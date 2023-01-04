With 20 ‘Holdouts’ Republicans Struggle To Elect Speaker, People Have Thoughts

by
lauren boebert SS MSN
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

As the new 118th Congress got underway Monday, the first issue for Republicans was choosing a new Speaker of the House. With Nancy Pelosi stepping down and Republicans taking control of the House for 2023, Kevin McCarthy was hopeful he'd be a shoo-in for the election to Speaker.

Twenty Republicans decided differently, and Twitter was there for it!

User @WajahatAli thinks the holdout on McCarthy is centered around race.

@duty2warn is “quite entertained” by watching the Republicans bickering over electing a Speaker.

@quadsfather wants a “Real American #HouseSpeaker.”

@dale621 thinks both Danielle Reyna and the Republicans look ridiculous.

@BellaRainie believes our government is broken.

User @VP72801 is adamant that Kevin McCarthy “CAN NOT BE TRUSTED.”

@Razafirme, for one, is very pleased with the 20 #FreedomCaucus members of the House.

@ronm192 thinks the 20 Republicans who voted against Kevin McCarthy are “American Heroes!!”

@hughhewitt wants to talk percentages.

Whether you love the 20 Republicans who stand against McCarthy or hate them for standing in the way of ‘progress,' it's not likely they'll be able to elect a Speaker immediately. Deliberations over Rep. Jim Jordan or any other optional candidate could take weeks.

And while it's in Republicans' best interest to choose a Speaker and move on, it looks as if the House is currently divided on the subject.


+ posts
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

Sasha Banks Returns to Pro Wrestling Months After Quitting WWE