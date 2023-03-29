Love, Not War: Woman Elopes With Fiancé To Escape Family Drama

Every family has their version of family drama. Some dramas may be more intense than others, creating an uncomfortable environment for everyone. One who finds themselves in such a family predicament would likely do anything to get out.

One woman has suffered the brunt of her family’s ugly side and went as far as eloping to get married just to avoid it.

Mother’s New Husband

This woman's family is what anyone would call complex, with a sprinkle of chaos in the mix. First off, her brother despises the man they call “dad.” For a bit of context, OP and her brother have the same biological dad, who died when she was three years old. Then her mum got married to her late dad's brother. See? Complex with a sprinkle of chaos.

So, her brother hates their new dad and feels like he was waiting for their biological father to die so he could dive in and inherit his family. Even though you’d need the full story to pass judgment, one could easily understand why he would feel that way.

Family Feud

OP’s brother and their parents never see eye to eye on any matter. So many things have happened in her family that have increased the tension between them. One was when her brother was graduating, and he forbade his mom from coming with her husband. But she could attend alone if she wanted.

The last time they were all together was another case that exploded in their faces. It was the funeral of their paternal granddad. At the funeral, her parents discovered that her brother had gotten married and even had a kid.

Of course, you can imagine the drama that must've ensued from this discovery. How much a son must hate his parents to keep such huge detail away from them, especially when it’s something almost everyone else knows. OP's parents were even more pissed when they found out that she knew about all of this.

The funeral became even sadder as her brother and parents had a huge fight about the whole thing.

Elopement

Dealing with these issues too frequently can take a toll on a person’s mental and psychological health. And trust me, one might do anything to escape. Even something as crazy as elopement.

OP got engaged and decided she wanted to elope. She couldn't stand the thought of the chaos that might happen at her wedding with everyone present. Better safe than sorry. Her brother was supportive and even invited her to dinner to celebrate. Her parents? Not so much.

They wanted to know why she wanted to. After repeatedly asking her about it, she finally told them the reason – to avoid any kind of family trouble. Of course, that didn’t help. It only made them more upset, and they decided that she was trying to punish them for her brother's behavior.

Despite being careful to avoid it, OP seems to have fallen into the situation she’s been hoping to avoid. Now, with her family hating on her, she wonders if she’s wrong for eloping.

No, Family Drama Is Draining

Redditors don’t believe she’s wrong. u/VeryFluffy also thinks that most people would be happier if they eloped,

“NTA. So many people would be better off eloping! The wedding is about you and your partner, but so many people don't know how to be good guests and try to make it about themselves. Save the drama, the angst, and the money, and you might get a head start on the happily-ever-after.”

u/MacfromCleveland agrees with other Redditors that OP is NTA and even shared her story about how they also eloped to avoid family drama.

“NTA. My husband & I eloped to avoid dealing with family drama, which was usually caused by my narcissistic & abusive father. We've been married for 40+ years, and I never regretted the decision. My poor sister tried to have a traditional wedding with family which resulted in enough drama to challenge the worst of the Real Housewives.

You have a right to enjoy your special day. Don't let them bully you into second-guessing yourself.”

Family drama is as real as the family itself. Dealing with it can sometimes be overwhelming, especially when high tensions. OP did what she felt was best for her, and her brother approved, but her parents are not having it.

