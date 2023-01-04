With 20 ‘Holdouts’ Republicans Struggle To Elect Speaker, People Have Thoughts

As the new 118th Congress got underway Monday, the first issue for Republicans was choosing a new Speaker of the House. With Nancy Pelosi stepping down and Republicans taking control of the House for 2023, Kevin McCarthy was hopeful he'd be a shoo-in for the election to Speaker.

Twenty Republicans decided differently, and Twitter was there for it!

User @WajahatAli thinks the holdout on McCarthy is centered around race.

I felt like the 20 Republicans' strategy went something like this: “Dems are rallying around Hakeem Jeffries. Do we have a Black? Are there any Blacks? No, Tim Scott is a Senator, damn it! Oh there's Brian Donalds. I meant Bryan Donaldson. Whatever. Get him. Anyone but McCarthy.” — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 4, 2023

@duty2warn is “quite entertained” by watching the Republicans bickering over electing a Speaker.

If even one vote peels off of McCarthy in the next vote, the 20 never-Kevins will see that as a sign that they'll prevail if they ride it out. Prevail for what end, and to what purpose beyond personal animus, is anyone's guess.

Speaking for myself, I'm quite entertained by this. — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) January 4, 2023

@quadsfather wants a “Real American #HouseSpeaker.”

“20 Republicans” have Broken the UNIPARTY’s Kevin McCarthy. The 20 Know McCarthy & McConnell are Owned just Like #JoeBiden We Demand a Real American #HouseSpeaker pic.twitter.com/y4HKZGC57M — The Quad Father (@quadsfather) January 4, 2023

@dale621 thinks both Danielle Reyna and the Republicans look ridiculous.

I’m not sure who looks more ridiculous today … Danielle Reyna or the 20 Republicans who have decided to make the House into a clown show. — Dale Harris (@dale621) January 4, 2023

@BellaRainie believes our government is broken.

.@RepKatCammack, NO, you got it backwards. We, overwhelmingly DO NOT want McCarthy as leader of the PEOPLE’S HOUSE.

I stand, overwhelmingly with the 20 Reps who get that our government is broken. #HouseSpeaker pic.twitter.com/XPZJjNFDG1 — bellaRainie (@BellaRainie) January 4, 2023

User @VP72801 is adamant that Kevin McCarthy “CAN NOT BE TRUSTED.”

If Kevin McCarthy starts making deals with democrats so he can be speaker, that’s exactly what the 20 people are trying to say. HE CAN NOT BE TRUSTED. — Vinny (@VP72801) January 4, 2023

@Razafirme, for one, is very pleased with the 20 #FreedomCaucus members of the House.

If you think the 20 #FreedomCaucus members are somehow disappointing their voters, then you are not paying attention to their voters. These people are being exactly who they say they are. They act exactly as they do on the campaign trail. They act exactly as they do sitting — Andrea Serrano🐺🧹 (@Razafirme) January 4, 2023

@ronm192 thinks the 20 Republicans who voted against Kevin McCarthy are “American Heroes!!”

Imagine running for office wanting to change things…



then getting to DC and seeing that your hands are tied.



I imagine it would be easy to give up and just go along.



The establishment has it rigged into one Omnibus Bill.



The 20 are American Heroes!!



Don't let them quit!!! — Ron Mills (@ronm192) January 4, 2023

@hughhewitt wants to talk percentages.

This will make for an interesting hearing if the 20 get out of the way of the 200. But another day wasted as 10% of @HouseGOP keep 90% from accomplishing even 1% of what they promised to do. Just brilliant. ⁦ https://t.co/WPtU5u6Cbq — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) January 4, 2023

Whether you love the 20 Republicans who stand against McCarthy or hate them for standing in the way of ‘progress,' it's not likely they'll be able to elect a Speaker immediately. Deliberations over Rep. Jim Jordan or any other optional candidate could take weeks.

And while it's in Republicans' best interest to choose a Speaker and move on, it looks as if the House is currently divided on the subject.