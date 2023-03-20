Woman Refuses To Cover Up Despite Son’s Objections

Being a parent in today's world offers plenty of opportunities to butt heads with your children. Children can often make you question your stance even when you're sure of where you stand.
Redditor @throwaway24181379 is wondering whether her stance on wearing a swimsuit went too far.
@imothro definitely thinks OP is NTA.
“NTA. Ben needs to learn that he doesn't get to control what women wear. And apparently, so does your husband.”
@Left-Pumpkin-8615 thinks Ben should find a new place to hang out.
“If Ben is uncomfortable, he should stop having friends over. Let his mom enjoy her bikini and pool, and Ben can hang out somewhere else.”
“It is not a woman’s job to dress in a way that makes men able to control themselves.This is a great opportunity to teach Ben that it’s not appropriate for men to objectify any woman and that he should advocate for his friends to learn the same. NTA.”
“NTA.
I would have said to Ben “I am sorry your friends have never been taught to respect women. Until they can act appropriately they will not be allowed over. If they are staring while I am in my bathing suit then they are staring at other times and I refuse to be uncomfortable in my own home.”
Your husband can get over himself.”
Raising children is not for the faint of heart. Knowing what values to teach and which ones you want to skip out on, can be a trial all by itself. This mom knew exactly where she stood, and kudos to her for not giving in to her son's demands and her husband's unsupportive stance.
This mama stayed true to herself and hopefully taught her son a little something about respecting women. The ball is now in his court to remind his friends that his mother deserves their respect and consideration.
