Woman Refuses To Cover Up Despite Son’s Objections

Redditor @throwaway24181379 is wondering whether her stance on wearing a swimsuit went too far.

Here's The Story OP is 51 and married to Greg, who's 53. They have two children, Hannah and Ben. Recently Ben, 18, was celebrating his last semester of high school with some friends at his parent's home.

They live in California and OP says they purchased their home because they liked the place and knew they'd enjoy the outdoor pool and hot tub. When Ben showed up with his friends, Greg and OP joined the young adults in the pool and had a great time hosting Ben and his friends.

It wasn't until later that OP found out how uncomfortable Ben was. OP says Ben approached her later that day and asked if, in the future, she'd stop wearing bikinis when his friends are over.

When she asked why, Ben said some of his friends admitted to staring at her, making him uncomfortable, seeing his mother “objectified” like that. OP rolled her eyes and told Ben that his friends were just immature teenagers, but that she'd take their word that they'd stop staring if they were decent young men.

At this point, Greg, who'd heard a good chunk of their conversation, came into the room and agreed with Ben. He told OP that she should cover up unless she wanted to be ‘inappropriate around teens.'

Frustrated, OP told Greg and Ben to stop “mansplaining” and that nothing about swimsuits is inherently inappropriate. She also told Greg, he was a hypocrite, given he was in his trunks in front of Ben's friends. Greg said OP was short-minded, and she left the house and ‘took a drive' to cool off.

Now OP is wondering if she's TA for not just agreeing to cover up.

Reddit Speaks Out

@imothro definitely thinks OP is NTA.

“NTA. Ben needs to learn that he doesn't get to control what women wear. And apparently, so does your husband.”

@Left-Pumpkin-8615 thinks Ben should find a new place to hang out.

“If Ben is uncomfortable, he should stop having friends over. Let his mom enjoy her bikini and pool, and Ben can hang out somewhere else.”

User @Shoddy_Discipline802 believes it's not a woman's place to make men ‘comfortable.'

“It is not a woman’s job to dress in a way that makes men able to control themselves. This is a great opportunity to teach Ben that it’s not appropriate for men to objectify any woman and that he should advocate for his friends to learn the same. NTA.”

@delmonte thinks skewed values play a part here.

“NTA. Their values are horribly skewed if they think it’s your responsibility to change how you dress at your pool because of someone else’s behavior.”

@sheramom4 thinks OP's husband can get over himself.

“NTA.