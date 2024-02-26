Op-Ed: Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Signals the Age of the Public Domain Slasher Movie Is Upon US. Be Alarmed.

The 2023 bloodbath Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey was no mere bad movie. That does not do justice to its insidious evil. No, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey represents something closer to a nadir for society as a whole. It reflects terribly on moviegoers and the human race that a movie like Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey even exists. The fact that Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey made a sizable profit and inspired a sequel should give even more cause for despair.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey owes its unfortunate life to a loophole in copyright law that allows various entities to fall into the public domain after a certain amount of time. The copyright for the very first Winnie-the-Pooh book expired on January 22nd, 2022. The book and the character then entered the public domain.

Scary Old Bear

Disneyphiles should note, however, that Disney still owns the copyright to their particular interpretations of the characters. Consequently, Winnie-the-Pooh and his pals from The Hundred Acre Wood couldn’t look, feel, or talk anything like the Disney versions in Blood and Honey. This required the amoral monster who wrote and directed this insult to humanity to consequently re-write the script so that they behaved less like the lovable animals we all remember and more like Leatherface, the bad guy from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

If writer-director Rhys Frake-Waterfield had a vision for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey beyond “lumbering stuntmen in pig and bear masks murder viciously, even reflexively, and take great delight in the agonized screams of their tortured and humiliated victims,” it’s never apparent.

The film’s wafer-thin premise is that Christopher Robin said goodbye to his friends when he went away to college but neglected to provide them with sufficient food. Without adequate resources, they go mad with hunger and begin to lose their more human qualities. They revert to a feral state and descend into mute madness.

There’s a sliver of an interesting idea in that premise, but, just like pretty much all of the human characters, it dies a slow, painful, agonizing death at the hands of brutal execution from filmmakers whose only real concern, beyond ruining the childhoods, involves seeing just how much torture human bodies can withstand.

Is Nothing Sacred?

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey never should have made it past the terrible idea stage. Instead, it grossed over five million dollars worldwide at the box office from people inexplicably not deeply ashamed to utter the words, “One for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, please.”

The trailer for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 just dropped on February 5. It finds Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet up to their old homicidal ways, but this time, they’re joined by Tigger and Owl. While Tigger is canonically energetic and upbeat, a big, bouncing ball of positive energy, the sequel will undoubtedly re-imagine him as a merciless, glowering, silent serial killer who lives to destroy human bodies in disconcertingly imaginative ways.

Owl has undoubtedly been transformed along similar lines. None of the animals in Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey have any personality beyond insane and evil. In the first film, Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet behave exactly the same way. In the sequel, a quartet of formerly beloved funny animal characters will be turned into glowering, humorless, silent, blood-thirsty monsters.

Ah, but it doesn’t stop there. Rhys Frake-Waterfield wants to create a whole MCU/Dark Universe mythology within his films. Frake-Waterfield figures that there’s no point messing with a winning formula, so he will next turn his malevolent attention to desecrating our fond memories of Peter Pan with the upcoming Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare and corrupting everyone’s favorite orphan deer with Bambi: The Reckoning. While he took on a directorial role for both Winnie-the-Pooh movies, Frake-Waterfield is stepping back into writer and producer credits to let other twisted creatives take over.

Frake-Waterfield promises crossovers among his various movie worlds. Who wouldn’t like to see Winnie-the-Pooh and Peter Pan have a chainsaw fight that will leave one participant victorious and the other headless? Why, these movies write themselves! Or Tinkerbell could castrate Bambi’s father! So many possibilities!

Stuff of Nightmares

Frake-Waterfield isn’t the only player in this dirty game. An upcoming slasher movie entitled Mickey’s Mouse Trap reimagines Disney’s beloved mascot as a deranged killer intent on tormenting teens in a spooky arcade, a plot that borrows shamelessly from Five Nights at Freddy’s.

It didn’t have to be like this. When iconic characters become public domain, they’re the cinematic equivalent of open source. Smart, subversive creators could twist and contort and change these familiar figures into any number of shapes and plug them into all kinds of different scenarios. It could be a culture-jamming paradise. Instead, it’s a lazy, creative hellscape.

Alas, all that has resulted so far from the public domain revolution is a repellent slasher movie whose success is extremely alarming because it means we’ll be seeing more opportunistic bottom-feeders in the years ahead as more characters enter the public domain and consequently can be transformed into generic psycho-killers.

May God have mercy on us all.