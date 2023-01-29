Woman Hulks Out on Husband for Gifting Her a New Gaming System When They Have Debts

The current economy is challenging for many people, and the pandemic has only made it more challenging. Pre-pandemic, many families could live off of one full-time and one part-time income. However, many people struggle to make ends meet with widespread job loss and financial insecurity.

People struggle to afford the basics, like groceries and gas, and are often forced to rely on credit cards to get by. The stress and uncertainty of not knowing how to make it through the month can be overwhelming. Many people are feeling the weight of their financial struggles more than ever.

Not The Best Time for a Surprise

OP u/devastatedGamer has a similar living condition, struggling with the effects of the economy, constantly rising prices, and medical bills incurred during the pandemic. Living with her husband has been hard, and they have been doing their best to keep their heads above the water.

For the last few days, OP has been driving with her car on empty, with the indicator light telling her that she needed gas. Her husband took the vehicle out the night before to buy milk, and as she left for work during the day, she realized the lights were still on, and he had not topped up the vehicle.

However, she returned home from work to see a brand new game on the kitchen table. OP had mentioned that she wanted a new game and console. Still, considering the financial situation, she hadn’t expected it to be anytime soon, especially without her knowledge.

“I can’t wait to be able to afford a new gaming system. I would love to play that game,” OP had said wistfully.

However, her current priorities were focused on making things good in the house and fixing their issues with debt and the bills they had to pay. It was a sixty-dollar game, which made OP quite upset. Speaking to her husband, she asked him why he would spend that amount on a game, considering that they could not even get gas for the car.

Op Needs To Be Consoled

He instantly got upset and responded by saying he would return it. OP pleaded that the money be put towards groceries and other essentials. She proceeded to make her way into their bedroom and realized that there was a brand new Play Station 5 console on the bed.

OP burst out crying and made her way back to the kitchen, yelling at her husband, “NOT JUST $60 BUT $600 WHEN YOU’RE OBLIVIOUS TO THE FINANCES IN THE HOUSE?! WE ARE IN SO MUCH DEBT. WHY?!”

He remained silent, showing that he was visibly upset, but did not say a word. After explaining that she was heartbroken that her husband would buy a gaming system without telling her and not putting gas in her car that transports their child everywhere, he said he would return it the next day.

What upsets OP is that she is the person who does the budgeting in the house, handles the doctor’s appointments, and makes sure everything is in order. As a result, she is constantly stressed and overwhelmed, especially while being a full-time student, working a full-time job, and being a parent to a toddler.

Husband Is TA

u/Heloise_Morris perfectly points out the importance of communication.

“NTA Spending $660 on luxury items without consulting your partner when your credit cards are maxed out, and your cars are running off fumes is irresponsible. Everyone deserves a treat every now and then, regardless of their circumstances.

We’re all human, but a new gaming system and games, yeah, no. I was thinking more like going out to dinner or splurging for your favorite dessert, but a gaming system isn’t a treat; it’s frivolous”.

u/SnowyQuartz understands what OP’s husband was trying to do but sees how he’s also wrong.

“NAH. Your husband probably shouldn’t have spent the money and pushed you further into debt. Still, it sounds like he was trying to make you happy with a sweet gesture that, unfortunately, just wasn’t appropriate with your circumstances.

Your reaction was a poor one, no reason to blow up, but stress can manifest in ways we aren’t proud of. Although your husband probably didn’t deserve to be blown up at, you were justified in being upset. If there’s a next time, do your best to walk away and cool down so you can discuss rationally why this wasn’t appropriate.”

Everyone knows how it is important to give gifts and kind gestures to people you care about. However, openness is an essential foundation, too, in any relationship. OP and her husband had debts to settle, but he bought an expensive gift without her knowledge, in return, she was mad at him. What do you think of this?

