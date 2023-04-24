From the Mid West to the Wild West, These Up and Coming Wine Regions Are Not Just for Oenophiles

Amidst the popularity of Napa Valley, Bordeaux, and Tuscany, lies a treasure trove of undiscovered and underrated wine regions waiting to be explored. Despite their under-the-radar status, these up-and-coming locales offer the undeniable appeal of uncrowded spaces where the wines are ready to be poured.

Large corporations have bought most of the wineries in the most popular regions, which are managed as investments. The wineries in these alternate areas still feature many of the owner's family members pouring the wine, talking about the terroir and the locale's rich history.

From Missouri to the Okanagan in British Columbia, here are some underrated wine regions that deserve more attention:

Missouri

Missouri may not commonly be associated with wine country, but this hidden gem has a rich history of viticulture and winemaking dating back to the 1800s. But don't let its Midwest location fool you – Missouri's wine industry is experiencing a renaissance with the recent investment of $150 million into the charming town of Augusta by The Hoffmann Family of Companies.

Augusta lies in the most popular region of Missouri's wine country, stretching from just north of St. Louis down to Ste. Genevieve County. Missouri is home to nearly 130 wineries, vineyards, and 11 wine trails, making it one of the largest wine-producing regions in the Midwest.

The Augusta AVA was the first designated American Viticultural Area (AVA) in the United States and is where some of Missouri's most beautiful and well-regarded wineries, including Montelle Winery, Augusta Winery, Noboleis Vineyards, and Mount Pleasant Estates, can be found.

Hilary Winn from the Missouri Division of Tourism particularly enjoys the views from Montelle overlooking the Missouri River Valley, where you can see for 75 miles on a clear day. “It's beautiful this time of year and absolutely stunning when bathed in fall colors. Augusta is one of my favorite places to go when I visit the St. Louis area since it's less than an hour's drive from the city.”

The Hermann wine trail, located along the banks of the Missouri River, is another popular spot for wine tasting. The trail features more than ten wineries, offering everything from classic dry reds to sweet vinifera-style wines.

Jaelynn Hale from NomadicJae visited the Hermann wine region in Missouri after hearing about its rich winemaking history, dating back to the 1800s, and its beautiful vineyards. “As a wine enthusiast, I was intrigued by the idea of exploring an underrated wine region that offered a unique and different experience compared to the more well-known Californian wine regions.”

The charming, small-town atmosphere in Hermann and its beautiful rolling hills and vineyards allow visitors to get an up close and personal look at Missouri's thriving wine industry.

“My favorite wine from the Hermann region was the 2019 Norton from Stone Hill Winery. This full-bodied red wine, made from the Norton grape – which is native to Missouri – had a wonderful balance of dark fruit flavors and a hint of spice. It was an excellent representation of the character and potential of Missouri wines,” continues Hale.

Idaho

Nestled in the picturesque Snake River Valley AVA, just a stone's throw away from the bustling state capital Boise, lies a treasure trove of wineries along the Sunnyslope Wine Trail. This wine region is still in its infancy, but that is part of the appeal.

With over a dozen wineries, take your time to explore and taste wines at Ste Chapelle, Williamson, Sawtooth, and Koenig Vineyards, where you can sample everything from Riesling to Syrah, and my personal Idaho favorite, Tempranillo.

“We are still this lovely coalescence of more of a neighbor mentality than competitors. There is so much friendliness and cooperativeness that you do not see in too many other regions,” says Beverly Williamson from Williamson Orchards and Vineyards.

Wine writer Paige Comrie recently visited the southwest Idaho wine region because of its fast growth and high women-led winery percentage. “I also felt like there were a lot of potential stories here that have yet to be discovered. My favorites probably came from Williamson Orchards & Vineyards. Their 2019 Sangiovese and 2021 Albarino were exceptional standouts.

“I love how passionate the winemakers are here. They're in a lesser-known, fairly young wine region, forging new paths, discovering what works and what doesn't, given the territory. It's not an easy choice — but they were all so excited and so intentional about the wines they craft. It's a new frontier, and I'm excited to support them as they continue to grow. I expect some really cool things to come out of Idaho wine in the near future,” explains Comrie.

Okanagan, British Columbia

Unleash your inner sommelier and experience world-class wines waiting to be discovered just north of the border. Nestled in a breathtakingly beautiful region, this winemaking area is uncharted territory for most wine enthusiasts outside Canada. While many of its high-caliber wines are savored locally, top winemakers are beginning to take notice.

The Okanagan Valley is home to 86% of the province's vineyard acreage. It's a wine lover's paradise, boasting a staggering selection of over 60 varietals that will tantalize the taste buds of oenophiles from all over the world. But that's just the beginning.

The ‘Wine Capital of Canada,' Oliver, near the Canada-USA border, is home to nearly half of British Columbia's vines and over 40 wineries. It's worth noting that the region is one of the world's leading organic wine destinations.

Tilman Hainle from First Leaf Estate Winery Consulting shares that his favorite wines from the Okanagan Valley are typically from smaller producers, and many have limited availability. Some of his preferred wines include the 2020 Addendum from Black Hills Estate (Merlot-based Bordeaux blend), 2020 Oldfield Reserve Cabernet Franc from Tinhorn Creek, and 2022 A Gris to Disagree from The Hatch Wines, a Pinot Gris.

“The standout quality that I find most compelling about the Okanagan as a wine region is its wide range of wines. You find everything from aromatic and delicate Riesling to powerful Shiraz to enticingly sweet Icewine.”

Sneha Saigal, Wine sommelier and writer based in New York, likes the Bacchus grape varietal he had from the Chaberton Winery. “The key lime, ripe peach, and pear flavors made this a beautiful and delicate white. The sweetness balances the acidity coming from the citrus fruit-tasting notes.

“I loved that these wines were not commercial or bulk-produced wines. More so, you get very high-quality wines at a fraction of the price. And, in fact, the VQA appellation (Vintners Quality Alliance) on these wines builds on the credibility and authenticity with which these wines are produced.”

Laura Raimondi, owner of La Sicilyana Wines, shares that as a wine enthusiast and importer, exploring lesser-known wine regions has always been a passion of hers.

“I was drawn to the Okanagan Valley because of its diverse microclimates and the unique wines produced there. It's a region that's gaining momentum in the wine industry, and I was eager to explore and taste the wines firsthand.”

New Mexico

New Mexico's wine region is the oldest in the United States, with the historic planting of vines in 1629 by Spanish monks. It is celebrating 393 years of consecutive winemaking, where Italian, French, and German influences are the foundation of this remarkable wine industry.

For the past four centuries, grape growers in New Mexico have been trying out different types of vines, like Vitis Vinifera and French hybrids, to find the best combination of weather, soil, and land. This has resulted in the production of excellent wines that pay homage to their traditional roots while offering uniquely bold and genuine flavors.

New Mexico is the only place that grows a variety of non-traditional types of grapes in high-altitude areas between 3,300 to 6,000 feet above sea level. The high altitude and increased sunlight help the grapes mature fully and express their unique flavors.

If you wish to try a variety of truly amazing New Mexico wines, you need to visit in person. One of the top wine producers, Vivac Winery, bottles only five thousand cases each year, so finding them in your local wine shop is a rarity.

Adeel Khan, a Project Manager from BusinessClass.com, was drawn to New Mexico's wine region because of its unique high-altitude vineyards and the blend of Spanish, Native American, and Anglo-American cultures that influence the winemaking traditions in the area.

“One winery that stood out to me was the Vivác Winery, located in Dixon, New Mexico. The winery produces a range of high-quality wines, including several that are on the pricier side but worth the splurge.

“One of the standouts was their 2018 Barbera, which is made from grapes grown in their high-altitude vineyard. It has a deep ruby color and aromas of cherry, blackberry, and vanilla. On the palate, it's full-bodied with firm tannins and a long finish.”

Christopher Goblet, Executive Director of New Mexico Wine, shares his thoughts on this up-and-coming wine region. “New Mexico's wine adds a little bit of spice, a little bit of extra flavor to a trip. It really rounds out the cultural experience.”

Michael Dominguez, Wine Educator, Connector, and Entrepreneur, was impressed with the respect that each grape grower has for their land and the care that the winemakers take with the grapes when they arrive in the cellar.

“It is difficult growing grapes in the desert, and the creativity, camaraderie, and spirit of the New Mexico wine industry continue to grow, matching the high quality of wines to the beautiful landscape. Resilience. Resilience is the one word that always comes to mind when I think of the New Mexico wine industry. And I love it.”

This article was produced by Savoteur and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.