Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Trailer Released

In May of this year, we found out that our beloved honey-obsessed bear would be starring in a horror film. The trailer for the film has just been released and it's even wilder than fans expected.

It Ain't That Serious

Back in May when we first found out that this film was being created, people laughed and shrugged it off. The world is on fire, so why not give Winnie the Pooh his own slasher?

Your Wish Is Their Command

Turns out the Pooh Bear pipe dream is actually becoming a reality. The first trailer for Blood and Honey has been released, and it does not disappoint.

Related: Top 15 Scary Movies for the Perfect Date Night

The Plot

Christopher Robin eventually outgrew his childhood toys and left the Hundred Acre Wood to explore adulthood. In his absence, Pooh and Piglet became increasingly resentful and malicious. They feasted on the forest animals for sustenance and plotted their revenge. Naturally, when Christopher Robin returns to the Wood, Pooh and Piglet wreak bloody havoc.

Pooh and Piglet are shown throughout the film as adults wearing animal masks. They kidnap a woman from a jacuzzi, paint “GET OUT” across a window in blood, remove a girl's eye, behead someone in a swimming pool, and gorge on honey in a ritualistic fashion.

This 0movie might have disappeared into the bowels of bad-film history if not for the fact that our beloved childhood characters were the main act.

Childhood: Ruined

The whole point of the film seems to be to twist the sweet and gentle nature of Winnie the Pooh and to ruin your childhood by making him a vindictive killer bent on revenge.

Twitter Reacts

Twitter users put in their two cents about the film and whether or not it was worth the watch.

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”looks like it might be the worst movie ever made. That said, I plan to preorder tickets and be there opening night. pic.twitter.com/SOo7MhXWbt — laney (@laneymakesstuff) August 31, 2022

The fact the very second Winnie the Pooh became usable in the public domain someone was like “let’s make him and piglet murderous monsters” is hilarious https://t.co/TDEjkrHX2p — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) August 31, 2022

Winnie the Pooh is a sweet little bear who loves his friends and honey and would not kill people. This is just stupid. https://t.co/RZFPoVu0DR — Juice (@9KOtara) August 31, 2022

A WINNIE THE POOH HORROR? What next? A MICKEY AND MINNIE SLASHER? pic.twitter.com/gTg3f4RMrW — mandy (@BattinsonMarvel) August 31, 2022

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced by CNation and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.