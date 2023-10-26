Witchy Wonders: 25 Enigmatic Occult Films to Watch Today

We’ve come a long way from the brutal hatred of the Salem witch trials, and now witches are a quintessential part of Halloween pop culture. From adorable kids’ movies to mesmerizing fantasy flicks to chilling horror films, witches show up all the time, and they can be good or evil. To scratch your witch itch, watch one of these supernatural movies about witches, sorceresses, the occult, and magic!

1. The Witch (2015)

Kicking off the list is this spooky horror movie about an ostracized New England family in the 1600s. Strange things begin to happen on their property, and the family slowly starts turning on one another, accusing the eldest daughter of witchcraft and paganism. She is unaware of what’s happening, but there are dark forces working to separate her from her family.

2. Suspiria (1977)

Suspiria is a film about a young ballet dancer who goes to a prestigious ballet school in Germany. However, from the moment she arrives, things feel strange and grim. Slowly, the secrets of this ballet school and the coven who runs it are revealed, and the main character is more than what she seems.

3. Suspiria (2018)

Some love the classic Suspiria, but the remake is captivating in a whole new way, with twisted, terrifying scenes and an artistic but sinister style. The story is the same, but the two Suspiria movies offer different experiences, and I find the remake to be much scarier and more disturbing.

4. The Craft (1996)

If you’re not looking for a horror movie, The Craft is a wonderfully witchy film about four teens who hone their occult powers. While they start out as friends, supporting one another’s dreams, the power begins to go to their heads, and they eventually turn on one another, leaving one witch to fend for herself.

5. Practical Magic (1998)

I consider Practical Magic and The Craft to be in the same league, as they’re spooky and supremely witchy but not particularly disturbing or scary. This film features more than three generations of New England witches following their story as they try to fit in, find love, and accept their powers.

6. Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)

For something even lighter, Kiki’s Delivery Service is a great comfort movie starring an adorable witch. Kiki is a young witch ready to set out on her own for a bit and practice her powers. She begins helping folks around her new seaside town and makes kind friends along the way.

7. The Witches of Eastwick (1987)

The Witches of Eastwick is a fabulous and cheeky movie about three witches oblivious to their powers who wish a handsome man into town. After falling into his charming clutches, they begin to realize that he’s actually the devil, and they have to work together to get rid of him for good.

8. Halloweentown (1998)

To me, Halloweentown will always be the quintessential Halloween comfort movie. All the characters are endearing, especially Marnie, the ambitious young witch. I adore all four Halloweentown movies, but the fourth, where they recast Marnie, isn’t quite as cozy and captivating. I demand justice for Kimberly J. Brown!

9. The Witches (1990)

Based on one of Roald Dahl’s best books, The Witches is about a young boy on vacation who stumbles upon a coven meeting of the world’s witches. When the witches discover him, they transform him into a mouse. With his friend and grandmother, he has to stop the witches from stealing all the children of the world.

10. The Witches (2020)

They remade the iconic movie in 2020, staying true to the story but adding more flair and flashiness. I enjoy both versions, but they have different things to offer, especially aesthetically. Do a back-to-back viewing and see which one appeals to you more!

11. Hereditary (2018)

One of the most horrifying movies of the 2010s, Hereditary is about a family unraveling after experiencing death. They slowly fall apart and turn against one another for seemingly unexplained reasons. However, it’s revealed that their witchy ancestors are the cause of their suffering.

12. Twitches (2005)

Like Halloweentown, Twitches is a sweet kids’ movie that the whole family can watch. It’s about twin witches separated at birth who find one another on their 18th birthday. After discovering their powers and home in another realm, they have to save everyone from darkness. Twitches Too is also a fun watch!

13. Death Becomes Her (1992)

Death Becomes Her is a dark comedy with a one-of-a-kind storyline and style. Two women who have been competing with each other for decades find a way to stay youthful forever by selling their souls to an immortal witch. The film is funny and ridiculous, making it a must-see cult classic for witchy watchers.

14. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

If you want to see witches with pointy hats stirring potions in cauldrons, The Blair Witch Project will not scratch that itch. However, it does capture the fear and panic people often display when confronted with the occult and witchcraft. If you love it, there are four more movies in the franchise to watch!

15. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Another classic Halloween movie is Hocus Pocus, which is about the Sanderson Sisters. These New England witches want to look young forever, and they have to steal children’s life forces to do so. This playful and plucky movie shows ancient witches in a modern setting, and Hocus Pocus 2 is almost as fun.

16. Into the Woods (2014)

For all the musical lovers out there, Into the Woods is the perfect witchy movie to watch this October. Meryl Streep stars as The Witch, who curses a young couple and influences the lives of all the other characters. You’ll be hooked from the first hum to the last note.

17. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (2005)

People often forget that a cold, cruel witch is at the center of The Chronicles of Narnia. The White Witch is a compelling and complex character who drives the entire plot and displays some very special powers that go beyond brewing potions and flying on brooms.

18. Maleficent (2014)

Maleficent is a spectacular movie about this classic villain. The film turns the story of Sleeping Beauty upside down and shows how the sorceress is misunderstood and wrongfully vilified. Both Maleficent and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil are exquisite movies about the fairy side of witchery.

19. Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)

Bedknobs and Broomsticks is another lighthearted and adorable movie about witches that the whole family can enjoy. The witches in the movie want to fight and stop the Nazis, so they have a serious and admirable mission, but it’s still playful and fun.

20. Rosemary's Baby (1968)

Rosemary’s Baby is easily one of the scariest and most disturbing films from the ’60s. It’s about a young woman who is preparing to have a baby, but all sorts of unsettling and strange things happen around her. In the end, it’s revealed that the occult is behind her unusual and dark pregnancy.

21. The Coven (2015)

This horror film follows five teens as they head into the woods for a spooky camping trip. They hope to witness some fantastical pagan magic or witchy practices, but before they know it, they’re the targets of the coven’s mission and have to escape from the woods or become part of the pagan ritual.

22. Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (1988)

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark is a funky and humorous cult classic about a flamboyant witch who loves to disrupt people’s lives with her craziness. The film is corny and goofy but in a wonderfully entertaining way. It’s perfect if you’re looking for a campy witch to worship.

23. Mary and the Witch's Flower (2017)

Based on the children’s book The Little Broomstick, Mary and the Witch’s Flower is about a young girl who discovers a strange broom and whimsical flower, which together give her temporary witch powers and transport her to a magical school. This action-packed movie is colorful and perfect for kids.

24. Bewitched (2005)

Bewitched is a movie about remaking the classic sitcom Bewitched from the ’60s. A witch, Isabel, vows to give up magic and be a normal human, but when she’s hired to play Samantha in the Bewitched remake, things get complicated. It’s a cute rom-com with plenty of magic.

25. Scooby-Doo! and the Witch's Ghost (1999)

I’m a massive fan of all the ’90s Scooby-Doo! movies, but this one is by far the best. The gang travels to New England for a cozy festival but soon finds themselves dealing with the angry ghost of an ancient witch. The movie is perfectly spooky and has some awesome musical scenes.

