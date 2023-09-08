25 Witty Nicknames Cooked Up by Celebrity Fandoms

Hello, reader; this is going to be a wild ride. It’s always cute when fandoms have a silly name for themselves, like the Beyhive for Beyonce, Beliebers for Justin Bieber, and Little Monsters for Lady Gaga. However, fans also like to conjure weird names for their favorite celebs or sometimes their least favorite celebrities.

The quirky nicknames range from simple misspellings to calling people by an identifying feature. Below are some hilarious and ridiculous celebrity nicknames that will have you cackling.

1. Scene Bean or Sean Bon

I cannot read Sean Bean’s name without thinking “Scene Bean” in my head. Why would his parents do this to him? Many fans oscillate between Scene Bean and Sean Bon because it forces his name to rhyme, which it looks like it does. I’m sure Sean Bean is a good sport about it.

2. Dula Peep

Dula Peep is a nickname for Dua Lipa that came from the talk show host Wendy Williams. She was hosting one of her talk segments and started talking about Dua Lipa but jokingly called her Dula Peep, and the quirky nickname instantly stuck. To be fair, I think Dua Lipa is just of ridiculous as a name as Dula Peep.

3. Meth Damon

This aggressive nickname is for Jesse Plemons because people think he looks like Matt Damon, and he played a drug dealer in Breaking Bad. His resemblance to Matt Damon has earned him many nicknames, some of which are not very nice, such as Fat Damon or Meat Damon.

4. The Resentment Puppet

In Twilight, Bella and Edward’s daughter is named Renesmee. In the films, they use this super creepy and ugly CGI/puppet for the baby, and fans immediately recoiled from this terrifying baby. Instead of calling the baby by its name, fans refer to it as the Resentment Puppet because it’s unbelievably weird and part of the uncanny valley.

5. Eyebrows

Eyebrows is the affectionate name Will Coulter fans have given him. He has very thick, sharp eyebrows that are impossible not to notice, so fans lovingly call him Eyebrows. I don’t think this nickname is used with malice and is meant to be playful.

6. Barnacle, Barnyard, Barista, Barstool

This might be a deep cut, but one of the villains of Love Is Blind season 3, Bartise, has been targeted by fans of the show with hilarious nicknames. They call him anything and everything besides Bartise, including Bathwater, Baggage Claim, Block of Cheese, Barnacle, Barista, and so many more.

7. Adele Dazeem

For some strange reason, John Travolta introduced Idina Menzel as Adele Dazeem at the 2014 Academy Awards. It was one of those really weird celebrity moments that people latched onto gleefully. Of course, the lovely Idina was a good sport about it, but now fans affectionately refer to her as Adele Dazeem, which barely even sounds like her name.

8. Igloo Australia

Can you guess who this one is for? It’s Iggy Azalea. This one makes me giggle every time I see it because it sounds just like her name. She’s done some shady stuff, between defending Tory Lanez for shooting Megan Thee Stallion and black fishing in a music video, so I don’t feel bad that she’s been assigned this silly nickname.

9. Ketamine Gene Wilder

Jeremy Allen White is a fast-rising star as his new show The Bear has been getting a lot of attention. His fanbase is robust, and they’ve been lovingly referring to him as Ketamine Gene Wilder because he has the same chaotic energy as the iconic Gene Wilder but with a more modern, rugged vibe.

10. Benadryl Cabbage Patch

Benedict Cumberbatch’s name is quite unique, allowing for many nickname opportunities. Benadryl Cabbage Patch is one of the most popular, but others include Bumblebee Cucumberfudge, Butterdict Cluppermint, Denebict Bumbercatch, Butterbean Cobblepot, and Bandersnatch Cumminpatch, all hilariously absurd variations.

11. Crisp Rat

Crisp Ratt is a not-so-loving nickname people have given to Chris Pratt. While he was once a beloved actor, he has fallen out of grace after making some unsavory statements and discussing controversial political views. Now, the internet is annoyed with him, and they love to call him a Crisp Rat as a dig.

12. Spongebob Sidepiece

Ethan Slater is a theater actor who has recently been surrounded by attention after he ended his marriage to date Ariana Grande. Grande Fans have been calling him Spongebob Sidepiece, as he is best known for playing SpongeBob Squarepants in the musical adaptation of the show. This is definitely not a loving nickname.

13. Billie Eyelash

Adoring fans have given Billie Eilish this silly nickname simply because her last name sounds similar to “eyelash.” It’s not the cleverest or funniest nickname on this list, but it’s one of the more prominent ones that appears on social media often. It’d be funnier if she had dramatic eyelashes or something related.

14. Charming Potato

Charming Potato is a nickname given to the heartthrob Channing Tatum. I don’t think it takes a genius to figure out how fans turned Channing Tatum into Charming Potato, but it makes me laugh every time I see it. And he’s a silly guy himself, so I’m sure he loves it.

15. Miley Psoriasis

I can say confidently that this is my least favorite celebrity nickname on this list. People call Miley Cyrus by the nickname Miley Psoriasis because it kind of rhymes, but the nickname is kind of offensive and insensitive. Luckily, the nickname is not very popular or widespread, which is good because it’s somewhat rude.

16. Character Actress Margo Martindale

Any fan of BoJack Horseman knows who Margo Martindale is because the show often references her. The BoJack characters always refer to her as “Character Actress Margo Martindale” or a variety of that, so now, many BoJack fans, including me, only say her name with the “Character Actress” title in front of it.

17. Ponytail

Ponytail is a funny nickname fans have given to Ariana Grande. It’s not meant to make fun of her, but her long, high ponytails have become one of her style staples, and it’s hilarious to refer to her Ponytail. Some fans who are angry about the affair scandal have been calling her much nastier names.

18. Justice Beaver

Justice Beaver is a quirky nickname for Justin Bieber. Again, this one isn’t particularly clever, and, to my knowledge, Justin has never been associated with beavers, or justice, for that matter. But the nickname is an adulterated version of his name that makes people chuckle.

19. Postpone Malaundry

Post Malone has fans who sometimes call him Postpone Malaundry, extending both of his names to make something funny. I guess it’s funny if you’re implying that Post Malone tends to put off doing his laundry, as some characterize him as a somewhat greasy and chill man, but I’m sure he has people do his laundry for him.

20. Tylenol Pain-Relief

Okay, this is one of my favorites. Tylenol Pain-Relief is a weird but funny nickname given to T-Pain. I’m sure you can see how someone created the nickname from his rap name, but it’s still a hilarious interpretation that always makes me chuckle.

21. Elongated Muskrat

I’m sorry, but Elon Musk 100% deserves this hilarious nickname. He truly is an elongated muskrat, and I don’t know if I’d call the people who gave him this nickname his “fans.” The people who came up with this name can likely be labeled as haters who came up with the name to tease him.

22. Candle Jenner

Another nickname that was definitely not given by fans is Candle Jenner for Kendall Jenner. I think people call her this simply because they find her boring and untalented, so they say this ridiculous name to imply she is unimportant. I don’t know why it’s funny, but it always makes me giggle when people say it with a serious tone.

23. Bin Bons

Bin Bons is the loving nickname fans have given to the actor Ben Barnes. He is best known for his roles in The Chronicles of Narnia film series, Westworld, The Punisher, and Shadow and Bone, and he has a loyal fanbase who loves to hype him up on social media. This nickname is definitely an affectionate one.

24. Fruit Boy

Many of Harry Styles’s fans refer to him as Fruit Boy or Fruit Man, and even he isn’t sure where these funny nicknames came from, but he welcomes them. He tends to post a lot of images of fruit on his Instagram, whether it’s an orange tree, a T-shirt with a watermelon on it, or him chowing down on an apple, which may be where the nicknames originated.

25. Cardigan Backyardigan

Cardigan Backyardigan is a ridiculously silly and funny name fans have given to the rapper Cardi B. This nickname sticks to the trend of extending celebrity names to be funnier, Like Postpone Malaundry. Plus, Cardigan Backyardigan rhymes! It’s one of the more playful nicknames, and Cardi doesn’t seem to mind it.

Source: (Reddit).