash for playing games on your phone. Discover free games, accomplish missions, and win coins to exchange for gift cards or PayPal cash.

Simply download the Cashyy app, play games, complete missions, and get paid. The more you play the more money you earn.

Available on Android.

19. InboxDollars

InboxDollars is another favorite here at Wealth of Geeks. The app is a cash-based rewards club that pays you for easy online activities. To earn points, you can take surveys, watch videos, play games, and so much more.

One of the best features of the app is that it's easy to use. If you aren't a member yet, join today and get a $5 bonus. InboxDollars pays by check or with prepaid Visa cards.

Available on Android and iOS.

20. 21 Blitz

21 Blitz is a mix of Blackjack and Solitaire. It's a perfect way to practice your blackjack skills, train your brain or pass the time.

Play against real people for free, then switch to cash games when you're ready to compete and win!

How to Play:

Make 21s or stacks of 5 cards to score points.

Each game has 1 full deck of cards, a perfect challenge for aspiring card counters.

Finish the deck before the clock runs out, and you'll receive a time bonus.

Find Combos and Streak bonuses to perfect your strategy.

No longer a solitary experience.

Games can be played Head-to-Head with other players or in large, multiplayer tournaments.

Both players solve the same deck in head-to-head games, and the player who finishes with the most points wins.

Challenge people worldwide with Skillz , a competition platform complete with leaderboards, trophies, cash or virtual currency prizes, and an amazing loyalty program that rewards you for playing!

Note: Cash tournaments are available in most of the world. Cash tournaments are not enabled in the following states: AR, CT, DE, IL, IN, LA, ME, and SD. If you don’t live in a prize-enabled region, you can still play for free.

Available on Android and iOS.

21. PCH+ Games

You've probably heard of Publishers Clearing House (PCH), but did you know that they have an app that features fun games that could win you up to $2,500? Some of the games will even earn you tokens to enter into prize drawings that could win you up to $1 million!

Aside from getting lucky with a top prize, you can also redeem your points for fun giveaways such as gift cards and merchandise. PCH+ Games is one you won't want to miss out on.

Available on Android and iOS.

22. Rewarded Play

Earn free gift cards for your favorite stores by playing popular games you'll love with Rewarded Play. Amazon gift cards, Walmart gift cards, and more.

Play free games from the comfort of home with Rewarded Play, the one-stop app for casual games you’ll love to play. Play games, choose your rewards, and get your gift cards within 48 hours – earning gift cards really is that easy. Redeem rewards from name brand places and enjoy.

Available on Android.

Additional Apps To Win Money

23. KashKick

This free site will reward you for all of the fun things you're already doing online like surfing the web, watching videos, completing surveys, and even shopping!

Your insights help companies grow, so they are happy to pay you for your time and effort. Just sit back and watch the money pile up as you complete your missions.

KashKick offers one of the lowest payout thresholds on the market – just $10 – and deposits your money quickly, securely, and conveniently.

Available on web browser.

24. MyPoints

MyPoints is an app not dissimilar from InboxDollars. You can earn gift cards by answering surveys, playing games, watching videos, and many other online activities you probably already do, like shopping online.

Yes, MyPoints will pay you to shop online. Over 2,000 top retailers like Walmart, eBay, and Amazon can earn gift cards just by shopping!

Cash out on your points whenever you want to and redeem them for gift cards or transfer the balance to your PayPal account.

$5 Sign-up Bonus: Complete five surveys.

$10 Task Bonus: Make your first purchase of $20 or more and receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card.

Available on Android and iOS.

25. Blitz

Blitz is the new gaming competition app where you can win real money by playing fan-favorite games such as Solitaire, Bingo, Helix Jump, Ball Blast, Blackjack, Slots, and more.

Enjoy competitive 1v1 gaming, tournaments, weekly leagues, brawls, and other game modes. With over 100,000 downloads, more and more players are signing up every day. Blitz makes competitive gaming accessible for everyone with no ads.

Note: Cash competitions are not available in the following US States: ARI, MT, LA, TN. If you don't live in a region where cash games are enabled you can still play for free.

Available on iOS.

26. WorldWinner

WorldWinner is a skill-based gaming website that allows you to compete against other people for real money. Every day over $500,000 is won by users, so what are you waiting for?

You can play arcade-style games, card games, sports games, strategy games, and word games. You can play in heads-up matches against other people or participate in large tournaments for cash prizes. There's something for everyone, including popular games like Bejeweled 2, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Tetris, Spades, and Scrabble.

This app isn't free, as it requires a deposit of $5, 10, or 20 to begin playing for real money.

Available on Android and iOS.

27. Brain Battle

Brain Battle has already given away tens of thousands of dollars to lucky players. They do this by sharing back a portion of the advertising revenue with one lucky winner. There are no in-app purchases and no paying to win.

All you need to do is download this free app and play any games to collect tickets. You need to get at least one ticket to be entered into the cash prize drawings. The more tickets you have, the higher your chance of winning the grand prize. The money is paid out through a PayPal money transfer.

Available on Android and iOS.

28. Long Game Rewards

While Long Game can be a fun way to pass the time, it can also help you achieve your financial goals. To get started, you need to verify your identity and link your bank account to the app.

Next up, you need to set a savings goal, such as saving for a car down payment. Then decide on how much you want to be added to your account each payday. Every time you add money to your account, you'll earn coins to play games for cash prizes.

All the money you're putting into your in-app savings account belongs to you. The account is FDIC-insured for an added layer of protection and peace of mind.

Available on Android and iOS.

29. Bananatic

If you would like to be one of the first to play a new game and provide your feedback, check out Bananatic. Game developers use this app for testing their new games and getting reviews and suggestions on improvements.

It's also a fun community of gamers who can meet each other through the app, discuss the games, bugs, game development, and so on. Even better?

You get rewarded in the game's virtual currency to play games, advance levels, and write reviews. Once you've gained enough virtual currency, you can redeem your winnings for digital content, premium games, and even gift cards.

Available on Android and iOS.

Win Money Online

Now that you have an entire list of options to choose from, go ahead and explore which ones are best for you. What will you try first? If you love gaming, you should monetize it. Maybe you'll be lucky and win one of those big-ticket cash prizes.

Whether you decide to get paid to play on Mistplay or decide to test your luck with lottery games on Jackpocket, there are endless opportunities for you.