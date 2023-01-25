Woman Refuses To Help Friend With Baby After She Kicks Her Boyfriend Out

Sometimes the best love between friends is tough love.

Redditor @plutodevoteee had to dish out some to her friend recently and now she's wondering if she made a misstep.

Here's The Story

OP is 19 years old and has a friend ‘Jess' who's 23. Jess just had a baby and is suffering through the upheaval of all a new baby entails. The fatigue, constant diaper changes, feedings, burping, and trying to sleep when the baby sleeps leave little time for routine things like showers or eating.

OP says Jess called one afternoon begging her to grab baby formula from the store and pick up a few other items and OP agreed.

The issue arose when OP offered to care for the baby while Jess showered and made something to eat. Jess readily agreed and at 5, asked if Jess would be okay for half an hour before her boyfriend got home from work.

OP said that's when Jess informed her that she'd kicked her boyfriend out. She went on to say that she got angry at him for taking their baby to see his parents without asking her first.

OP thought it was a ridiculous reason to kick him out, and Jess got mad. After a few moments of silence, however, Jess asked if she could come by the next day to help with the baby, and OP refused. She told Jess to beg her boyfriend to come back as they both loved their child.

She also told Jess that she would not become a ‘substitute parent' when she and her boyfriend were both loving parents. Jess told her to leave but texted a few times later that same day to ask which days during the next week OP was free so she could ‘get some work done.'

OP told Jess she loved her but that she needed to get ‘her act together' and ‘figure things out with her boyfriend.'

Afterward, Jess went to the group chat and ‘accidentally' mentioned what OP said while asking their other friends if they could help her.

Now OP's friends think she's an AH, and OP wants some ‘outside' opinions.

Here's What Reddit Has To Say

@Heavy_Sand5228 thinks Jess' other friends should be able to ‘help out.'

“Maybe the friends in the group chat can volunteer their time to help Jess since they seem to think OP is an AH for reasonably setting boundaries.”

@Additional_State3238 agrees that Jess' ‘friends' could easily ‘step up.'

“Agreed!! I wouldn’t even “fight” whatever was said, just reply that “I’m so happy Jess has so many friends willing to step up!” And see how that rolls.

OP, NTA.”

User @ember428 agrees that OP shouldn't be getting the guilt trip from their mutual friends.

“THIS!! Always this!! If you aren't willing to do the work, you should never dump on someone else for not being willing to shoulder that burden.

And the new mom !! I mean, I have kids and I get that it's rough, but imagine asking someone with their own life, “what days are you off so I can use your time to MY benefit?” Huge NTA, OP!!”

In The End

Friendships go through lots of ups and downs. Finding an honest friend who will tell you like it is, even when it hurts, however, is one to be treasured. What would you have said to Jess? Do you agree that OP did the right thing?

Read the full story here.

