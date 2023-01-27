Woman Makes Lifestyle Changes, Catches Heat for Making Sisters ‘Feel Guilty’

Relationships between sisters can be tumultuous at times, especially when only one is expected to ‘”follow the golden rule.”

Here's The Story

OP has three sisters and often gets “comments” on her hair, skin and especially her weight. These comments aren't usually nice and have had an impact on how OP feels about herself.

OP has always been pleased with her thick, black curly hair, despite how her sisters try to tell her it's “not really black.” They also comment on how their younger sister's hair is darker.

OP also has poor circulation which affects the pigmentation of her skin. She is very pale, except for some reddening of her skin, especially in her face. Because of this, her sisters often ‘joke' that she's a vampire.

It's OP's weight issue, however, that her sisters love to razz her about the most. At 5'3″ she recently weighed 133 lbs. Her sister's often comment that she is “heavy.” Her oldest sister often comments that she wishes OP could “share a few pounds with her.”

These comments and continual bullying have left OP with damaged self-esteem. So, OP decided to do something about it.

Especially since she's in drama school, OP started taking care of her hair and learning makeup hacks to work with her skin tone. She's also started keeping track of what she eats and has started losing weight.

OP says her sisters didn't notice the hair and makeup, but did notice her weight loss.

When her mom asked her why she felt the need to lose weight, OP was honest about the situation.

“I was honest, and briefly described the last time I got called ‘heavy' by my sisters. I said that it really got to me and I wanted to make sure I really liked myself before I get to drama school, so that I’m not battling as much insecurity while I’m there.”

OP said that her mother spoke with her later that night.

“Later that night my mom pulled me aside and said that I could do what I wanted with my body, but I shouldn’t blame my sisters for the way I felt about myself. She said it had really hurt my sisters, particularly my older sister, that I had made them feel ‘guilty' about my choice to lose weight, and even if I’m losing weight because of their comments, I should keep that to myself.”

Since then she's also heard from her other sisters.

“My other two sisters have since told me that making my weight loss about them was inappropriate and asked me to apologize for ‘putting that on them,' because even if they did comment on my weight, they’ve never told me I should lose any, so I have no right to try and make it their responsibility.”

OP wants to know if Reddit thinks she's TA for being honest.

Here's What Reddit Says

Reddit was on OP's side for this one.

@Wyldinthestreets57 not only feels OP is NTA, but that OP isn't responsible for her sisters' feelings.

“NTA. If your sisters “feel guilty” over their comments about your appearance, that's on them.”

User @angiehome2023 thinks OP should have been told ‘she's beautiful.'

“NTA. They are and they feel guilty about it. It is really inappropriate to slam people for their bodies. It is so easy to trigger eating disorders. Here is what your mom should have said. Honey, you are beautiful just the way you are. I support any changes you want to make for you that are healthy physically and mentally. I am sorry your sisters were insulting. Because you are beautiful.”

Redditor @nmatenumber34467 had some great advice for OP.

“NTA. Well done you for standing up for yourself. I had a similar experience growing up- my dad would make veiled (and sometimes just rude) comments about my weight (I was about your size but two inches shorter.) In college I dropped some weight and long story short, the comments didn’t stop, they just became digs about me being too small and not eating enough. I was 36 years old when I finally realized that for some people, even the ones you love, nothing you do will ever be “enough”, or “correct”, or whatever. Just do what makes you feel happy and healthy and don’t worry about what anyone says, whether it’s a stranger or a much-loved family member.”

In The End

Sometimes family members are some of the hardest to interact with, despite your deep love for them. Would you have been honest as OP was, or lied to protect your sister's feelings?

