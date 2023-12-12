Winter Cartoon Episodes to Watch as the Snow Falls

Winter has come into full swing, so what better way to find some cozy indoor entertainment than watching cartoons just as cold and snowy as real life? Most cartoon episodes occur in spring or summer, so getting an episode on the lower end of the thermometer always makes for a special treat. Get some hot cocoa and marshmallows, and read this list of wonderful winter cartoon episodes.

1. “Coldhearted” (Young Justice)

Wally West has his best birthday ever until he gets sidelined on a mission to stop an artificial nationwide blizzard. Instead, his job involves couriering a heart at super speed across a snow-covered America. He saves a young life by delivering the heart and learns a valuable lesson about his responsibilities as a hero.

2. “Snow” (Hey Arnold)

For most kids, a snow day presents the ultimate opportunity to goof off. But Arnold’s grandpa has other plans. Arnold must prove his work ethic with a mile-long list of chores. Thankfully, Grandpa Phil has a change of heart with just enough time for Arnold to enjoy snowy fun with his friends.

3. “Winter Forecast” (Steven Universe)

A winter forecast predicts a rare snowstorm about to hit Beach City. At the same time, Steven finds himself trapped in a time loop. He explores several scenarios to find the correct path to getting Connie safely home without anyone getting into a car accident in the snow.

4. “Only Children Play in the Snow” (Gintama)

Leave it to Gin and Kagura to ruin the sanctity of a community winter festival. The two go around sabotaging and cannibalizing each of their competitors’ snow sculptures until things devolve into chaos. The peaceful winter festivities turn to a vicious free-for-all of snowballs and certain vulgar body parts carved out of ice.

5. “Mr. Plow” (The Simpsons)

Few Simpsons episodes can stand up to the density of all-time great moments in “Mr. Plow.” Homer’s negotiations with the insurance company, Bart and Lisa’s meeting with Adam West, and the crummy homemade Mr. Plow commercial all make for a seminal winter cartoon.

6. “Snow Job” (King of the Hill)

Nothing like a little bit of snow to make a Texan have an existential crisis. When a snowstorm paralyzes Arlen and puts Mr. Strickland out of commission, Hank loses faith in himself, his boss, and even propane. Thankfully, his true calling can withstand a bit of doubt, and Hank pulls through to keep Arlen nice and toasty during the cold snap.

7. “Winter Break” (Craig of the Creek)

After spending a week gaming indoors during winter break, Craig returns to the creek to find an unfamiliar wasteland. He must repair his relationship with JP and Kelsey while dealing with a looming threat to the creek.

8. “Snowdown” (Dexter’s Laboratory)

The season for winter warfare has come. Sick of being bombarded with snowballs by Dee Dee, Dexter gets trained in the art of war by his dad. The two face off on the battlefield and discover who has been the family’s real snowball ace the entire time.

9. “Operation: S.N.O.W.I.N.G” (Codename: Kids Next Door)

Heavy snow has freed all the children from school with a snow day, making everyone happy except class president Jimmy. The episode parodies Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back as Bus Walkers (model after AT-AT Walkers) attempt to round up kids to force them into school to attend Jimmy’s assembly.

10. “The Blizzard” (Arthur)

No one in Elwood City gets spared by the blizzard. With the power out in most of the town, many friends and families take refuge in Arthur’s house. Meanwhile, the school staff bravely stay at Elwood Elementary to ensure the pipes don’t freeze. The ordeal in this winter cartoon teaches Francine a valuable lesson about coming together as a community.

11. “The Blizzard” (Rugrats)

The babies experience their first big snow when a blizzard hits the neighborhood. The adults bask in the icy joy, but Chucky has bigger plans. He takes the rest of the babies on an expedition through the snow, searching for a new wheel to repair his broken toy truck.

12. “Jimmy on Ice” (The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius)

Jimmy always takes a good idea too far. His plan to make a heat wave more bearable induced a new ice age within Retroville. With a little bit (okay, a lot) of sweat from the townspeople, Jimmy reverses his mistake before his desperate neighbors sacrifice him to the glacier.

13. “Infinite Realms” (Danny Phantom)

Traversing the Ghost Zone, Danny and his friends find themselves in the Realm of the Far Frozen (the kind of realm that could only pop up in a winter cartoon). Danny befriends Frostbite, a ghost who lives in the Far Frozen. Frostbite quickly becomes an ally who, in a later episode, trains him to master his ice powers to defeat Undergrowth.

14. “The Waterbending Master” (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Aang and his friends finally reach the Northern Water Tribe after a whole season of searching for it. They find the North more spectacular than they ever could have imagined. Aang and Katara start in the next stage of their waterbending training while Sokka stokes romance with Princess Yue.

15. “You Only Sneeze Twice” (The X’s)

The snow can’t always be fun and games. Every member of the X family except for Tuesday catches a cold except for Tuesday, leaving her to take care of the family. If the family’s incessant whining didn’t wear Tuesday down enough, she gets called in on a mission to stop Lorenzo Suave from conquering the world.

16. “The Impossible Summit of Mt. Neverrest” (Ducktales)

Why spend Christmas at home opening presents when the mountains await? Scrooge McDuck takes the kids to scale My. Neverrest, a mountain legendary for being impossible to complete. If the perilous rocks, freezing wind, and blinding snow didn't serve enough of a challenge, the summit also has wormholes to make even the best adventurers lose their position in this winter cartoon.

17. “Day of the Snowmen” (Kim Possible)

Kim gets a well-earned day off of school when a freak blizzard orchestrated by the local weather lady, Summer Gale, shuts down Middleton. Unfortunately for the townspeople, the water used in the weather machine to make the storm came from the toxic Lake Wannaweep, causing the snowmen to come to life and menace the city.

18. “A Cold Day at X” (Fillmore!)

Fillmore spent the night at school guarding the pre-algebra test answers after getting a tip that a group of kids planned on stealing it. But when an unexpected snow day hits, he ends up in a one-against-four battle to protect the test.

19. “Snow Day” (Amphibia)

Anne discovers Wartwood’s annual tradition of Hiber Day, where the cold weather causes all the frogs to freeze solid for the entire day. As the only warm-blooded creature in town, Anne pledges to protect them from the dark side of the tradition, where one frog mysteriously disappears every year.

20. “The Northern Wall of Briggs” (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Edward and Alphonse transition from pleasant snow to bitter ice as they travel to Fort Briggs. They’re welcomed to the mountainous border fortress with a fight against Buccaneer that reveals that Edward’s iron automail becomes a liability in the north’s extreme temperatures.

21. “Jupiter Jazz” (Cowboy Bebop)

The Bebop crew find themselves drawn to Jupiter’s frigid moon Castillo in this two-part story. Faye seeks refuge after she robs the ship of its money, and Spike searches for his lost love, Julia. Meanwhile, Spike’s old nemesis, Vicious roams the icy slums, ready to make big moves in his plan to conquer the Red Dragon Syndicate.

22. “Snow Way Out” (Pokémon)

The bond between Ash and his Pokémon gets tested in this winter cartoon when he gets lost on a mountain during a blizzard. Separated from Brock and Misty, Ash and Pikachu manage to dig a snow cave to protect them from the storm. But even with this shelter, it seems that Ash may not make it through the night.

He tries to protect his Pokémon in the safety of their PokéBalls, but they all refuse to let him suffer alone and help him survive.