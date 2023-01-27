Woman Refuses To Let Niece Hold Her Baby

Spending time with family can be sweet, but sometimes the visits cause more stress than they're worth.

For one Redditor their experience trying to blend families was a bitter one.

Here's The Story

OP is 26 and recently had a baby she named “Jack.”

Her sister is 28 has 7 children. Recently, she brought her oldest, 12, and her six-year-old for a visit.

OP says the 12-year-old was “great with Jack,” but her six-year-old niece was the exact opposite.

According to OP, she would throw a fit whenever she wasn't holding Jack. This included kicking the stroller, even if Jack was in the stroller,

To complicate matters, OP says her sister would complain about ‘being tired' and constantly yelled at her oldest daughter for virtually nothing to stop the six-year-old.

When they came back to the house, OP says her younger niece repeatedly to take Jack from his stroller, despite being told “no.”

The situation escalated to the point where OP snapped and yelled at the young girl.

OP says her sister came in and shouted at her, then her family left early. She also heard her sister blaming the oldest for having to leave early.

OP says her family is messaging her and berating her, saying that her younger niece was “just being curious” about the baby. So, OP asked Reddit what they thought.

Here's What Reddit Thinks

User @MaeLee7 thinks OP is NTA and that someone needs to ‘look out for her oldest niece.'

“NTA. Maybe shouting wasn't the best approach but someone needs to parent that little turd as her mother is not. Please lookout your oldest neice, she is going to need someone on her side.”

@BrickMysterious8591 thinks OP definitely ‘did the right thing.'

“NTA. You have a duty to protect your newborn. The 6 yo's behaviour is alarming, as if she thinks your baby is a toy. You did the right thing.”

Redditor @charliecloude that OP's sister is TA for not parenting her children well.

“Yeah the 6 year old isn’t then AH, it’s the mum for doing absolutely no parenting and abusing her older daughter. She sounds like a terrible parent. NTA.”

User @anaisaknits thinks OP is NTA and that the oldest daughter is ‘not the mother.'