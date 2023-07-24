25 Times They Gave The Winning Award to The Wrong Person

We've all seen those tear-jerking acceptance speeches that moved us to reach for the nearest tissue box. But what happens when you find out later the winner was more misplaced than your car keys? Now, you might wonder if comedy gods secretly sponsor these award shows. After all, how else would you explain these epic blunders that could make even a circus clown blush?

Here are 25 times fans think they gave the winning award to the wrong person.

1- Jamie Lee Curtis Over Stephanie Hsu

Everything Everywhere All At Once? More like everywhere but in the spotlight! This was a classic case during the 2023 Academy Award as the Best Actress in a Supporting Role accolades showered down upon the wrong leading lady. Jamie Lee might have wielded knives, faced masked maniacs, and won best-supporting artist, but Stephanie stole the spotlight in the hearts of fans.

2- Adele's 25 Album Over Beyoncé's Lemonade

As the 2017 Grammys stood at the crossroads of these two extraordinary artists, they had to make a choice. It was an award for the Album of the Year (AOTY) that had to go to the zesty lemonade of truth or the sour lemon of misunderstanding, and Adele came out on top, to the chagrin of millions of fans and critics. Was it the irresistible British charm that swayed the Grammys?

3- Adele's Hello Over Rihanna's Work

We all know “Hello” is the song you play when you want to cry in the shower. But the 2017 Grammys' decision to let Adele take home the Record of the Year award left many perplexed. Some felt that the Record of the Year should've been Rihanna's global hit, “Work.”

4- Sandra Bullock Over Gabourey Sidibe

Sure, Sandra's got the charm, but many believed Gabourey's classy portrayal of Claireece Precious in Precious should have gotten her the award in the Best Actress category at the 2010 Oscars over Sandra. While Sandra made us swoon, Gabourey turned the game upside down. Nonetheless, if Gabourey remains on the scene dazzling fans, she'll likely get a chance to shine.

5- Willem Dafoe Over Sam Rockwell

In a dazzling display of lights, cameras, and decision-making, it was the 2018 SAG night which they handed out awards like candy at a kid's party. Despite the glitz and glamor, a cosmic comedy unfolded, and Willem Dafoe triumphed over Sam Rockwell for best supporting role for his part in The Florida Project. A twist that left us wondering if the judges had accidentally donned blindfolds.

6- Laura Dern Over Florence Pugh

In a 2020 Oscars plot twist, Laura Dern swiped the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in Marriage Story. This unforeseen victory left fans, who thought Florence Pugh deserved the award for her performance in Little Women, scratching their heads like perplexed puppies.

7- Angela Bassett Over Holly Hunter

Don't get us wrong, Angela Bassett is an unparalleled force in the acting world. She's a true virtuoso. But on this memorable 1993 Golden Globe Award for best actress for What's Love Got to Do With It, the scales of justice seemed to have tipped in the wrong direction, bailing on Holly Hunter.

8- Harrison Ford Over William Hunt

We've seen the sparks fly and the horse carriages gallop, but amidst all that, there's Ford, stealing the 1986 BAFTA Awards spotlight for Best Actor in a Leading Role with panache. William Hunt is undoubtedly a formidable talent who many believe deserved that award.

9- Ellen Burstyn Over Julia Roberts

It's all in good faith because we love Ellen Burstyn, probably because she can flash that radiant smile, and we'll follow her anywhere. But when it came to the 2001 Winner OFTA Film Award for Best Actress in Requiem for a Dream, Julia's performance in Erin Brockovich demanded the spotlight.

10- Kendrick Lamar Over Macklemore

This is about when the 2014 Grammy Awards had their groove on and danced to the wrong beat for best rap album. They picked Kendrick over Macklemore for best rap album. Kendrick's tunes were catchy, but Macklemore's bars were more infectious, like that jingle you can't get out of your head. But who are we to judge?

11- Judy Garland Over Grace Kelly

The 1955 Oscars must have been stargazing in the wrong direction that year. Grace Kelly's star power was so bright it could have lit up Hollywood Boulevard. She deserved the award for best actress in A Star is Born. The Oscars thought Judy Garland was the better candidate for the throne, but we beg to differ.

12- Beyoncé Over Taylor Swift

In a twist of fate, the world of showbiz once again couldn't resist an excellent ol' mix-up. In a 2009 MTV Video Music Awards showdown in the Best Female Video category, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift collided like shooting stars. Despite the drama and intrigue of celebrity love triangles, the winner's envelope revealed a shocking verdict.

You heard it right. Beyoncé triumphed over Taylor Swift for her iconic “Single Ladies.”

13- Michael Fassbender Over Jared Leto

On one side, Jared Leto donned his mane. On the other stood the daring Michael Fassbender. But when the envelope ripped open, the stars aligned for a jaw-dropping twist. The 2014 Oscars Best Supporting Actor award slipped through Jared Leto's perfectly manicured fingers into that of Michael Fassbender.

14- Eddie Murphy Over Alan Arkin for Dreamgirls

Choosing Eddie over Alan for Best Supporting Actor Oscar 2007 was like trying to pass off a cat as a dog, similar but different. Maybe the judges didn't have their glasses on. Maybe they mistook the Oscars for a magic show, where illusion reigns supreme.

15- Adam Driver Over Joaquin Phoenix

It was a battle of two titans for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in the 2020 Oscars, but as the winner's name was read out, it wasn't Joaquin Phoenix who triumphed. Instead, they crowned Adam the victor. A glitch in the matrix, maybe? If only they could return time like Cher and give dear Joaquin the accolade he deserved.

16- Bikini Over Lawrence Chaney

The Drag Race U.K. Season 2 finale was hotter than a sizzling summer beach party. And guess what? They might have slipped on a banana peel this time because they gave the winning award to the wrong person. The winner might be as fabulous as a unicorn in stilettos, but come on!

17- Denzel Washington Over Russell Crowe

The 2002 Academy Awards was the bomb. Denzel Washington won Best Actor for Training Day, and some felt Russell Crowe in A Beautiful Mind was more deserving. People and their opinions, right? But a closer look at this claim might change your mind, too.

18- Jodie Foster Over Glenn Close

Glenn Close's performance in Dangerous Liaisons was criminally overlooked in favor of Jodie Foster's role in The Accused, which fetched the latter the Best Actress award at the 1989 Oscars.

19- Al Pacino Over Denzel Washington

Denzel has since publicly stated he had no interest in an Academy Award for Malcolm X. Well, he can speak for himself and not for millions of adoring fans who believed the best actor in a leading role award Pacino won belonged to Denzel or any other nominee.

20- Billie Eilish Over Lana Del Rey

Watching Billie's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? ​album win over Lana Del Rey's for Album of the Year at the 2020 Grammys has to be a typical case of pandering at its finest. Nobody makes sad girl music like the delightful Billie, who draws inspiration from Lana. Still, Lana's N.F.R. was just the better album overall.

21- Tommy Lee Jones Over Ralph Fiennes

No offense to Tommy Lee Jones, who did justice to his role in The Fugitive, but he doesn't hold a candle to Ralph Fiennes' brilliance in Schindler's List. We get that there's a lot of hatred for the Nazis, but the Academy board needs to learn to give a man his flowers! Ralph was wrongfully robbed of the 1993 Oscars for Best Supporting Actor.

22- Emma Stone Over Natalie Portman

Emma Stone is a sweetheart and a pleasure on and off the screen. Still, if La La Land and Jackie are placed in the same category for an award, there's no reason Natalie Portman should leave empty-handed. Natalie brought her A-game to her role, and we are yet to recover from her 2017 Oscar snub for best actress.

23- Bon Iver Over Nicki Minaj

At a time when Nicki was universally worshiped and adored by thousands of fans, it came as a shock to many when Bon Iver was chosen as the Best New Artist for the 2012 Grammy Awards. Over the years, there have been many theories surrounding the reason for the loss, especially since Nicki Minaj hasn't won an award 15 years into her phenomenal career.

24- Harry Styles Over Beyoncé

News of Harry Styles snagging the award for the A.O.T.Y. at the 2023 Grammys for Album of the Year sent the Beyhive into a frenzy. Guess the Grammys remained unimpressed with hits like “Cuff It,” “Alien Superstar,” and “Break My Soul,” or they're just haters — their loss.

25- Sandra Oh Over Keri Russell

Sandra Oh stole many hearts from her days as Christina Yang in the award-winning medical drama Grey's Anatomy. It seems that wasn't enough to keep fans from becoming keyboard warriors as they contemplated her Best Actress win over Keri Russell and other stars at the 2019 Emmys.

Source: (Reddit).